Ender 3 V2 is an upgraded version of the popular Ender 3 Pro 3D printer. It offers several improvements over the original Ender 3, including a larger build volume and a more powerful main board. It also has improved motion control and a resume print function that allows the printer to pick up where it left off after a power outage.

2 DAYS AGO