Mardi Gras Tea at the Windsor Court
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Windsor Court kicks off the year with its first themed tea around Mardi Gras this year. To complement the fun event Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11 & 12, there is a book signing by Matt Haines, notable author of The Big Book of King Cake and The Little Book of King Cake. Matt will be in the lobby of Windsor Court selling and signing books for guests.
2023 Jazz Fest Poster Announced
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Michalopoulos Gallery is pleased to announce that Holding Forth, a painting by James Michalopoulos will be the featured artwork on the commemorative poster,Quarter (Love) Note, for the 2023 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The world’s most collected art poster, this is the seventh time that Michalopoulos’ work has been showcased, an unprecedented honor.
Where To Eat Before Heading to The Saenger
Broadway in New Orleans just released the schedule for the 2023-2024 season at The Saenger Theatre, and “Tina” the musical about Tina Turner is set to hit the stage next week. With that in mind, we thought this week the editor’s would pick their favorite pre-show eateries – all stars in their own right –
