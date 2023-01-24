The feature will show how much of your information is shared with your courier at every stage of the delivery. For instance, when you request a delivery, the courier will see your approximate delivery location. When the courier accepts the delivery, they will see your first name and last initial, along with your exact delivery location and any customer notes you may have added regarding your order. Once the delivery is complete, the courier will see your delivery location, but not your house number or unit number.

2 DAYS AGO