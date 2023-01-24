ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Morgan Evans Goes Behind His Heartbreaking Hit, “Over For You”

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ecOh4_0kPbQrKs00

Some of the best songs are often born from the hardest times. With the ability to translate loss and heartache better than most, they strike a chord with listeners, tugging on their heartstrings and leaving them wanting more. Morgan Evans has crafted such a song with his 2022 hit, “Over For You,” a gut-wrenching tune about the dissolution of love with lyrics just as wounding as they are wounded. The country star on the rise takes American Songwriter behind his broken-hearted hit.

The Writing Session

“It came from a pretty dark time as you can probably tell,” he tells American Songwriter. “I went through a divorce last year (Evans was married to country singer Kelsea Ballerini) and while that was going down, there was a three-month period where I didn’t really write any music. The first time I sat down to write music after that was the session that ‘Over For You’ came out of.”

[RELATED: Morgan Evans on his Move to Nashville & Stories for ‘Things We Drink To’]

In that session, Evans went in to write alongside Jeff Warburton, Tim Sommers, and Madison Love. “I walked into the room,” he recalls, “and I sat in the corner and I said, ‘I just need to tell you guys what’s going on in my life because if we try to write something else, I’ll be useless.’”

What poured out of the Australian singer-songwriter was the framework of “Over For You.” “I just communicated what I was going through and that’s what ended up being the song,” he says.

Heartbreaking Lyrics

The song opens with a lot of questions, illustrating the confusion that comes with heartbreak against distant keys and soft strings. How long have you been waiting / To take our pictures down / How long have you been breaking / Why am I just finding out, the first verse asks. It kills me to know / You were drifting alone / You don’t have to stay, no / But can I say before you go

The chorus is the kicker, professing a love that is now one-sided. I would have searched the whole world over for you, Evans sings. Took a flight, through the night / To be that shoulder for you, and I would’ve let go if you wanted me to / How many times did you say you loved me / When it wasn’t true / I’m just wondering / How long has it been over for you?

How long, how long, how long, how long, the song painfully echoes into the next verse.

What do you tell your parents / What do you tell yourself / Was it something I was missing / Or is there someone else, the song begs for answers. It kills me to know / This house ain’t a home / And you don’t wanna stay, no / But can I say before you go…

The chorus plays again and cuts even deeper the second time around.

It would be easier if I hated you, he admits. But I still miss the person / That I thought I knew / I would’ve let go if you wanted me to / How many times did you say you loved me / When it wasn’t true

“Over For You” asks a lot of questions that never really get answers in the end. “What I’ve learned … is that it’s just so common to have questions like that going through a big breakup,” Evans says of his own experience and he’s okay with not having those answers. “If there’s any takeaway,” he explains, “it’s that no one has all their questions answered and you need to just be okay in the discomfort of that.”

Getting Clarity

“It was a really heavy day,” Evans says of being in the writer’s room the day “Over For You” came to be. But it was worth it. “There’s something about the clarity that came out in that song that I didn’t have in my life at the time.

“More and more as I write songs, I feel like it’s less about the lyric or the melody or the sound of it and just the communication of a feeling and that was the priority,” he adds. “I feel like every line in [‘Over For You’] was trying the communicate the feeling as honestly as possible.” Evans communicated a difficult moment into a song that has since touched so many.

After releasing the song, Evans found that what he was feeling was universal. Fans everywhere were thanking him for writing the song, telling him how much it meant to them. “It’s so different to ‘I love that song’ or ‘It’s just a banger,’” he says of the reception from listeners.

Because of “Over For You,” a song born from so much pain and confusion, Evans has been able to connect with his fans on a deeper level and in a more individual sense.

The song’s simple, yet effective music video features an aimless Evans wandering empty streets and sunrise beaches searching for answers. A ghost in dimly lit hotel rooms and a shadow up on stage, Evans brings the full power of the song in its visual.

[RELATED: Meaning Behind the Song: “You Really Got Me” by the Kinks]

Filmed while on tour in Australia and New Zealand, the video was an impromptu project. A video crew was already around filming the live shows, so Evans opted to make a visual in between shows. “I just said, ‘Look, we’re in the middle of it right now. Let’s make the video right now,’” he recalls, detailing the spontaneity of the whole process. “The whole thing felt very authentic in that way. There was no sort of engineering to make it happen.

“It is simple, but the song is simple,” he adds of the video. “I feel like all of it is simple and I feel like that’s maybe the hardest thing to do creatively is to make simple things that say a lot.”

Photo by Chady Awad / Warner Music

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert On Writing “Over You” With Blake Shelton About His Late Brother: “I’m Glad We Shared That Song… To Have That Together”

Miranda Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton have had their fair share of negative press when it comes to their relationship. But in the past year, Miranda opened up about a beautiful moment they shared together writing a song about the loss of Blake’s late brother, Richie, who passed unexpectedly in a car accident in 1990 when Blake was just a teenager.
Distractify

Country Star Kelsea Ballerini Is Rumored to Be Dating This Actor

Over the last near-decade, Kelsea Ballerini has shot to the pinnacle of country stardom. Thanks to four successful studio albums, Grammy nominations, and even an induction into the Grand Ole Opry, Kelsea has quickly solidified her status as a country hitmaker in more ways than one. Article continues below advertisement.
msn.com

Blake Shelton Once Hinted At Who He Thought Was The Voice's Worst Coach

If you've ever seen "The Voice," you'll probably already know that Blake Shelton doesn't hold back. The country music star can be somewhat blunt at times when it comes to giving his opinion -- particularly when it comes to his co-coaches on the show. Time and time again, the "God's...
RadarOnline

‘Acting Like He Owns The Place’: Blake Shelton Infuriates Country Rivals With Success Of Nashville Bar, Stars Want Him To Pack Up & Head Back To Oklahoma

Country megastar Blake Shelton’s new TV show Barmageddon is a monster hit — but sources reveal it’s got his Nashville rivals believing he’s gotten too big for his britches and they’re itching to bring him down a notch, RadarOnline.com has learned. Shelton’s game show takes place in the country star’s bar, Ole Red, in downtown Nashville, where his ex Miranda Lambert and fellow country stars Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean all have similar joints.“They’re jealous of the way Blake has taken over the town with his bar and now this show,” spilled an insider. “They don’t like the way Blake’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Jason Aldean Mocked After Donald Trump Kisses His Wife On The Forehead At NYE Party

It wouldn’t be the holidays without some drama! Many people mocked “Got What I Got” singer Jason Aldean, 45, following his wife, Brittany Aldean‘s New Year’s Eve post that pictured Donald Trump, 76, kissing her on the forehead. “A fairy-tale ending to 2022,” the 34-year-old captioned the carousel of snapshots from the celebratory evening. In the post, Jason and his wife posed with the former U.S. president and his wife, Melania Trump, 52. But not all of Brittany’s 2.4 million followers were thrilled with the photos. “Welp this just ruined his music for me…,” one fan commented on the star’s Instagram post.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident

"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen”

Regardless of how you feel about them, it’s undeniable that Waylon Jennings and Garth Brooks are two of the most influential names in the history of country music. Obviously, they were from different eras of country music, and from the time of his meteoric rise in the ’90s Garth was almost immediately hit with criticism of being too “pop” for country. Including (allegedly) from Waylon Jennings. Though he never really confirmed it in public, Waylon was reportedly not the biggest […] The post Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
People

Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week

The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy