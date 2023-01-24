ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bordentown, NJ

Bordentown City Cats' Kitty of the Week: Miss Kitty!

By Kristin Antonello
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 2 days ago

BORDENTOWN CITY, NJ — TAPinto Bordentown is excited to be spotlighting kittens and cats that are up for adoption through Bordentown City Cats (BCC).

This week's featured cat is Miss Kitty!

Miss Kitty is a petite 7-month-old who loves to be pet and eat treats! While she is currently getting used to being picked up, she enjoys playing with toys dangling on strings.

Miss Kitty and her brother, Mr. T — TAPinto Bordentown’s Cat of the Week on January 3 — are waiting for a forever home where they can run and play.

Like all cats adopted out of Bordentown City Cats, Miss Kitty has been spayed and vaccinated.

If you are interested in learning more about Miss Kitty, or her brother, Mr. T, please reach out to Bordentown City Cats at btowncitycats@gmail.com.

Bordentown City Cats was started in 2003 to address the outside cat problem in the City of Bordentown. The volunteer group has since become involved in rescuing stray and abandoned cats, trapping and socializing feral kittens so they can be adopted, and trapping, neutering and returning (TNR) those that cannot be domesticated to a safe outdoor surrounding. Bordentown City Cats has many kittens and cats in foster homes who are looking to be adopted. Bordentown City Cats is an all volunteer organization and nearly every dollar donated goes towards veterinary care and food to support rescue operations and caring for the feral cat population in Bordentown City. Donations can be made at the group's secure Paypal site HERE.

In order to help as many local cats as possible, BCC is currently working with the City of Bordentown to acquire a space that will be a “permanent facility” that will be used as a temporary home for friendly cats awaiting medical care or adoption, and feral cats who are recovering from a spay or neuter surgery prior to being re-released back into their colonies.

BCC also intends to use the space to host meet and greets for cats and their potential adopters, education sessions for new fosters and socialization for rescued cats.

Because the space will most likely need substantial renovations including plumbing, drywalling, heating and cooling, window repair and replacement, painting and flooring, as well as big purchases including a washing machine, dryer and cabinetry, BCC is hosting an online fundraiser through GoFundMe with a goal of raising $50,000 to help with major costs associated with a new space.

One-hundred percent of the contributions will be used to purchase materials and hire licensed contractors for the project.

To donate to the GoFundMe campaign for the new BCC facility, CLICK HERE.

TAPinto.net

Morris Township Police Provide Update on Incident Outside Resident's Home

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Morris Township Police have updated the community on the incident that occurred on January 23. The person in question was located and according to police,  it was a delivery person searching for the house he was trying to make the delivery to. Residents should still be alert and aware of their surroundings.  According to police, a resident of Morris Township was traveling to her residence on the west side of town. She pulled into the driveway, and entered her garage, when she noticed a male behind her peering into the garage.  The male fled a short time later, said police. "We remind residents to be please be aware of their surroundings", said Morris Township Chief Robert Shearer. Residents should contact the police department with anything that appears to be suspicious.     Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Jan. 27: “Jersey City Connects” Board Game Night at Mission 50 in Hoboken

HOBOKEN, NJ - Social club Jersey City Connects invites board game enthusiasts to enjoy an evening of connection and friendly competition at its “Board Game Night” event on Friday, January 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Hosted by Mission 50, Northern New Jersey’s leading coworking space, the event will be held in The Parlor, the newly renovated penthouse space at Mission 50, 50 Harrison Street in Hoboken. The event includes food, three hours of play with over 40 board games to choose from, and several types of ticket options: $25 for one ticket (and no alcohol) $40 for one ticket (beer and wine...
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Residents Offering $1,000 Reward for Identification & Prosecution of the Person in This Photo

MILLBURN, NJ – The newly-formed Concerned Residents of Millburn, a NJ non-profit organization dedicated to serving as a non-partisan advocacy group for all residents of Millburn and Short Hills, is offering a $1,000 reward for the identification, leading to the prosecution of the person in the photo above. Ben Stoller posted the photo on the Facebook page Millburn Township Local Politics. He also offered, “If you are the person stealing the signs, we will pay you to identify and prosecute [the person/people] whom you are working for.” Stoller said the location of the photo is in the South Mountain section, but signs have been stolen all over town. He continued, “We must not have these thugs prowling our streets. We also have a much more corroborating video.” There’s been a rash of lawn sign thefts. In fact, Richie Seibert reported during last week’s township committee meeting, “80% of the recall signs have been stolen.”  He added, “The Nest and Ring videos throughout the town have captured the vehicles and the drivers.”  
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sweet! Downtown Bordentown Assoc.'s Valentine's Chocolate Walk Set for February 10

BORDENTOWN CITY, NJ — The Downtown Bordentown Association (DBA) is making Valentine's Day a little sweeter this year with its upcoming Chocolate Walk. The DBA's 2023 Valentine's Chocolate Walk will be taking place on Friday, February 10 from 5:30PM to 8PM. Attendees can purchase a passport in advance for $8 per person that allows them to stroll downtown Bordentown City and receive a chocolate treat from participating businesses. If the event does not sell out in advance, passports can be bought the night of the walk for $10. Since this is a popular event, consider purchasing passports in advance.  Passports can be picked up at Icon...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Family of Great Grandfather Assaulted at Nursing Home in Westfield Fundraising for Funeral

