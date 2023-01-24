ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day

By DJ Byrnes
The Comeback
 3 days ago
Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel knows what it takes to win in Columbus. The legendary coach cemented his legacy by defeating a dominant Miami squad for the 2002 BCS National Championship.

Tressel , who exited Ohio State under a cloud of an NCAA investigation into then-quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other former players, currently works as the president of Youngstown State University in northeast Ohio. The very location he won multiple D-1AA champions as they were then known in the 1990s.

Speaking at the Hall of Fame Luncheon Club this past weekend in Canton, Ohio, Tressel delivered a clear message to current Buckeyes coach Ryan Day . Day is struggling in Columbus after losing to the Michigan Wolverines for the second season in a row. Made worse after OSU suffered a brutal loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl.

“I’m a Ryan Day fan,” Tressel said, according to cantonrep.com . “I think he’s got something about him.”

Tressel said he trusts Day to weather the current storm and defended Day’s infrequent use of the transfer portal.

“I think Ryan Day is going to navigate this. Sure, he’s going to lose some players, and, sure, there’s going to be a player or two who comes to him.

“He’s never going to be a guy who runs all over the place and has 19 roster changes. He’s going to recruit well and build within.”

Only time will tell if Tressel’s faith is well placed in Day.

Comments / 9

Brian Myers
3d ago

I disagree, he & the athletic Department are looking for the next Jessie Owen's they let Joe Burrows go & where is he now? correct me if I'm wrong, didn't me he win a National Championship @ another university? Play the best player not the one that checks a box.

Reply(1)
4
Tammi
3d ago

Brutal loss to Georgia? I wouldn’t call that brutal! They lost by just 1 point!

Reply(5)
10
 

COLUMBUS, OH
