IGN
The Last of Us Show Creators Explain Why They Made Big Changes to Bill and Frank's Story
Warning: The below contains full spoilers for Episode 3 of The Last of Us, which aired on HBO on Jan. 29. If you're not caught up, check out our spoiler-free review of the first first season here. The third episode of HBO's The Last of Us marked its biggest deviation...
IGN
HBO's The Last of Us Renewed for Season 2
The Last of Us has officially been renewed for Season 2, HBO announced today. It follows a debut that was watched by 22 million viewers domestically and quickly became a hot topic on social media. Following the announcement, executive producer and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann has confirmed in a...
IGN
What To Expect From The Last of Us Season 2 - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
We’ve got confirmation that season 2 of The Last of Us is indeed happening over at HBO. The series premiered with 22 million viewers watching domestically, with both old and new fans buzzing about the series across social media. We’ve already heard both Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann mention in interviews about how they don’t plan on extending #TLoU series beyond the games based on #TheLastofUs, which gave hints that at least another season was on the horizon on #HBO. In other entertainment news, the new Shazam trailer might reveal a whole lot more than anticipated from the latest DC superhero outing. And speaking of returning, Tobey Maguire says he’d love to return as Spider-Man, again.
IGN
The Last of Us: Episode 3 Review
This review contains full spoilers for episode three of The Last of Us, now available to view on HBO Max. To stay spoiler-free, check out our The Last of Us Season 1 Review. Episode 3 of The Last of Us strays from the path in its first major deviation from the story told in the game. In doing so, it beautifully tells a story of romance found in a seemingly hopeless place in a relatively action-free chapter that instead focuses on the love and sadness that both companionship and loneliness can bring. It’s a masterful hour of television, displaying everything the adaptation strives for at its best.
IGN
The Last of Us Showrunner Says Part 2 Is 'More Than a Season's Worth of Television'
HBO announced today that there will be a Season 2 of their critically acclaimed video game adaptation The Last of Us, but it's clear that showrunner Craig Mazin was thinking about the next installment long before it was official. After the announcement, game creator and show executive producer Neil Druckmann...
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Calls For Lifetime Ban After Divisive Champ’s Viral Tirade
Since its debut in 1964, Jeopardy! has boasted an ever-expanding list of champions who pushed the envelope on what it means to be victorious. As a result, winners past and present can compare their progress, share encouragement, and react in real time to whatever someone might do with regard to the game show. So, when the latest champion, Yogesh Raut, went on a Facebook tirade against the show, Jeopardy! veteran James Holzhauer asserted that Raut’s words warranted a lifetime ban.
IGN
The Nihilism of Rick and Morty Will Help The Show Survive Without Justin Roiland
Adult Swim announced Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland will no longer be associated with the show following news of his felony domestic violence allegations and he also resigned at Squanch Games, ending his involvement with High on Life. Rick and Morty will carry on by recasting voice actors while all other crew members continue to work on the show. That means co-creator Dan Harmon will become the sole executive producer of the show.
IGN
Marvel Snap Player Hits Max Collection Level in What Dev Calls a 'World First'
A Marvel Snap player has achieved a truly Marvel-ous feat by reaching the end of the Collection Level track and seemingly becoming the first player in the world to do so. Spotted by @SnapDecks on Twitter, a player by the in-game name Aaron has reached the end of his progression in Marvel Snap, halting his progress and gaining the attention of the development team at Second Dinnner.
IGN
Phil Spencer on Halo's Future: 'The Heart and Soul of Halo Is with 343'
After a mass wave of 10,000 layoffs at Microsoft that impacted, among other Xbox teams, 343 Industries, there have been a number of concerning reports and rumors surrounding the future of the Halo series in the hands of a significantly downsized team. In response to these concerns, Xbox head Phil Spencer has reassured that 343 remains "critically important" to the success of Halo.
IGN
Unexpected - Official Trailer
In Unexpected, Bob (Mazzello) and Amy (Camp) are at a crossroads: she wants to adopt a baby, but he doesn’t. Will renovating a house and rescuing animals solve their problems? Will their new handyman and his son’s pregnant girlfriend be the miracle they are looking for? Or is the solution to their problem completely…unexpected? A comedy about life, love, adulting… and a bunny named Binky.
IGN
Kadabra Reportedly Returning to Pokémon TCG After Two Decade Ban
Kadabra is reportedly returning to the Pokémon Trading Card Game after a lawsuit saw him banned for more than two decades. As reported by PokéBeach, the upcoming Pokémon Card 151 set will feature Kadabra for the first time since 2002's Skyridge set. The Pokémon Company stopped printing Kadabra cards (and removed it from the anime) after magician Uri Geller sued it for using his likeness, though he retracted his complaint in 2020.
IGN
Why Pinocchio Still Worth Adapting | Guillermo Del Toro asks What’s the Difference?
The Adventures of Pinocchio is the MOST adapted children’s story of all time, with 3 screen adaptations in 2022 alone. Guillermo del Toro is the latest filmmaker to take on the tried and true coming of age story about a puppet who longs to be a real boy, but what is it about the 19th century folk tale that keeps creatives coming back for more? Looking at the original text, the 1940 Disney animated classic and GDT’s recent stop motion version for Netflix (where he literally brings a puppet to life), it’s time to ask, What’s the Difference?
IGN
TwoTwo - Official Trailer
Socially awkward David (Joel Ballard) appears to have the perfect life, until he loses his corporate job and is faced with eviction. After hitting rock bottom, he wakes up in an alleyway where a homeless man promises him a way to change his life. It sounds too good to be true but with nothing to lose, he takes up the offer. Everything appears the same, then through a chance encounter with a mysterious young woman on the run (Morgan Makana), David discovers her unusual ability to manifest reality as she conceives it and their lives become intertwined.
IGN
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - Bloodline (1/2)
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 10 - Bloodline Part 1. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
IGN
How to Get Isaac's Level 6 Suit
This page will guide you through acquiring Isaac's Level 6 Rig in the Dead Space Remake, including how to find the schematic and how much it costs to purchase. Acquiring a rig will boost your health and inventory space, allowing you to carry more items with you and sustain more hits from necromorphs.
IGN
Trout Mountain Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Trout Mountain, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Deborah Ann Woll Describes How Faye Taught Kratos To Love in God of War Ragnarok
Speaking with the actor behind Faye from God of War Ragnarok, Deborah. Ann Woll, IGN’s Akeem Lawanson explores with her what it was like. working alongside Christopher Judge as Kratos in the 2022 God of War. video game. She take us through the process of acting in the mocap...
IGN
The Barleycorn Plains Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in The Barleycorn Plains, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Phil Spencer Says Xbox Showcase Planned Around E3 But Stops Short of Confirmation
It's still uncertain if Xbox will be at this year's E3 – and, in an interview with IGN, Xbox head Phil Spencer offered little clarity. Earlier this week, Microsoft announced that it would be returning to Los Angeles this year for its summer showcase, placing it right around E3's big return to the LA Convention Center on June 13-16. But, when asked outright if Xbox would have a presence at E3, Spencer stopped short of any kind of confirmation one way or the other.
