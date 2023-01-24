Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Scotts Bluff County receives several inches of snow
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A couple of towns in Scotts Bluff County received multiple inches of snow. Gering and Scottsbluff are both in a winter weather advisory and are expecting another wave of snowfall, according to AccuWeather.com. They have both received one to three inches of snow. Snowfall is expected to...
News Channel Nebraska
Kimball man wins money, Blake Shelton tickets during Nexgen Blake Bucks giveaway
SIDNEY - A Kimball man came within 32 cents of the total amount of money inside a cowboy hat and won the grand prize on Nexgen Outfitters Blake Bucks. Bill Hinton says he put down his birthday - May 26, 1965 - as a guess of how much money was in the clear cowboy hat inside a clear case, surrounded by a red velvet rope, at Nexgen Outfitters in Sidney on Saturday afternoon.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Historic building rejuvenated into multi-business hub
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Multi-business historic building in Downtown Scottsbluff is set to draw more traffic into the area. Powerhouse Social, a “fresh spin on a pub classic”, is set to be managed by local chef Sam Rodriguez with much of an anticipated wait. The first floor will...
Road Trip: Wonderful House in Scottsbluff
Happy Thursday. I have again found myself in Scottsbluff for appointments, so when in Rome...This week I decided to stop into one of my favorite spots for lunch. Wonderful Kitchen is right by the Walmart store on the corner (across the road from Chilis). Their food and staff are beyond...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney School Board selects new superintendent
SIDNEY -- The Sidney School District Board of Education has made a verbal offer to Andrew Farber of Fremont, Neb. to be the District's next superintendent. "My family and I are very honored and excited at the opportunity to be part of the Sidney community and school system," Farber said in a written statement published by Sidney Public Schools.
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
95K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0