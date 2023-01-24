ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games on FanNation

Watch the 2023 Xbox Developer Direct right here

By Dave Aubrey
Video Games on FanNation
Video Games on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5fwG_0kPbRV4n00

When and where you can watch the Xbox Developer Direct 2023 in your time zone

The 2023 Xbox Developer Direct is on the horizon, where we’re promising to see a bunch of brand new games coming this year from the various Xbox studios. In an official post on the Xbox blog , we can see that we’ll be getting some brand new information on games like The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall.

Starfield is another exciting upcoming game, but it will be getting a standalone stream to properly showcase everything in the near future.

While we’re not sure if there will be any surprises, it’s still an exciting time to be an Xbox owner or an Xbox Game Pass subscriber.

10 best Xbox games of 2022 (; 1:56)

For everything you need to know about when you can watch the Xbox Developer Direct 2023, just look through our instructions below.

When to watch the Xbox Developer Direct

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H2Bnn_0kPbRV4n00
Redfall is just one of the games we expect to see at the Xbox Developer Direct 2023.

The 2023 Xbox Developer Direct will be airing on January 25 at 12pm PT. This is, of course, a global time for the livestream. Check through our breakdown below to find out when to watch the Xbox Developer Direct in your time zone.

January 25

  • PT: 12pm
  • ET: 3pm
  • GMT: 8pm
  • CET: 9pm

January 26

  • IST: 1:30am
  • CST: 4am
  • JST: 5am
  • AEDT: 7am
  • NZDT: 9am

Where to watch the Xbox Developer Direct

As usual, you’ll be able to watch the Xbox Developer Direct on YouTube and Twitch, via either the Xbox or Bethesda channels, depending on your preference – just click through to the streams via our link below, or take a look at our livestream embed above. Quick tip: YouTube viewers can use the x2 speed function to skip to the latest point in the stream.

Xbox:

Bethesda:

Comments / 0

Related
Video Games on FanNation

When you can play Forspoken on PS5 and PC

Forspoken, the latest game from Square Enix’s Luminous Productions, is finally nearing launch, and we’re gearing up to provide you with the full lowdown on what you can expect to see in Forspoken. But until then, you need just one piece of information: when you can actually play this game in your ...
Video Games on FanNation

Video Games on FanNation

New York, NY
529
Followers
636
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

Video game news, guides, and reviews, covering all the biggest titles and latest happenings across the video games industry.

 https://videogames.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy