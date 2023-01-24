ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HOLAUSA

EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns

Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
The Independent

Daughter of Sopranos actor dies aged 25 three months after giving birth

Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia, has died at the age of 25 just three months after giving birth. Ms Ventimiglia died on 12 January and the cause of death has not been made public. Mother Belinda Cape said in a post on Facebook that the family was “heartbroken”. Mr Ventimiglia appeared on the HBO show between 1999 and 2007 as Artie Bucco. “Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice. Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished...
