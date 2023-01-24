Read full article on original website
WBUR
Addressing Mass. mental health 'boarding' crisis
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 25. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Be Well: We're taking our regular wellness series to the kitchen. We learn some basics about food safety and how to maximize groceries as the price of food rises. From the Newsroom: A new state program...
Healey-Driscoll Administration Appoints Boston Medical Center CEO as Massachusetts Secretary of Health & Human Services
BOSTON – Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll today, January 26, announced they are appointing Kate Walsh, the current Chief Executive Officer of the Boston Medical Center (BMC) health system, as Secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. BMC Health System includes Boston...
WCVB
Deaths of Duxbury children spark conversation about mental health treatment
BOSTON — Doctors in Massachusetts are reminding people who are experiencing mental health struggles that they do not need to be in crisis to receive treatment following the deaths of two children in Duxbury. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said first responders found three children unconscious and suffering...
mghihp.edu
A Career That Really Made an Impact
Mary Knab was very content being the associate director of physical therapy at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital when she first was contacted by MGH Institute members Lesley Portney, Kathy Gill-Body, and Bette Ann Harris. Students needed to have better clinical skills to hit the floor running, they told Knab, and they...
Gov. Maura Healey taps Kate Walsh for health and human services secretary
Gov. Maura Healey has tapped Kate Walsh, president and CEO of Boston Medical Center, to lead the state’s sprawling health and human services secretariat, the largest department in state government that manages everything from MassHealth to the child welfare system and the opioid epidemic, according to a source familiar with the search.
vineyardgazette.com
Mass General Brigham Centralizes Management Structure
After reporting a $432 million operating loss for the last fiscal year, Boston-based Mass General Brigham is taking steps to centralize management of its six community hospitals, including Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, in what it describes as an effort to improve efficiency and streamline costs. Denise Schepici, who was hired...
Special committee seeks solutions to ‘horrible’ child care situation in state
Massachusetts child care workers earn about $10,000 more a year than their New Hampshire peers. It’s a parent’s gross income, not what’s left after paying the mortgage, food, and other bills that determines their eligibility for child care assistance. Good luck trying to find infant care. Those are a few of hurdles the House’s new […] The post Special committee seeks solutions to ‘horrible’ child care situation in state appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Report: RI, MA get ‘F’ for tobacco prevention funding
Rhode Island also received a D for flavored tobacco products, while Massachusetts got an A for ending their sale.
What infectious disease doctors want you to know as the COVID-19 pandemic enters its 4th year
“We don’t really want to encourage additional infections.”. The trends for COVID-19 are looking more promising as January comes to a close, after a spike in cases and hospitalizations earlier this month prompted officials in the area to urge the use of masks in indoor public spaces to help prevent transmission.
Vision buses bring free eye care and glasses to Boston students
BOSTON - Even without 20/20 vision it was hard to miss the big yellow bus parked outside of the Curley School in Jamaica Plain recently.20/20 Onsite's buses visit schools in Boston to help students improve their vision with free eye care and glasses."Kids who put that first pair of glasses on that they've ever worn have this tremendous feeling. It's a really emotional experience to be able to see for the first time," 20/20 Onsite CEO Sonali Bloom told WBZ-TV. That's their goal with the mobile bus fleet. Their mission is to break down obstacles to getting access to...
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023
Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
MA Families Facing Food Insecurities Could See Savings of $2,000 Per Year
Massachusetts is still struggling with food insecurity. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts ranks near the top of the list when it comes to families struggling to keep food on the table in their households. In the Berkshires, I have spoken with folks from local food pantries like the People's...
I-Team: Wage theft in Massachusetts is widespread in some industries
BOSTON - It's an illegal practice that costs workers a fair wage for a fair day's work. Union officials call wage theft an epidemic, with employers in some industries not paying workers what they are legally owed. And the people most affected are the most vulnerable among us. Andre Rossetti came to the U.S. more than 20 years ago and began painting. He says he loves the job but was not always paid for the work he did. Telling the I-Team, he would sometimes work more than 55 hours a week but would not be paid overtime or time and...
ABC6.com
New program provides financial assistance for first-time homebuyers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new program has launched to provide down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. Gov. Dan McKee announced Wednesday the RI Statewide Down payment assistance program, which “addresses significant financial barriers to homeownership amplified by rising housing costs throughout the state.”. Through this program, first-time...
Dorchester Reporter
State of the City 2023 a place to be and be seen for Dorchester, Mattapan residents
The 2023 State of the City was a packed affair at the new MGM Fenway Music Hall adjacent to Fenway Park on Lansdowne Street – with Mayor Michelle Wu delivering her first address to the city, its residents, and its business leaders. The wonderful new venue is patterned in...
Advocates call attention to missing East Boston woman
EAST BOSTON - In East Boston, advocates gathered in front of the police station Tuesday, hoping to call attention to the mysterious disappearance of a 41-year-old mother of two. They say Reina Morales Rojas deserves more outrage and concern over her case. Rojas was last seen getting out of a car in Somerville. She was reported missing November 28th, but Boston Police didn't put out an appeal to the public until January. "I want to make sure that our resources, it's equally for everyone," said Lucy Pineda, head of Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts, an Everett-based advocacy group for immigrants....
WCVB
Mass. psychiatrist after Duxbury tragedy: 'You're not alone'
“You’re not alone”: A young mother is now accused of killing her two young children, and critically injuring her baby at their home in Duxbury. Dr. Manuel Pacheco, a psychiatrist at Tufts Medical Center talks about mental health issues that can contribute to tragedies.
a-z-animals.com
Massachusetts Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Massachusetts, a state in New England, is well-known for its scenic beauty and a wide variety of attractions, including world-famous Boston and quaint, historic villages around the state. It’s not a great state for those with allergies, but unless you live there, you might not realize it. Massachusetts isn’t the best choice if you suffer from allergies, but it’s not the worst, either.
Massachusetts dentist pleads guilty to embezzling $1.2M
A dentist from Massachusetts pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $1.2 million from his employer as well as fraudulently receiving benefits from the government using his employer's name.
Five Massachusetts Celebrities Who Had Regular Jobs Prior to Making it Big
It's no secret that Massachusetts is the birthplace of many famous people. Celebrities that we see on television, billboards, magazines, newspapers, and the internet were either born in Massachusetts, have a current residence here in the Bay State, or lived in Massachusetts at one time. The List of Celebrities Born...
