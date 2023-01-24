Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA AreaWestmont Community NewsMontebello, CA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
Related
nexttv.com
Paramount to Provide CBS Network Feed to Fubo if Affiliates Opt Out of Deal (Updated)
Paramount Global will provide FuboTV with a CBS network feed — stripped of local programming — to stream in markets where CBS affiliates turned down a distribution fee deal negotiated by the network. According to a confidential memo sent to affiliates by the CBS affiliate board and obtained...
nexttv.com
Charter's Spectrum Mobile Blows Up Quarterly Record for Subscriber Line Growth ... Blows It Up Real Good
Charter Communications' 4-year-old consumer wireless business Spectrum Mobile reported a record gain of 615,000 subscriber lines in the fourth quarter. Touting 5.292 million total lines as of Dec. 31, Spectrum Mobile's girth has closed to within just a hair shy of the 5.31 million lines reported by Comcast Thursday during its Q4 earnings call. For its part, Comcast also touted a record growth quarter for Xfinity Mobile by adding 365,000 service lines. Comcast also said that it's Sky Mobile service has surpassed 3.1 million lines in Europe.
nexttv.com
‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Renewed at Netflix
Netflix has renewed the Phil Rosenthal food show Somebody Feed Phil. Season six debuted in October. The show features Rosenthal on his culinary and cultural adventures around the world. Rosenthal created Somebody Feed Phil, and hosts. He previously created comedy Everybody Loves Raymond, and was showrunner from its premiere in...
nexttv.com
‘American Idol’ Back on ABC February 19
American Idol returns on ABC Sunday, February 19. It is season six on ABC. Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie return as judges, and Ryan Seacrest continues to host. American Idol debuted on Fox in 2002 and ran until 2016, totaling 15 seasons on the network. It started on ABC in 2018.
nexttv.com
WBD Sports Talent SVP Tara August to Depart in February
Warner Bros. Discovery Sports senior VP of talent relations and special projects Tara August will leave her post at the end of February, the company said Thursday. The company also announced that veteran global communications executive Nate Smeltz will take on an expanded role as WBD Sports senior VP of global communications and talent relations.
nexttv.com
BET, CBS News to Launch ‘America In Black’ News Magazine Series
BET and CBS will team to launch in February a new monthly series that will focus on stories and people impacting Black America. The series, America In Black, will debut February 19 on BET, BET Her and VH1, and will feature a mix of original long-form investigative reports, interviews, human interest stories and exclusive in-depth celebrity profiles, said executives. Among the featured correspondents appearing on the series are CBS Mornings host Gayle King, CBS News special correspondent James Brown, and CBS News Streaming Network anchor Vladimir Duthiers. Former BET News anchor Ed Gordon will also return to the network after an 18-year hiatus, said BET officials.
nexttv.com
Pedro Pascal, Coldplay on ‘SNL’ February 4
Pedro Pascal hosts Saturday Night Live February 4, with Coldplay the musical guest. Star of HBO’s The Last of Us and Disney Plus’s The Mandalorian, Pascal will host SNL for the first time. HBO ordered a second season of The Last of Us, which debuted January 15, and...
nexttv.com
HBO Renews ‘The Last Of Us’ for Second Season
It didn’t take long for HBO to renew its latest hit drama series The Last of Us, greenlighting a second season two weeks after the show’s debut. The series, based on a video game of the same name that follows apocalypse survivors trying to escape a brutal quarantine zone, averaged 5.7 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max for its second episode this past Sunday, a 22% increase over its week one viewership, according to the network.
nexttv.com
Fred Roggin Steps Away After 42 Years as KNBC-TV Sports Anchor
Fred Roggin, the longtime KNBC-TV sports anchor, whose quippy-titled, light-hearted segments and shows became fixtures in the L.A. sports media market, has stepped down from his daily on-air broadcast television duties after 42 years. Roggin will keep up with Roggin & Rodney, the AM 570 radio show he co-hosts each...
nexttv.com
Former Fox News Reporter Blake Burman Joins NewsNation In Washington, D.C.
Nexstar Media’s NewsNation said it hired former Fox News White House Reporter Blake Burman as Chief Washington, D.C., Correspondent, a new position in an expanding Capitol bureau. Burman left the TV business in 2021 and was head of content and communications for Trust, a financial technology startup, until last...
Comments / 0