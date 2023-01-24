ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstonpublicmedia.org

Texas Lottery ticket worth $1 million, purchased near Houston in July, remains unclaimed as deadline approaches

Someone who purchased a winning lottery ticket near Houston last summer has until Wednesday afternoon to claim their $1 million prize. The Texas Lottery Commission said the "quick pick" ticket purchased at Fuel Maxx #47, located at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View, matched all five of the white-ball numbers drawn during the Mega Millions drawing on July 29 – 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 – but not the gold Mega Ball number, 14. The ticket is worth $1 million, according to the lottery commission, but only if the prize is claimed by 5 p.m. Central time Wednesday, which represents the lottery's 180-day claim deadline from the time of the drawing.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Pride Houston will only have parade, no festival in 2023

HOUSTON — Pride Houston 365 announced on Friday that while its parade will return in 2023, the festival will not. The organization cited several reasons to stick with the parade but not the festival, including cost, attendance size and safety. Cost. According to Pride Houston 365, security costs for...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Why is Sylvester Turner Trying to Gaslight us?

If you're not subscribed to Kenny Webster's daily podcast, take two minutes out of your day to find out why you should be. Today on the show Kenny talked to concerned citizens who are furious at the Houston Mayor for ignoring the crime problems and then we stopped by the Alamo to learn about a blatant example of legalized theft by the city of San Antonio.
HOUSTON, TX
glasstire.com

The Idea Fund Announces $60K in Grants Awarded to 12 Recipients

The Idea Fund, a Houston-based re-granting program funded by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and administered by DiverseWorks, Aurora Picture Show, and Project Row Houses, has announced 12 projects selected to each receive $5,000 for 2023. Now in its 16 round of grants, The Idea Fund has...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Olivari, Rice defeat Charlotte for fourth win in a row

HOUSTON (AP) — Quincy Olivari led Rice with 26 points and 10 rebounds and sealed the victory with a pair of free throws with two seconds left as the Owls defeated Charlotte 65-63 on Thursday night. Aly Khalifa’s 3-pointer for Charlotte tied the game at 63-all with 13 seconds...
HOUSTON, TX
AccuWeather

LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas

A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston couple is giving away millions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities. So I was extra pleased to see a couple from Houston make this list.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man chased around Sam's Club parking lot with crowbar in north Houston

HOUSTON - A man was arrested on Wednesday after assaulting a man in a Sam's Club parking lot. On Wednesday around 5 p.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 300 block of E. Richey Road in north Houston about a disturbance. SUGGESTED: 14-year-old, 16-year-old charged with capital...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County property taxes for 2022 due by Monday

Next Monday, Jan. 31 is the deadline to pay most 2022 property taxes in Harris County, with penalties and interest beginning to accrue the following day. Property tax payments can be made online at www.hctax.net, over the phone at 713-274-2273 or in person at any of the 16 office locations operated by Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Ann Harris Bennett – using either cash, personal checks, money orders or credit and debit cards. Online payments also can be made with free e-checks.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
theleadernews.com

Heights UPS delivery driver earns national safety honor

If they have lived or worked in the Heights at any time over the last couple of decades, chances are that residents have had packages delivered to them by United Parcel Service driver Ron Broussard. And there’s also zero chance that any incidents occurring with area delivery drivers have involved Broussard.
HOUSTON, TX

