Alphas at the Capitol: Historically black fraternity talks maternal mortality rates, gun violence with lawmakers

Read full article on original website
Related
cw39.com
2 Texas teacher groups rally behind $15K pay raise legislation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following the filing of a state bill aimed at increasing teacher salaries across Texas, two teacher organizations have come out in support of the measure. State Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, presented the proposed legislation Tuesday, where he was joined by at least a dozen other Democratic lawmakers. The bill proposes an increase on teacher salaries by $15,000, in a measure he calls the biggest pay raise in Texas history.
cw39.com
Texas lawmakers hope their effort could stop catalytic converter thefts
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four days before Christmas, Guy Santopadre went to start up his truck when an unfamiliar, clangorous sound emitted from his vehicle. “It sounded like a boat,” said Santopadre, who lives in an Austin apartment complex. “I had this sneaking suspicion that someone had stolen my catalytic converter. So I went underneath to check, and sure enough, my muffler was cut off.”
cw39.com
Rochelle Garza named president of Texas Civil Rights Project
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rochelle Garza on Thursday was announced as president of the Texas Civil Rights Project. Garza is a fifth-generation Tejana and civil rights attorney from Brownsville. In 2022, she was also the Democratic nominee for Texas attorney general. James Nortey, chairman of the TCRP Board, said...
cw39.com
Three men indicted in Texas for alleged $14.5M health care fraud scheme
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men were indicted on charges related to a $14.5 million health care fraud scheme. Kuba Zarobkiewicz, 35, of San Antonio, Anthony Fermin, 32, of Boca Raton, Florida, and Farrukh Mirza, 39, of Richmond, Texas were charged with 22 counts related to health care fraud, identity theft and kickbacks, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
cw39.com
Missing infant from Kaufman County found safe in North Carolina
UPDATE: Xyavier Calliste Jr. was found around 2 a.m. Friday morning with his mother Abigail Williams, 23, in North Carolina. Kemp Police said the two were picked up at a bus terminal in Fayetteville with assistance from the town’s police department. Williams is presumed by Kemp Police to have...
cw39.com
8 Texas locations make Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants of 2023
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Yelp released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the United States, and of course, some Texas locations made the cut. Here’s where each Texas restaurant ranked on the list:. 15. Vietwich in Stafford. Yelp said the owner, who has competed on a...
cw39.com
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Yardbirds
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You just never know who is going to show up in the neighborhood or perhaps drop into your backyard. Usually, White ibis are busy strolling shallow wetlands in search of tasty crustaceans, but occasionally they patrol neighborhood lawns probing for insects with their long curved beaks.
cw39.com
NWS confirms multiple tornadoes in SE Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that there were multiple tornadoes throughout the greater Houston area during Tuesday’s storms. For the detailed report you can visit the NWS website. They will continue to provide updates from the damage assessments over the course of the day.
cw39.com
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the NFL Playoffs will be without the Houston Texans and missing out on the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, winning is still going down in H-Town in the form of the Texas Lottery. The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket...
Comments / 0