Read full article on original website
Related
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in California
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BusinessInsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
techxplore.com
Scalable method to manufacture thin film transistors achieves ultra-clean interface
Prof. Becky Peterson at the University of Michigan leads a team that has developed a scalable, manufacturable method for developing thin film transistors (TFTs) that operate at the lowest possible voltage. This is particularly important for TFT integration with today's silicon complementary metal-oxide semiconductors (CMOS), which are used in the vast majority of integrated circuits.
gcimagazine.com
Aptar Beauty Boosts PCR Offerings with 2 Aerosol Actuators and a Fine Mist Spray
Aptar Beauty has added two aerosol actuators and a fine mist spray that are now qualified in up to 46% PCR resin. The EuroMist technology, reportedly a bestseller in North America, is available in up to 33% PCR between the fixture, actuator and over cap. The fine mist spray is...
potatopro.com
Key Technology Introduces Enhanced Herbert OCULUS Optical Sorter for Whole Potatoes
Key Technology, a member of the Duravant family of operating companies, introduces their enhanced Herbert OCULUS optical sorter for whole potatoes at Fruit Logistica hall 6.1 stand A-60. Ideal for fresh market potatoes or whole potatoes prior to processing, this enhanced system improves performance to better find and remove potatoes with defects. Its superior sorting capabilities help ensure product quality while reducing labor requirements and achieving consistent line capacity despite fluctuations in incoming raw product quality.
ctemag.com
Acoustic Performance Measurement (APM) System
In high-purity industries, companies are increasingly faced with the challenge of recording and documenting all cleaning process parameters for each batch of parts. Until now, in-line measuring of ultrasonic frequency and power in fully automated immersion cleaning systems has been a problem. Thanks to the development of the APM (Acoustic Performance Measurement) solution, Ecoclean has now solved this dilemma.
beckersdental.com
VideaHealth awarded patent for its dental AI imaging technology
VideaHealth received a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its dental artificial intelligence imaging technology. The patent is for Videa Assist, the company's AI software platform, a dental imaging AI that aids dentists in identifying dental diseases in X-ray images and matches those images to patient records, according to a Jan. 25 news release from the company.
Bikerumor
A Spy Plane in Bike Form? The Limited Bastion ArchAngel Features 3D Printed Winged Lugs
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Australian-born Bastion Cycles, a bespoke bicycle manufacturer, just announced a very limited release of the ArchAngel. The name is a subtle “nod” to a CIA spy plane leading to a bike they’re calling the pinnacle of their design and engineering. The ArchAngel will strictly be limited to just 88 units worldwide.
Industrial Distribution
Clean Technology Lasers: The New Tool in Surface Pre-Treatment for Superior Coating Adhesion
Most manufacturers understand the value of pretreating metal surfaces of parts to remove corrosion, grease, residue, old coatings or to roughen the surface of metals prior to coating. By ensuring the items are cleaned down to bare metal, manufacturers can avoid costly warranty issues that result when coatings peel, flake, bubble or otherwise fail prematurely.
Pinkbike.com
Dave Weagle Patents High-Pivot Drivetrain System
Recently we spotted this patent filed in 2022 by Dave Weagle (yes, that Dave Weagle of suspension-designing fame) for a "sequential adjacent drive assembly". Basically, it's a drive system for high-pivot suspension bikes that uses two chains: one connecting a sprocket on the crank to a driven sprocket above it, which is fixed to the frame on a bearing and connected to an adjacent and co-axial sprocket that drives a second chain. In turn, that second chain drives the cassette.
demolitionandrecycling.media
Goldhofer to show P12 trailer at ConExpo
Specialized transport equipment manufacturer Goldhofer is to exhibit its latest innovations for the USA at ConExpo in March, including the the new P12 Plus highway trailer. According to the Germany-based company, the P12 offers “decisive advantages for successful operations with a modern fleet,” and can be operated in a 6, 9 or 12-axle version.
ems1.com
Avive Solutions Receives FDA Approval of Handheld Automated External Defibrillator (AED) with Unique Capabilities
SAN FRANCISCO — Avive Solutions, Inc., has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-market approval (PMA)- the agency’s highest level of approval— for its Avive AED™, a unique Automated External Defibrillator (AED). Customers can pre-order the product now and learn more at www.avive.life. The waitlist...
BBC
Heriot-Watt students take up Kingsman tailor's challenge
The Savile Row tailor that helped to inspire the Kingsman movie trilogy has issued a fabric challenge to students in the Scottish Borders. It is a part of an industry project at Heriot-Watt University's School of Textiles and Design in Galashiels. Huntsman, the bespoke London tailoring house, has teamed up...
architizer.com
Circular Construction Methods: Tour A Home Built With More than 100 Biobased Materials
Lucas De Man — affable tour guide and founder of the innovative Dutch architectural research practice Biobased Creations — walks us through a remarkable exhibition that imagines a better building industry. Revealed at Dutch Design Week, the show takes the shape of a full-size home that is made entirely of bio-based materials and made with circular construction methods; it tells stories about changing the value chain.
makeuseof.com
How to Assemble the Ender 3 V2 3D Printer: A Complete Walkthrough
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Ender 3 V2 is an upgraded version of the popular Ender 3 Pro 3D printer. It offers several improvements over the original Ender 3, including a larger build volume and a more powerful main board. It also has improved motion control and a resume print function that allows the printer to pick up where it left off after a power outage.
retrofitmagazine.com
Glass-fiber Reinforced PVC Material Employed in Aerospace Now Is Available in Window, Door Product Lines
REHAU announces that its proprietary RAU-FIPRO glass-fiber reinforced PVC material, similar to that employed in aerospace and motorsports for its outstanding strength and load capacities, is now available on two innovative product lines for windows and doors – Geneo 4700 tilt-turn and Aspekt+ 1800 outswing casement. Windows and doors...
envirotech-online.com
Revolutionary new InAsSb photovoltaic detector for industrial gas analysis applications
Hamamatsu has developed a new InAsSb photovoltaic detector, the P16702-011MN, with a built-in preamplifier that offers high sensitivity to mid-infrared light, up to 11 micrometres (μm) in wavelength. This breakthrough has been achieved by combining the latest InAsSb (indium arsenide antimonide) mid-infrared detector with Hamamatsu's unique circuit design technology.
Safari resort will produce water from air using transparent solar devices
MASK architects designed the world’s first luxury safari resort in Africa that produces its own water autonomously by using air-to-water technology. The novel tech is powered by a transparent solar device covered in curtain glass, according to a statement released by the firm. Innovative, sustainable, and environmental solutions. “The...
Science Focus
Miniature T-1000-style robot can shape shift between liquid and solid states
The researchers demonstrated the bot’s sci-fi-like ability by having it escape from a cage by taking on liquid form. Much like the terrifying T-1000 from the movie Terminator 2, this miniature robot can rapidly switch between liquid and solid states and back again. Its designers, a team based at...
Comments / 0