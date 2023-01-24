ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse men’s basketball: Three takeaways from the loss to Virginia Tech

The Syracuse Orange went on the road in search of a big win and they decided to make it easier on Orange fans by collapsing in the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Orange have now lost three of their last four games and with the Virginia Cavaliers coming to the Dome on Monday night, it’s getting late early for this group. Here are three takeaways from a disappointing performance in Blacksburg.
Syracuse men’s basketball: Hokies decimate Orange defense in 85-70 loss

The Syracuse Orange were completely outplayed in the first half, and Maliq Brown’s first career start was not a night to remember in an 85-70 blowout loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies. SU’s seniors Jesse Edwards and Joe Girard were both non-factors as ‘Cuse drops yet another game it desperately needed to get into any Tournament conversation.
Syracuse men’s basketball: Class of 2024 SG Elijah Moore commits to the Orange

After a long period without a recruiting win, the Syracuse Orange picked up a verbal commitment today from 4-star shooting guard, Elijah Moore. The 6’3” shooting guard from Cardinal Hays in the Bronx is rated a four-star by all the big recruiting services and he becomes the first Syracuse commit since Judah Mintz last year. Moore is considered to be a top-20 shooting guard in his class and has a reputation as a strong outside shooter.
Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Louisville

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (14-7, 5-5) enters Sunday’s game with a chip on its shoulder heading into a home rematch against the Louisville Cardinals (15-8, 6-4). Tip-off between Syracuse and Virginia is at 12 pm EST in the JMA Wireless Dome, with the game available for...
Game thread: Syracuse vs Virginia Tech

The Syracuse Orange (13-8, 6-4) men’s basketball team is back on the road home to face the Virginia Tech Hokies (12-8, 2-7) at 7:00 on the ACC Network. Like the Royal Rumble, the winner stays alive for a title shot in early April while the loser will have to battle through the February Elimination Chamber to distance themselves from the others looking to make the Big Dance.
Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (13-8, 6-4) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (12-8, 2-7) Location: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Va. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as 6.5 point underdogs on the road against Virginia Tech. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Virginia Tech Blog: Gobbler Country. Rivalry: 11-7, Virginia...
Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Virginia Tech

Once again, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (13-8, 6-4) has its eyes set on securing its first quad one win of the season. The Orange will have that opportunity tomorrow night in a primetime matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies (12-8, 2-7), enter the game after a win over Duke.
