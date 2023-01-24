This review contains full spoilers for episode three of The Last of Us, now available to view on HBO Max. To stay spoiler-free, check out our The Last of Us Season 1 Review. Episode 3 of The Last of Us strays from the path in its first major deviation from the story told in the game. In doing so, it beautifully tells a story of romance found in a seemingly hopeless place in a relatively action-free chapter that instead focuses on the love and sadness that both companionship and loneliness can bring. It’s a masterful hour of television, displaying everything the adaptation strives for at its best.

6 HOURS AGO