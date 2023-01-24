Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
Evansville 911 Dispatcher Describes Working During the Active Shooter Incident at Walmart
9-1-1 Dispatchers have to multitask, listen to radio traffic, take phone calls, check on officers, and remain calm the entire shift. Dispatchers are often friends with the first responders that they send on calls. When I was a dispatcher, I ended up marrying one of the Deputies on my shift.
Evansville Police charge two Dollar General employees with theft
(WEHT) - Two Evansville Dollar General employees have been arrested and charged with theft after allegedly swapping price tags on merchandise.
vincennespbs.org
Local man sentenced in Vincennes shooting death
26-year-old Jacob Lacoste received a 20 year sentence from Knox Superior Jude Gara Lee. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last month which stemmed from a September 2019 shooting on Thunderhill Drive where 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lacoste was at first charged...
14news.com
Police: DNA results lead to arson arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been arrested in connection to a car fire that happened back in June of 2022. According to an affidavit, emergency crews were called to the Dollar General on South Boeke Road for a vehicle fire on June 15. Police say when they...
104.1 WIKY
Employee Injured While Attempting To Catch Shoplifter
Officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the Beverage Barn on Barrett Blvd. in reference to a robbery Monday night. Employees told police that a black male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. One of the workers went after the subject trying to apprehend him. When they...
Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County
HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
14news.com
Affidavit: EPD responds to crash, arrests man for driving under influence
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after police responded to a crash at the intersection of East Diamond Avenue and North Kentucky Avenue. They say that happened Wednesday around 6 p.m. Police say while they were speaking with one of the involved drivers, Timothy Lynch, they smelled...
wevv.com
Dubois County investigation leads to three arrests, seizure of guns and drugs
Authorities in Dubois County, Indiana say they seized a slew of weapons and drugs in a recent drug investigation where three people were arrested. Early Thursday morning, the Dubois County Sheriff's Office says deputies followed up on a drug investigation at a home in Holland. While at the front door...
Nineteen year old hit and killed at Reynolds Station
REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (WEHT) – A nineteen year old died Thursday morning after getting struck by a vehicle. Officials say on January 25, around 8 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station. OCSO says the victim, identified as […]
Survivor speaks out after Evansville Walmart shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A Walmart employee who was inside the breakroom when a gunman opened fire Thursday night is speaking out about his experience. Gary Cardwell was clocking out at 9:53 when he says Ronald Mosley, a former Walmart employee entered the breakroom with a gun. “I did not want to die. I have a […]
14news.com
Evansville pastor volunteers to help cops dealing with stress
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After last week’s shooting at a Walmart in Evansville, many of the officers involved needed to talk about that stressful situation with someone. Pastor Tyrone Edwards is a volunteer chaplain who was called to talk to the officers who responded to the shooting. 14 News...
wmskamfm.com
Man accused of raping young child in Henderson
A man accused of raping a young child is behind bars in Henderson County, Kentucky. Henderson County Jail records show 38-year-old Jereme Riley was booked into the jail Wednesday afternoon on charges including one for the first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 12. Police say that Riley’s...
wevv.com
Evansville Dollar General employee facing theft charge, accused of creating fake returns
A woman is behind bars after being accused of stealing over $1,000 from her employer. The Evansville Police Department says an officer went to the Dollar General store on South Boeke Road Wednesday to look into a theft report. When the officer arrived at the store, they say they were...
Evansville Indoor Playground Wants to Thank First Responders in the Wake of Walmart Incident
The term "active shooter" has become way too common and familiar in our country - it seems like we hear about a different incident almost every week. But those incidents always happen somewhere else, right? Unfortunately, we recently heard that term being used to describe a situation at the Walmart on Evansville's westside.
wevv.com
West side Walmart team shows appreciation for local law enforcement after active shooter incident
Team members from the Walmart store on the west side of Evansville stopped by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office to show their appreciation for local law enforcement on Tuesday. According to VCSO,, the Walmart team members stopped by with a very kind, and delicious, delivery on Tuesday morning. The sheriff's...
Man convicted of murdering Megan Nichols sentenced
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The man convicted of murdering Megan Nichols has now been sentenced. Brodey Murbarger has been sentenced to fifty years without parole. There were several victim impact statements that were given in Friday’s sentencing hearing. Murbarger himself read a statement maintaining his innocence. Murbarger’s defense attorney told Eyewitness News they plan […]
UPDATE: Name released of Central City man who died in KY 425 accident
(WEHT) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Central City man who was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle accident
14news.com
HPD looking for man involved in robbery, cutting victim
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a store and cut another man. According to a press release, that happened Monday around 4:21 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers say when they arrived, employees told them a man...
wevv.com
Man robs Henderson liquor store, cuts employee with knife
Police are looking for a robbery suspect after an incident that happened on Monday in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says it happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers spoke with employees at the store, who said that a man had left the store...
14news.com
Mom: Several surgeries ahead for Walmart shooting victim
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Amber Cook is starting the long journey of recovery after she was shot Thursday night at the west side Walmart. We’re keeping in touch with her mom, Jenny Couch, who says Amber had her second surgery on Sunday. [Previous: Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives...
