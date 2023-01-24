ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 1

Related
TheWrap

What Oscar Bump? Most Nominated Films Lackluster in Post-Noms Box Office Weekend

While ”Avatar 2“ leads the charts, only a few other Oscar contenders were able to crack $1 million this weekend. “Avatar: The Way of Water,” with its continued blockbuster momentum, was the only film nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars this past week to stand among the Top 10 highest-grossing films at the box office this weekend with a No. 1 total of $15.7 million.
MISSOURI STATE
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘To Leslie’: Is the Andrea Riseborough Starrer Streaming?

Andrea Riseborough’s Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role in the indie film “To Leslie” surprised many on Tuesday. The British actress will compete with Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”), Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), Ana De Armas (“Blonde”) and Cate Blanchett (“Tár”).
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Shrinking': Where Is the Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Comedy Streaming?

Have you ever wondered what might happen if your therapist just told you exactly what they’re thinking and what you should do?. In “Shrinking,” Jason Segel stars as a widowed therapist who takes a bold new approach to his patients — and his life — when he starts practicing radical honesty, even if that means telling a patient to leave their toxic partner.
TheWrap

‘Close’ Director Lukas Dhont Hopes Oscar Nom Will Deepen Conversation About Masculinity and Mental Health

Lukas Dhont was in the lobby of a Manhattan hotel on the morning that the Oscar nominations were announced. Being in a public place helped calm his nerves as he waited to find out if his gentle, observant movie “Close,” which has received acclaim since it won the runner-up Grand Jury Prize at last May’s Cannes Film Festival, would be nominated for Best International Film.
TheWrap

Slamdance Film Festival 2023 Awards: ‘Waiting For the Light to Change,’ ‘Starring Jerry as Himself’ Win Jury Prizes

The Slamdance Film Festival has announced the winners of their 2023 Jury and Audience Awards. In the Narrative Feature category, “Waiting for the Light to Change” took the top honor, while “Starring Jerry as Himself” pulled double duty as the winner of both Narrative and Jury prizes in the documentary category. The film’s own Jerry Hsu was awarded the festival’s Outstanding Acting Award.
TheWrap

Sundance 2023: ‘A Thousand and One,’ ‘Radical’ Win Top Awards

“A Thousand and One,” A.V. Rockwell’s drama about a mother who kidnaps her son from the foster care system, has won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. “Radical” has taken the top Audience Award. In the U.S. Dramatic Competition section, Sing J....
TheWrap

Sundance Awards 2023: Updating Live

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is announcing its awards at a ceremony in Park City on Friday. TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are announced. In the U.S. Dramatic Competition section, “Theater Camp” won the award for ensemble cast, while Lío Mehiel won the individual acting award for “Mutt.” “Magazine Dreams” won for creative vision, and “The Persian Version” for screenplay.
PARK CITY, UT
TheWrap

‘The Bear’ Star Ayo Edebiri Boards Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’

Actress Ayo Edebiri, most recently known for her appearance as Sydney Adamu in FX’s “The Bear,” has joined the cast of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” movie in an undisclosed role. Deadline first reported the news. Edebiri joins Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as the...
TheWrap

Amy Ryan Joins George Clooney, Brad Pitt in Untitled Thriller for Apple

Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan is joining the cast of an upcoming untitled Apple Original Films thriller starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt that will be written, directed and produced by “Spider-Man: No Way Home” director Jon Watts. Ryan’s role is being kept under wraps, but the film...
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘You People': Is the Jonah Hill Comedy Streaming?

Written by Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill, “You People” takes a look at what happens when two very different families — one Black and one white — come together. Hill and Lauren London play a new couple whose relatives find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences.
TheWrap

‘Velma’ Star Mindy Kaling and Creator Charlie Grandy Got No Pushback on R-Rated ‘Scooby-Doo’: ‘It Was Just Excitement’

Everyone is talking about “Velma,” the new R-rated animated series based on the lore of “Scooby-Doo,” that just debuted on HBO Max. Centered around the titular mystery of Mystery Inc. (now voiced by Mindy Kaling), who is dealing with her missing mother, her strained relationship with Daphne (Constance Wu) and the fact that her plutonic BFF Norville “Shaggy” Rogers (Sam Richardson) is secretly in love with her. Oh and Fred (Glenn Howerton) is the prime suspect in a series of grisly murders. (That’s right, there’s a serial killer on the loose scooping out peoples’ brains.) Featuring course language and plenty of nudity and gore, “Velma” takes the preexisting franchise into much darker, more mature territory.
TheWrap

‘All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt’ Director Didn’t Believe Filmmaking Was in Her Future: ‘I Put That Limitation on Myself’ (Video)

Sundance 2023: Star and first-time actress Charleen McClure felt similar self-imposed limitations: ”I didn’t have opportunities for that when I was younger.“. “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt” is an emblematic, almost impressionistic portrait of a young Black woman living in the rural south. Inspired by Julie Dash’s “Daughters of the Dust” and produced by Barry Jenkins, poet and photographer Raven Jackson’s feature-length directorial debut offers little in the way of dialogue or conventional narrative.
TheWrap

‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Breaks Paramount+ Record for Most-Watched Original Movie in First Day (Exclusive)

”Wolf Pack,“ starring and executive produced by Sarah Michelle Gellar, is also the No. 2 YA series debut in its first 24 hours. Paramount+ has spooked up two hits with debuts “Teen Wolf: The Movie” and “Wolf Pack,” both of which hail from MTV Entertainment Studios, creator Jeff Davis (who’s under a multi-year deal at the studio) and MGM.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy