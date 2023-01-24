Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol
PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Most Wanted
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
Howard County deputies find catalytic converters, drugs, guns after traffic stop
The Howard County Sheriff's Office said deputies were told that 37-year-old Nathan A. McKinney was driving a red Dodge Charger in the area of East State Street and was possibly in possession of drugs and guns.
95.3 MNC
Man accused of shooting father refuses to show up in court
A man accused of shooting his father refused to appear in court for a second time. The shooting happened in November of 2020 at a home in the 2600 block of Stevens Street in Elkhart. Witnesses say that Dominique Edwards grabbed a pillow, went to his father’s bedroom and fired...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested for public intoxication after allegedly walking in, out of traffic on U.S. 31
A man was who was walking in and out of traffic on U.S. 31 was placed under arrest in Marshall County. It was around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, when officers say Thomas Witt, 31, of Crawfordsville, was seen seen walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 near U.S. 6.
YAHOO!
Sturgis man gets 30 years in prison for holding, abusing girlfriend for 12 days
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — A 39-year-old Sturgis man will serve 30-60 years in prison for holding his then-girlfriend hostage and abusing her for nearly two weeks. Circuit Judge Paul Stutesman sentenced Rocky Gardner after Gardner pleaded guilty to first degrees criminal sexual conduct. Gardner also received a 10- 22-year sentence for false imprisonment as a second habitual offender.
inkfreenews.com
Man Involved In Fatal OWI Accident Arrested After Driving Under The Influence
WARSAW — A Wabash man with a prior conviction for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death has been arrested after driving under the influence in Warsaw. Seth Thomas Losher, 35, 7017 W. 250S, Wabash, is charged with operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to 0.15 or more, a class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more with a passenger under the age of 18 and neglect of a dependent, both level 6 felonies; and operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.08 or more with a prior conviction, a level 5 felony.
wbiw.com
ISP and Marshals Task Force arrested a South Bend man wanted on warrants and new drug charges
SOUTH BEND – On January 24, 2023, Trooper Kyle Hudson assisted members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in taking James Allen, 32 of South Bend, IN into custody for several outstanding arrest warrants with nationwide extradition. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Allen was located in the driver’s...
abc57.com
South Bend man arrested on outstanding warrants, narcotics charges
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested on Tuesday on a number of outstanding warrants with nationwide extradition and new narcotics charges, according to Indiana State Police. James Allen, 32, was arrested on the following charges:. Outstanding arrest warrants. Dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug. Possession of...
WISH-TV
Man arrested for 2018 triple murder in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police say its department arrested a 29-year-old man on Friday morning for a triple homicide in 2018. At 11:15 a.m. Friday, the Fort Wayne Police Department’s homicide unit took Jacquail Belcher into custody. Police say he shot and killed Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards and Breondon Pinkston in June 2018.
wfft.com
Man arrested in connection with triple killings in 2018
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - FWPD arrested a man in connection with a triple homicide that happened in June of 2018. Police arrested Jacquail Belcher, 29, Friday around 11:15 a.m. He faces three counts of murder for the killings of Demail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston.
19-year-old dead following Cass Co. crash
The Cass County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old man is dead after an early morning car crash in Milton Township
Vehicle hits man in roadway at scene of Cass County crash
A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle while standing in the roadway observing an earlier crash early Saturday morning.
hometownstations.com
41-year-old man arrested for threatening Van Wert police officers
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A Van Wert man was arrested for making threatening statements to police officers. According to the Van Wert County Sheriff, 41-year-old Jamal Pirani has been charged with making a terroristic threat a felony of the third degree. Deputies investigated threatening statements that Pirani made to Van Wert police officers. The deputies found him at a Van Wert business and took him into custody. It is unknown the nature of the threats that he allegedly made. Pirani was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, where he is being held until he is arraigned.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man pleads guilty for fraud after prosecutors say he stole over $300 thousand
It’s a guilty plea from an Elkhart man facing fraud charges after prosecutors say he stole more than $300,000 dollars from people he tricked into phony real estate investments. Charles Ray Smith appeared in U.S. District Court earlier this week. According to court documents, Smith has also been accused...
abc57.com
State police investigating larceny of trailers in Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the larceny of two travel trailers from a property on Nottawa Road in Sturgis. The trailers were stolen from a gated storage lot in the 71000 block of Nottawa Road sometime between January 3 and 25. The first trailer is a 32-foot,...
abc57.com
Traffic stop escalates to short pursuit, man charged with resisting police and marijuana possession
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind.- On Jan. 21, LaGrange County Sheriff's Office arrested Tyres Johnson Alexander for Resisting Law Enforcement with a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana. According to police, Alexander attempted to evade authorities by driving away in his vehicle during a traffic stop at 12:47 p.m. in the area...
WNDU
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
wbiw.com
Upland man killed in a two-vehicle accident on State Road 22
GAS CITY – Thursday at approximately 8:36 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, and the Upland Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 22 near Grant County Road 500 East, in which a man died. The preliminary crash investigation...
WANE-TV
FWPD arrest shooting suspect in ‘high-risk- traffic stop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested the suspect in an early morning shooting hours after the incident Sunday. According to a release from FWPD, homicide detectives and air units investigated reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Columbia Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Officers at the scene found a man with gunshot wounds who was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition, according to the release.
