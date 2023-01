The Bengals are in their second straight AFC championship game following a lengthy drought. The Bengals snapped a 32-year AFC championship game drought with their appearance last year, and they followed that up by preventing another drought and making back-to-back conference finals. That coincides with the acquisition of quarterback Joe Burrow, who has now made two AFC championship games in his first three years in the NFL.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO