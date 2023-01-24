ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals coach Zac Taylor has clear message for critics

By Chris Novak
 5 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals have played the ‘underdog’ role pretty well. Their critics are still in their minds though as the team prepares for the AFC Championship Game.

While the team is now favored to win after an odds shift in their favor, head coach Zac Taylor addressed the Bengals’ critics recently. The Bengals themselves tweeted out a quote from their head coach that sent them all a crystal-clear message.

“We’re built for this. It doesn’t matter what anybody thinks about us. We don’t care who’s favored, who’s not. We’re built for this. – Zac Taylor,” the team tweeted .

It’s clear that at this point, the Bengals just don’t give a damn. The team has faced some uphill battles this January, but all they keep doing is breaking through. Whether it’s injury, feeling disrespected after AFC Championship tickets were released to Bills fans, or criticism from others, Taylor and Cincinnati are intent on breezing through all of it.

Led by their strong-armed quarterback Joe Burrow and all-world receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins , the Bengals hope to get back to the Super Bowl for the second straight year. They’ve already made two consecutive AFC Championship Games for the first time in franchise history. Perhaps Cincinnati can stick it to their critics by making some more history Sunday. And then, the Lombardi Trophy awaits them.

CINCINNATI, OH
