Trent Williams bodyslams K'von Wallace to turf; both players ejected as tempers flare in Eagles blowout
After 56 minutes of frustrating 49ers football, tempers flared in Sunday's NFC championship game. With the game all but over in Philadelphia's favor, the Eagles stopped San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey short of a first down on a third-down run late in the fourth quarter. Multiple scrums broke out after the play, ultimately leading to ejections for both teams.
Remarkable 1-handed DeVonta Smith catch that set up first Eagles TD shouldn't have counted
Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith set up the first touchdown of the day in Sunday's NFC championship game with what looked like a remarkable catch. But replay shows that he didn't maintain control of the ball, and the Eagles should have turned the ball over on downs. But officials missed the call on the field, and the Eagles hurried up for their next play before the San Francisco 49ers had a chance to challenge.
Super Bowl 2023: Empire State Building curiously joins in on Philadelphia's celebration of Eagles' NFC Championship
Philadelphia is predictably enthusiastic about the Eagles' NFC championship. In less expected news, so, apparently, is the Empire State Building. The New York City skyline icon lit up in green and white in celebration of the rival city's sports success Sunday night. So did they lose a bet? No, it...
49ers QB Brock Purdy comes out of NFC title game with elbow injury after hit on right arm
The San Francisco 49ers found themselves down to their fourth quarterback of the season in the first quarter of the NFC championship game on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. Brock Purdy was hit on the right arm and lost a fumble to the Eagles on the 49ers' first possession, but the worst news was yet to come. Purdy was looked at by the 49ers' athletic trainers on the sideline, then tried to come back in the game but came back out before the series began. Purdy was replaced by veteran Josh Johnson.
Report: OC Mike LaFleur to join Rams after parting ways with Jets
The Los Angeles Rams are hiring former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to fill the same role, according to multiple reports on Friday. The news comes shortly after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that LaFleur and the Jets were parting ways after his two seasons as offensive coordinator. He joined the staff in New York after working with Jets coach Robert Saleh during his time with the 49ers. There, LaFleur worked as San Francisco's passing coordinator from 2017-2020 under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
NFL's final four are doing what the league doesn't want them to: resisting parity
The ratings continue to bear out the theory each year. NFL games accounted for 82 of the of the 100 most-watched television broadcasts in 2022, per Nielsen; 75 of the top 100 in 2021; and 69 of the top 100 in 2020. In 2019, 41 of the 50 most-watched TV...
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball is now open for the 2023 MLB season!
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball is officially LIVE for the 2023 season!. We know many of you have been waiting to make your fantasy baseball plans as the start of the MLB season gets closer. The wait is over — sign up today!. Everything you love is back for the 2023...
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 300 players for 2023
We're still a ways away from the first pitch of 2023 Opening Day, but it's never too early to get a head start on your fantasy baseball research. And what better way to do just that than to check out the Yahoo Fantasy crew's top 300 players for the 2023 MLB season?
