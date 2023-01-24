Bordentown City Cats' Kitty of the Week: Miss Kitty!

BORDENTOWN CITY, NJ — TAPinto Bordentown is excited to be spotlighting kittens and cats that are up for adoption through Bordentown City Cats (BCC).

This week's featured cat is Miss Kitty!

Miss Kitty is a petite 7-month-old who loves to be pet and eat treats! While she is currently getting used to being picked up, she enjoys playing with toys dangling on strings.

Miss Kitty and her brother, Mr. T — TAPinto Bordentown’s Cat of the Week on January 3 — are waiting for a forever home where they can run and play.

Like all cats adopted out of Bordentown City Cats, Miss Kitty has been spayed and vaccinated.

If you are interested in learning more about Miss Kitty, or her brother, Mr. T, please reach out to Bordentown City Cats at btowncitycats@gmail.com.

Bordentown City Cats was started in 2003 to address the outside cat problem in the City of Bordentown. The volunteer group has since become involved in rescuing stray and abandoned cats, trapping and socializing feral kittens so they can be adopted, and trapping, neutering and returning (TNR) those that cannot be domesticated to a safe outdoor surrounding. Bordentown City Cats has many kittens and cats in foster homes who are looking to be adopted. Bordentown City Cats is an all volunteer organization and nearly every dollar donated goes towards veterinary care and food to support rescue operations and caring for the feral cat population in Bordentown City. Donations can be made at the group's secure Paypal site HERE.

In order to help as many local cats as possible, BCC is currently working with the City of Bordentown to acquire a space that will be a “permanent facility” that will be used as a temporary home for friendly cats awaiting medical care or adoption, and feral cats who are recovering from a spay or neuter surgery prior to being re-released back into their colonies.

BCC also intends to use the space to host meet and greets for cats and their potential adopters, education sessions for new fosters and socialization for rescued cats.

Because the space will most likely need substantial renovations including plumbing, drywalling, heating and cooling, window repair and replacement, painting and flooring, as well as big purchases including a washing machine, dryer and cabinetry, BCC is hosting an online fundraiser through GoFundMe with a goal of raising $50,000 to help with major costs associated with a new space.

One-hundred percent of the contributions will be used to purchase materials and hire licensed contractors for the project.

To donate to the GoFundMe campaign for the new BCC facility, CLICK HERE.



