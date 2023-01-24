ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

techxplore.com

Scalable method to manufacture thin film transistors achieves ultra-clean interface

Prof. Becky Peterson at the University of Michigan leads a team that has developed a scalable, manufacturable method for developing thin film transistors (TFTs) that operate at the lowest possible voltage. This is particularly important for TFT integration with today's silicon complementary metal-oxide semiconductors (CMOS), which are used in the vast majority of integrated circuits.
gcimagazine.com

Aptar Beauty Boosts PCR Offerings with 2 Aerosol Actuators and a Fine Mist Spray

Aptar Beauty has added two aerosol actuators and a fine mist spray that are now qualified in up to 46% PCR resin. The EuroMist technology, reportedly a bestseller in North America, is available in up to 33% PCR between the fixture, actuator and over cap. The fine mist spray is...
potatopro.com

Key Technology Introduces Enhanced Herbert OCULUS Optical Sorter for Whole Potatoes

Key Technology, a member of the Duravant family of operating companies, introduces their enhanced Herbert OCULUS optical sorter for whole potatoes at Fruit Logistica hall 6.1 stand A-60. Ideal for fresh market potatoes or whole potatoes prior to processing, this enhanced system improves performance to better find and remove potatoes with defects. Its superior sorting capabilities help ensure product quality while reducing labor requirements and achieving consistent line capacity despite fluctuations in incoming raw product quality.
ctemag.com

Acoustic Performance Measurement (APM) System

In high-purity industries, companies are increasingly faced with the challenge of recording and documenting all cleaning process parameters for each batch of parts. Until now, in-line measuring of ultrasonic frequency and power in fully automated immersion cleaning systems has been a problem. Thanks to the development of the APM (Acoustic Performance Measurement) solution, Ecoclean has now solved this dilemma.
beckersdental.com

VideaHealth awarded patent for its dental AI imaging technology

VideaHealth received a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its dental artificial intelligence imaging technology. The patent is for Videa Assist, the company's AI software platform, a dental imaging AI that aids dentists in identifying dental diseases in X-ray images and matches those images to patient records, according to a Jan. 25 news release from the company.
Bikerumor

A Spy Plane in Bike Form? The Limited Bastion ArchAngel Features 3D Printed Winged Lugs

Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Australian-born Bastion Cycles, a bespoke bicycle manufacturer, just announced a very limited release of the ArchAngel. The name is a subtle “nod” to a CIA spy plane leading to a bike they’re calling the pinnacle of their design and engineering. The ArchAngel will strictly be limited to just 88 units worldwide.
Industrial Distribution

Clean Technology Lasers: The New Tool in Surface Pre-Treatment for Superior Coating Adhesion

Most manufacturers understand the value of pretreating metal surfaces of parts to remove corrosion, grease, residue, old coatings or to roughen the surface of metals prior to coating. By ensuring the items are cleaned down to bare metal, manufacturers can avoid costly warranty issues that result when coatings peel, flake, bubble or otherwise fail prematurely.
MISSOURI STATE
Pinkbike.com

Dave Weagle Patents High-Pivot Drivetrain System

Recently we spotted this patent filed in 2022 by Dave Weagle (yes, that Dave Weagle of suspension-designing fame) for a "sequential adjacent drive assembly". Basically, it's a drive system for high-pivot suspension bikes that uses two chains: one connecting a sprocket on the crank to a driven sprocket above it, which is fixed to the frame on a bearing and connected to an adjacent and co-axial sprocket that drives a second chain. In turn, that second chain drives the cassette.
demolitionandrecycling.media

Goldhofer to show P12 trailer at ConExpo

Specialized transport equipment manufacturer Goldhofer is to exhibit its latest innovations for the USA at ConExpo in March, including the the new P12 Plus highway trailer. According to the Germany-based company, the P12 offers “decisive advantages for successful operations with a modern fleet,” and can be operated in a 6, 9 or 12-axle version.
BBC

Heriot-Watt students take up Kingsman tailor's challenge

The Savile Row tailor that helped to inspire the Kingsman movie trilogy has issued a fabric challenge to students in the Scottish Borders. It is a part of an industry project at Heriot-Watt University's School of Textiles and Design in Galashiels. Huntsman, the bespoke London tailoring house, has teamed up...
architizer.com

Circular Construction Methods: Tour A Home Built With More than 100 Biobased Materials

Lucas De Man — affable tour guide and founder of the innovative Dutch architectural research practice Biobased Creations — walks us through a remarkable exhibition that imagines a better building industry. Revealed at Dutch Design Week, the show takes the shape of a full-size home that is made entirely of bio-based materials and made with circular construction methods; it tells stories about changing the value chain.
makeuseof.com

How to Assemble the Ender 3 V2 3D Printer: A Complete Walkthrough

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Ender 3 V2 is an upgraded version of the popular Ender 3 Pro 3D printer. It offers several improvements over the original Ender 3, including a larger build volume and a more powerful main board. It also has improved motion control and a resume print function that allows the printer to pick up where it left off after a power outage.
envirotech-online.com

Revolutionary new InAsSb photovoltaic detector for industrial gas analysis applications

Hamamatsu has developed a new InAsSb photovoltaic detector, the P16702-011MN, with a built-in preamplifier that offers high sensitivity to mid-infrared light, up to 11 micrometres (μm) in wavelength. This breakthrough has been achieved by combining the latest InAsSb (indium arsenide antimonide) mid-infrared detector with Hamamatsu's unique circuit design technology.

