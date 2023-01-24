Neil Young, Snoop Dogg to Perform at Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Concert

Willie Nelson is celebrating his 90th birthday with an all-star tribute concert.

Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday is a two-day event taking place at the historic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on April 29 and 30. Nelson turns 90 on April 29. Over the course of two days, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, the Lumineers, Beck, the Grateful Dead’s Bobby Weir, The Chicks, Lyle Lovett, Sheryl Crow, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, Leon Bridges, and Norah Jones are set to perform in honor of the legendary singer.

The Avett Brothers, Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Tyler Childers, Rosanne Cash, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Orville Peck, Warren Haynes, Tom Jones, Ziggy Marley and bluegrass singers Billy Strings and Edie Brickell will also take the stage, with more artists to be announced. Nelson himself will also perform, along with his sons Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, the latter of whom goes by the stage name Particle Kid. There will be special collaborations taking place throughout the shows.

Photo Courtesy of Essential Broadcast Media LLC

“I can’t think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends and of course the fans who made this all possible,” Nelson shares in a press statement. “It’s an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue.”

Leading up to his milestone birthday, the music legend will release his 73rd studio album, I Don’t Know A Thing About Love, a tribute to hit songwriter Harlan Howard, on March 3. Nelson is also up for four 2023 Grammy Awards: Best Country Album, Best Country Song, Best Country Solo Performance and Best Roots Gospel Album.

Tickets for Long Story Short go on sale Saturday (Jan. 28) at 1 p.m. ET.

Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns