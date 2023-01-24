Read full article on original website
Related
What Oscar Bump? Most Nominated Films Lackluster in Post-Noms Box Office Weekend
While ”Avatar 2“ leads the charts, only a few other Oscar contenders were able to crack $1 million this weekend. “Avatar: The Way of Water,” with its continued blockbuster momentum, was the only film nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars this past week to stand among the Top 10 highest-grossing films at the box office this weekend with a No. 1 total of $15.7 million.
Rosanna Arquette Fears Backlash to Andrea Riseborough Oscar Nom Could Damage ‘Small Films Made Outside the Corporate Machine’
Rosanna Arquette is the latest to voice support for Andrea Riseborough’s “To Leslie” performance after her surprise Oscar nomination sparked an inquiry into possible campaign violations. “I supported this performance as an actor because it blew me away,” Arquette told TheWrap. “All other considerations aside, this is...
Nicole Kidman and Maya Erskine to Star in, Executive Produce HBO Limited Series ‘The Perfect Nanny’
Nicole Kidman is headed back to HBO with another limited series, teaming with “Pen15” co-creator and star Maya Erskine to adapt the Leïla Slimani novel “The Perfect Nanny.” The duo will executive produce and headline the project, of which Erskine is creator and writer. Legendary...
How to Watch ‘To Leslie’: Is the Andrea Riseborough Starrer Streaming?
Andrea Riseborough’s Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role in the indie film “To Leslie” surprised many on Tuesday. The British actress will compete with Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”), Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), Ana De Armas (“Blonde”) and Cate Blanchett (“Tár”).
How to Watch ‘Shrinking': Where Is the Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Comedy Streaming?
Have you ever wondered what might happen if your therapist just told you exactly what they’re thinking and what you should do?. In “Shrinking,” Jason Segel stars as a widowed therapist who takes a bold new approach to his patients — and his life — when he starts practicing radical honesty, even if that means telling a patient to leave their toxic partner.
‘Close’ Director Lukas Dhont Hopes Oscar Nom Will Deepen Conversation About Masculinity and Mental Health
Lukas Dhont was in the lobby of a Manhattan hotel on the morning that the Oscar nominations were announced. Being in a public place helped calm his nerves as he waited to find out if his gentle, observant movie “Close,” which has received acclaim since it won the runner-up Grand Jury Prize at last May’s Cannes Film Festival, would be nominated for Best International Film.
Slamdance Film Festival 2023 Awards: ‘Waiting For the Light to Change,’ ‘Starring Jerry as Himself’ Win Jury Prizes
The Slamdance Film Festival has announced the winners of their 2023 Jury and Audience Awards. In the Narrative Feature category, “Waiting for the Light to Change” took the top honor, while “Starring Jerry as Himself” pulled double duty as the winner of both Narrative and Jury prizes in the documentary category. The film’s own Jerry Hsu was awarded the festival’s Outstanding Acting Award.
Sundance 2023: A Low-Sale Festival or a Wait-And-See Affair for Many Films Without Deals
Even seemingly surefire contenders starring Anne Hathaway, Jonathan Majors and Emilia Clarke ended the festival without a buyer. Concerns over theatrical viability and a public promise from streamers to avoid spending sprees left this year’s Sundance Film Festival light on big purchases and — for now — high on orphans.
Sundance 2023: ‘A Thousand and One,’ ‘Radical’ Win Top Awards
“A Thousand and One,” A.V. Rockwell’s drama about a mother who kidnaps her son from the foster care system, has won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. “Radical” has taken the top Audience Award. In the U.S. Dramatic Competition section, Sing J....
Sundance Awards 2023: Updating Live
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is announcing its awards at a ceremony in Park City on Friday. TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are announced. In the U.S. Dramatic Competition section, “Theater Camp” won the award for ensemble cast, while Lío Mehiel won the individual acting award for “Mutt.” “Magazine Dreams” won for creative vision, and “The Persian Version” for screenplay.
How to Watch ‘Poker Face': Where is the Natasha Lyonne Series Streaming?
Critics are loving Rian Johnson’s TV series, “Poker Face,” which stars Natasha Lyonne as a cynical, whip-smart woman who can tell when someone is lying. This ability, naturally, leads to her solving a crime each week as she travels from town to town in her Plymouth Barracuda.
‘The Bear’ Star Ayo Edebiri Boards Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’
Actress Ayo Edebiri, most recently known for her appearance as Sydney Adamu in FX’s “The Bear,” has joined the cast of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” movie in an undisclosed role. Deadline first reported the news. Edebiri joins Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as the...
Amy Ryan Joins George Clooney, Brad Pitt in Untitled Thriller for Apple
Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan is joining the cast of an upcoming untitled Apple Original Films thriller starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt that will be written, directed and produced by “Spider-Man: No Way Home” director Jon Watts. Ryan’s role is being kept under wraps, but the film...
How to Watch ‘You People': Is the Jonah Hill Comedy Streaming?
Written by Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill, “You People” takes a look at what happens when two very different families — one Black and one white — come together. Hill and Lauren London play a new couple whose relatives find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences.
‘Velma’ Star Mindy Kaling and Creator Charlie Grandy Got No Pushback on R-Rated ‘Scooby-Doo’: ‘It Was Just Excitement’
Everyone is talking about “Velma,” the new R-rated animated series based on the lore of “Scooby-Doo,” that just debuted on HBO Max. Centered around the titular mystery of Mystery Inc. (now voiced by Mindy Kaling), who is dealing with her missing mother, her strained relationship with Daphne (Constance Wu) and the fact that her plutonic BFF Norville “Shaggy” Rogers (Sam Richardson) is secretly in love with her. Oh and Fred (Glenn Howerton) is the prime suspect in a series of grisly murders. (That’s right, there’s a serial killer on the loose scooping out peoples’ brains.) Featuring course language and plenty of nudity and gore, “Velma” takes the preexisting franchise into much darker, more mature territory.
‘All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt’ Director Didn’t Believe Filmmaking Was in Her Future: ‘I Put That Limitation on Myself’ (Video)
Sundance 2023: Star and first-time actress Charleen McClure felt similar self-imposed limitations: ”I didn’t have opportunities for that when I was younger.“. “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt” is an emblematic, almost impressionistic portrait of a young Black woman living in the rural south. Inspired by Julie Dash’s “Daughters of the Dust” and produced by Barry Jenkins, poet and photographer Raven Jackson’s feature-length directorial debut offers little in the way of dialogue or conventional narrative.
‘Avatar 2’ Passes ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ at Global Box Office
After passing “Avengers: Infinity War” at the global box office on Thursday, Disney/20th Century’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” will pass “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” for the No. 4 spot on the all-time box office list before inflation adjustment. After its seventh...
‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Breaks Paramount+ Record for Most-Watched Original Movie in First Day (Exclusive)
”Wolf Pack,“ starring and executive produced by Sarah Michelle Gellar, is also the No. 2 YA series debut in its first 24 hours. Paramount+ has spooked up two hits with debuts “Teen Wolf: The Movie” and “Wolf Pack,” both of which hail from MTV Entertainment Studios, creator Jeff Davis (who’s under a multi-year deal at the studio) and MGM.
Best Tom Hanks Roles: 13 of the Iconic Actor’s Greatest Performances (Photos)
From Jimmy Dugan in Penny Marshall’s “A League of Their Own” to Robert Zemeckis’ “Forrest Gump,” there’s no shortage of iconic performances in Hanks’ career.
David Harbour Is a Ghost Who Goes Viral in Trailer for Netflix Movie ‘We Have a Ghost’ (Video)
Netflix on Thursday launched a trailer for “We Have a Ghost” starring. David Harbour haunts a family whose ghost stories go viral in a new trailer launched Thursday by Netflix for “We Have a Ghost,” starring Anthony Mackie, Jahi Winston, Tig Notaro, Erica Ash and Jennifer Coolidge.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 1