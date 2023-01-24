ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

FOUND: Have You Seen This Logo? Wilmington BOLO Issued For Property Damage Crash

By Morgan Gonzales
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

Police identified the vehicle shortly after issuing the BOLO.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the owner of a vehicle that was involved in a property damage incident.

The Wilmington police have issued a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) for the owner of a truck with a distinctive logo on its side. The investigation is related to a property damage crash that occurred Friday, Jan. 20 on Salem Street.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes the logo on the vehicle call (978) 658-5071 and reference case # 23-75-OF.

