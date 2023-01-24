It didn’t take long for HBO to renew its latest hit drama series The Last of Us, greenlighting a second season two weeks after the show’s debut. The series, based on a video game of the same name that follows apocalypse survivors trying to escape a brutal quarantine zone, averaged 5.7 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max for its second episode this past Sunday, a 22% increase over its week one viewership, according to the network.

2 DAYS AGO