49ers QB Brock Purdy comes out of NFC title game with elbow injury after hit on right arm
The San Francisco 49ers found themselves down to their fourth quarterback of the season in the first quarter of the NFC championship game on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. Brock Purdy was hit on the right arm and lost a fumble to the Eagles on the 49ers' first possession, but the worst news was yet to come. Purdy was looked at by the 49ers' athletic trainers on the sideline, then tried to come back in the game but came back out before the series began. Purdy was replaced by veteran Josh Johnson.
Report: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray expected to miss start of 2023 season, may not return until 2nd half
Kyler Murray's late-2022 injury is going to play a big role in his 2023 season. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Arizona Cardinals quarterback is expected to miss the start of next season as he rehabs his torn ACL and meniscus. Murray and the Cardinals are reportedly so dedicated to making sure he comes back at 100% that it's possible he might not return to the field until halfway through the 2023 season.
Remarkable 1-handed DeVonta Smith catch that set up first Eagles TD shouldn't have counted
Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith set up the first touchdown of the day in Sunday's NFC championship game with what looked like a remarkable catch. But replay shows that he didn't maintain control of the ball, and the Eagles should have turned the ball over on downs. But officials missed the call on the field, and the Eagles hurried up for their next play before the San Francisco 49ers had a chance to challenge.
