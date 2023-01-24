FOUND: Have You Seen This Logo? Wilmington BOLO Issued For Property Damage Crash
Police identified the vehicle shortly after issuing the BOLO.
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the owner of a vehicle that was involved in a property damage incident.
The Wilmington police have issued a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) for the owner of a truck with a distinctive logo on its side. The investigation is related to a property damage crash that occurred Friday, Jan. 20 on Salem Street.
Police ask that anyone who recognizes the logo on the vehicle call (978) 658-5071 and reference case # 23-75-OF.
