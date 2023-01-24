ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT

'Marcel the Shell,' film with Vermont ties, earns Oscar nomination

By Brent Hallenbeck, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 4 days ago

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” a stop-motion animated film co-written by a Chittenden County native , received an Academy Award nomination Tuesday for best animated feature film.

The movie about the exploits of a talking, footwear-clad shell was co-written by Nick Paley, who grew up in Huntington and graduated from Mount Mansfield Union High School. The film is based on online short films created by movie co-writers Jenny Slate and Dean Fleischer Camp.

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” is nominated in the same category as “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (which won the Golden Globe for the animation category this month), “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” “The Sea Beast” and “Turning Red.” The Oscars ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, March 12 in Los Angeles and aired on ABC.

The small, independent film has grossed more than $6 million at the box office and has a 99% approval rating on the movie-review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes . “Poignant, profound, and utterly heartwarming, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is animated entertainment with real heart,” according to Rotten Tomatoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlhOe_0kPbPG9Y00

Paley, who spoke with the Burlington Free Press shortly before the release of the film, was cautiously optimistic about its chances of reaching wide audiences.

“Who knows whether it’s going to be business-wise a success,” Paley told the Free Press. “Personally it would be lovely to make a dime from this movie.”

Paley’s grandmother was going through dementia around the time he was working on the script, and he helped her pursue gardening to try to make her life more fulfilling. Those themes play out in the movie as Marcel's grandmother, voiced by Isabella Rossellini, deals with a similar transition.

“It sounds so corny, but the things that are in the movie are things that we love and think about a lot and were thinking about a lot when we made it,” Paley said.

Contact Brent Hallenbeck at bhallenbeck@freepressmedia.com. Follow Brent on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BrentHallenbeck .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: 'Marcel the Shell,' film with Vermont ties, earns Oscar nomination

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Vermont native to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Friday

LUDLOW, Vt. — Another Vermonter is headed to Hollywood to test their skills on Jeopardy!. Ludlow native Jake DeArruda, 23, will compete on the popular quiz show on Friday night. Fellow competitors include Dee Williams, a Boston research associate, and the returning champion from Thursday night's matchup. >>>Video above:...
LUDLOW, VT
Seacoast Current

This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV

Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
LITTLETON, NH
WCAX

Northern New York woman sentenced in 2021 murder

Vermont elementary and middle school students are gearing up for the first Lego league state championship this weekend. Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony. Updated: 5 hours ago. In this “Stuck in Vermont,” how Queen City Cats teamed up with community members to relocate a...
VERMONT STATE
lazytrips.com

Vermont Route 100 Road Trip: our ultimate itinerary (with map)

On this unforgettable road trip through Vermont's Route 100, you'll experience charming towns, breathtaking waterfalls, lakes, forests, cliffs, mountains, and relaxing beaches. Even though you stay within one state, this route has it all. So pack up the car, put on some tunes and get ready for the road trip of a lifetime.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

What To Do: Saturday, January 28

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Saturday. Today is Free Ice Fishing Day in Vermont! If you’ve always wanted to go ice fishing but haven’t had the opportunity, now is your chance. Anyone can fish today statewide without a license. And to celebrate, there’s a festival at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there are a number of family activities, including demonstrations, how-to’s, and a fish fry. It’ll be a day filled with free fishy fun!
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down

Former UVM club swimmer finishes among top 10 in international ice swimming competition. A former University of Vermont club swimmer had a top-10 finish in an international ice swimming competition. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Snow sculptors from Vermont put the finishing touches on their work Friday at a competition in...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Snow totals for Vermont, New York

Snow fell heavily in Vermont and Northern New York on Wednesday evening, as the third snowstorm in less than two weeks impacted our region. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report.
VERMONT STATE
Middlebury Campus

Let’s bring panthers back to Vermont

The Jan. 14 issue of The New York Times contains an interesting op-ed entitled: “Cougars Are Heading East. Welcome Them.” Its author, Mark Elbroch, describes the gradual return of big American cats (also known as cougars, mountain lions, pumas or panthers) to their former habitats east of the Mississippi River. He refers to research that indicates there are about “a dozen landscapes large enough to sustain cougars indefinitely” in the Eastern U.S.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Taking the plunge: Vermonter breaks world ice swimming records

WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - The snow doesn’t scream beach weather, but for a group in the Northeast Kingdom, it’s the perfect time to go for a dip. “I’m really passionate and love swimming,” said Charlotte Brynn, a Stowe resident and competitive swimmer. Brynn recently took home...
STOWE, VT
tourcounsel.com

Twin Farms | 5-star hotel in Barnard, Vermont

Expect to be wowed during your stay at the exclusive Twin Farms resort in Barnard, Vermont. If the 300 acres of scenery don't wow you (we're talking verdant forests, sprawling meadows, and shimmering ponds), the delicious food certainly will. Included with your room (you can choose from 20 rooms ranging...
BARNARD, VT
wdevradio.com

Debt Ceiling, Vermont Food Bank

Podcast (vermontviewpoint): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:28:30 — 121.5MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RSS. Today on Vermont Viewpoint, Kevin Ellis hosts! During the first half of the show, he’ll talk about the debt ceiling. Then, during the second half, he’ll speak with the CEO of Vermont Food Bank, John Sayles.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business

Vermont elementary and middle school students are gearing up for the first Lego league state championship this weekend. Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony. Updated: 3 hours ago. In this “Stuck in Vermont,” how Queen City Cats teamed up with community members to relocate a...
VERMONT STATE
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy