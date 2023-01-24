Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match
After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Writer Says Bianca Belair Was Not Originally Supposed To Win Royal Rumble
"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has found great success since her call-up in April 2020. But her historic 2021 run, which included headlining Night One of WrestleMania 37 and defeating Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, all began with a Royal Rumble win that wasn't originally meant to be.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Comments On Sharing The Ring With The Undertaker
This past Monday night during "Raw is XXX," WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker returned as his "American Badass" persona and confronted LA Knight. After "The Deadman" choked Knight in the center of the ring, Bray Wyatt made his presence felt by delivering Sister Abigail to the former Impact World Champion ahead of their Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble this Saturday. Moments later, the WWE legend whispered something in Wyatt's ear, which has been seen as a passing of the torch moment. Knight recently commented on his experience sharing the ring with The Undertaker.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Wants No DQ WrestleMania Match Against Top WWE Star
This past Monday during the 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw," Austin Theory successfully retained his United States Championship in a No Disqualification match against Bobby Lashley. Of course, it didn't play out in a particularly straightforward manner. After "The Almighty" had seemingly gained the upper hand, a returning Brock Lesnar took to the ring and delivered an F-5 to both competitors — with Theory landing on top of Lashley rather fortuitously before securing the pinfall. Still, "The Now" holds a major title as we continue on the Road to WrestleMania, which is worth noting.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Speculation On Sami Zayn Potentially Winning The Royal Rumble
In recent months, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Despite aligning with the heel group, however, the storyline has established the "Honorary Uce" as one of the most popular acts on the WWE roster. As such, there has been much speculation about Zayn potentially winning the upcoming Royal Rumble match, breaking away from the faction, and facing Reigns for the title at WWE WrestleMania 39.
wrestlinginc.com
WBD Reportedly Banned The Briscoes For More Than Jay's Offensive Slurs
Mark Briscoe appeared on "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday and took on Jay Lethal to honor the memory of Jay Briscoe, who passed away earlier this month. However, Tony Khan confirmed that he "fought hard" to get Mark on the show as Warner Bros. Discovery executives previously banned them from appearing on AEW programming on TBS and TNT. Furthermore, their reasons for doing so were reportedly two-fold.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Writer Confirms Reason The Bellas Did Not Appear On Raw XXX
Though the "WWE Raw XXX" anniversary show was meant to highlight the greatest moments and superstars in "Raw" history, there has been some controversy regarding the lack of women highlighted on the episode. Two WWE Hall of Famers, Nikki and Brie Bella, were originally promoted for the celebratory show but were later removed from advertisements without a given explanation. Nikki would take to social media later in the week and establish that WWE originally told them they had no plans for the Bellas at "Raw XXX," so they booked a press event for their upcoming E! Network show, "Nikki Bella Says I Do." Now, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has supported the explanation given by Nikki as to why they couldn't attend "Raw" his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast.
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Among Last-Minute Entrants Announced For WWE Royal Rumble
Brock Lesnar has the opportunity to join WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as the only three-time Royal Rumble winner in history this weekend. On the 1/27 "WWE SmackDown" in Laredo, Texas, Lesnar declared his entry into Saturday's 30-man battle royal after jumping the barricade and striking Bobby Lashley with an F5. After the ambush, Lesnar told Lashley, "See you at the Royal Rumble, Bobby!"
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Which Match Is Main Eventing WWE Royal Rumble
This year's Royal Rumble will be held inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Alamodome stadium last played host to the Royal Rumble back in 2017. Those who are wondering what match will be tonight's main event won't have to wait because according to Fightful Select, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against Kevin Owens will be the main event for the 36th annual Royal Rumble. Below is the full Royal Rumble match order, which is subject to change:
wrestlinginc.com
Roxanne Perez Is Inspired By This Former WWE Star
Over the course of nine months, "The Prodigy" Roxanne Perez leveled up to the master of the inaugural women's Iron Survivor Challenge. Shortly after, she claimed the title of WWE "NXT" Women's Champion. With her victory, Perez fulfilled a lifelong prophecy — one she had seen accomplished nearly a decade before in the same hallowed halls of "NXT."
wrestlinginc.com
Teddy Long Comments On The Undertaker And Bray Wyatt In Wake Of Raw XXX
The recent "RAW is XXX" episode saw an interesting moment between the Undertaker and Bray Wyatt. The Undertaker came out as his "American Badass" persona and helped Wyatt take out his current rival, LA Knight. Before leaving the ring, the Undertaker said something privately to Wyatt, seemingly symbolizing a passing of the torch. But Hall of Famer Teddy Long isn't sold on that theory just yet.
wrestlinginc.com
LA Knight Talks About Returning To The Company After 10 Years Away
Approaching his 20-year anniversary in professional wrestling, WWE star L.A. Knight – real name Shaun Ricker – finds himself on the verge of a breakout year in WWE, the same company he was released from in August 2014. At the time, Ricker was a development talent on "NXT" under the name Slate Randall and clashed with the then-head trainer, Bill DeMott.
wrestlinginc.com
Bray Wyatt Says Uncle Howdy Is Realer Than People Realize
The mystery surrounding the Uncle Howdy character continues to intrigue WWE fans. The ominous figure has been making sporadic appearances – unsettling Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss in the process – since debuting in October 2022. Although we have yet to learn the motive behind Howdy's actions, Wyatt has now provided further details about the persona in a recent rare interview.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Personality Comments On The Career Progression Of Danhausen
One AEW personality recently reflected on seeing Danhausen evolve in the wrestling industry. RJ Skinner, known to wrestling fans as "RJ City," knew Danhausen before he slapped on the face paint and became a popular star. During an interview with Stephanie Chase, Skinner discussed sharing the ring with Danhausen before his career truly took off.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Wants To Face Raw Superstar At WrestleMania 39
Bianca Belair wants to mix it up with one superstar at WWE WrestleMania 39. During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," the "Raw" Women's Champion revealed that she's keen to face Rhea Ripley — who's the current favorite to win the women's Royal Rumble match – at the upcoming premium live event. "If Rhea Ripley wins, pick me," Belair said. "I think everybody wants to see that match. If Charlotte's the champion, I can't get Charlotte."
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Stars And Others React To Cody Rhodes Winning WWE Royal Rumble
We are now officially on the Rhodes to WrestleMania!. Cody Rhodes realized a lifelong dream Saturday night by winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match in front of nearly 52,000 live fans at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. "The American Nightmare" entered the battle royal at the coveted #30 spot and last eliminated GUNTHER, punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Britt Baker's Injury
It was revealed during yesterday's episode of "Busted Open Radio" that former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker DMD will be out indefinitely due to an injury. This forced Tony Khan and other backstage personnel to pivot the planned three-way between Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, and Baker to a straightforward Storms vs. Soho one-on-one. Thankfully, Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Radio" reported earlier today that Baker's injury isn't anything serious and it shouldn't keep her out of action for long.
wrestlinginc.com
Pro Wrestling Is Not Darby Allin's Number One Passion
AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin is known for a few things: being a talented professional wrestler, a daredevil inside and outside the ring, and a fearless skateboarder. His love for the extreme sport of skateboarding led him to make a recent appearance on the "Hawk vs. Wolf" show, where he revealed that he's been taking some time off from skating due to a recent mishap.
Comments / 0