LINDEN, NJ — The family of Herman Walker, a resident of Complete Care at Westfield who died after he was allegedly attacked by his roommate, is raising funds to pay for the funeral he would have wanted. “His assets all went to pay for his care in the nursing home and he had no insurance, as we were in the process of getting him on before he passed,” said his granddaughter, Naliah Eden, 35, of Linden. “My grandfather was an amazing father, grandfather and great grandfather,” Eden said. Walker was 91 years old when he died on Friday. He moved to New Jersey...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montclair Holds Budget Hearings, Listens to Union Gardens Residents on Rodent Infestation, Leaks

MONTCLAIR, NJ - The short, printed agenda for the Montclair Township Council’s January 24 meeting was deceptive.  The continued department hearings for the 2023 budget took nearly three hours, and public comment took half an hour before Mayor Sean Spiller and the councilors could finally vote on three first-reading ordinances and a nine-resolution consent agenda.  In all the meeting lasted almost four hours and fifteen minutes. Padmaja Rao, Montclair’s chief financial officer, officiated over the budget hearing as she did the week before, giving synopses of each department and its basic needs.  First up at this meeting was the Montclair Fire Department,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Valentine's Day Rose Fundraiser in Morristown; Feb. 12 - 14

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Planning on getting roses for someone special this Valentine's Day? Why not get them from the Hillside Fire House and help support the Morris Township Emergency Management Association. The roses will be on sale at the Hillside Fire House, 132 Western Avenue on February 12 (8am- 4pm), February 13 (8am - 8pm) and Valentine's Day February 14 (8am - 6pm) Pre-order by Feb 10th to guarantee your order: Send an email to psroses207@gmail.com with the following info: color, how many bouquets, phone#, and date & time of pick-up. Questions or prefer to order via phone? Call Patty at 973-538-1281 or 862-210-0013   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hasbrouck Heights Council Swears In New Fire Lieuetenant

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ -  The Hasbrouck Heights Council swore in a new fire lieutenant and remembered a former fire chief at Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Council.  Council President Ron Kistner presided over the meeting in the absence of Mayor Jack DeLorenzo. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Kistner requested everyone remain standing for a moment of silence for a “long-time” member of the fire department who had served as chief, Ron Monteleone, who had recently passed away. Later in the meeting, Kistner, who also serves as the Fire Commissioner, swore in Daniel Wixon to the position of lieutenant. Kistner spoke highly of Wixon, noting that he had returned to the Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department less than a year ago, and that his election to lieutenant was unanimous.  He noted that he spearheaded the Santa Claus around Town program this past Christmas. Kistner noted that he had been Fire Commissioner for some time, and previously had been assistant Fire Commissioner and “he has never seen the Fire Department in such great shape with their enthusiasm levels and performance.”
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

NOTICE OF MOUNT LAUREL COMPLIANCE HEARING ON THE HOUSING ELEMENT AND FAIR SHARE PLAN OF THE TOWNSHIP OF MILLBURN, COUNTY OF ESSEX

TOWNSHIP OF MILLBURN NOTICE OF MOUNT LAUREL COMPLIANCE HEARING ON THE HOUSING ELEMENT AND FAIR SHARE PLAN OF THE TOWNSHIP OF MILLBURN, COUNTY OF ESSEX Docket Number: ESX-L-2778-18 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that, on February 28, 2023, beginning at 1:30 p.m. the Honorable Cynthia D. Santomauro, J.S.C. will conduct a “Compliance Hearing” in the Matter of the Application of the Township of Millburn in Essex County, bearing Docket No. ESX-L-2778-18 (“the Action”) at the Essex County Historic Courthouse located at 470 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 4th Floor, Newark, New Jersey 07102.  Any person who wishes to participate in the Compliance Hearing should check njcourts.gov...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

The Garrison Says Goodbye, Thanks Cranford Community for Support

CRANFORD, NJ - The Garrison has announced it will close at the end of the month. The craft cocktail bar opened in November 2021 and served beer, wine, and a small selection of cocktails, eventually adding food to its menu.  "We want to thank you for welcoming us into the community and for your continued support," reads a sign on the front doors of The Garrison. "We have enjoyed serving you." The Garrison restaurant and bar took over the space formerly filled by Kilkenny House and had until recently leased a liquor license to its parent company, Wonder, for their "chef-on-the-road" food delivery service that...
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris Township Police Are Asking Residents to Be Aware of their Surroundings

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Morris Township Police are asking residents to be alert and aware of their surroundings. They are sharing an incident that happened to a resident on January 23.  According to police, a resident of Morris Township was traveling to her residence on the west side of town. She pulled into the driveway, and entered her garage, when she noticed a male behind her peering into the garage.  The male fled a short time later, said police. "We remind residents to be please be aware of their surroundings", said Morris Township Chief Robert Shearer. Residents should contact the police department with anything that appears to be suspicious. Anyone with information about this incident or any other incident, call the public information officer at 973-326-7438 or the Detective Bureau at 973-326-7480   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hudson County Officials to Raise Pan African Flag

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ - Hudson County Executive Thomas A. DeGise and the Board of Commissioners kick off Black History Month with a Pan-African Flag Raising Ceremony at the Justice William J. Brennan Courthouse on Wednesday, February 1 at 5:00 p.m. According to Board of Commissioners Chairman Anthony Vainieri he and his colleagues are committed to educating Hudson County residents about the contributions African-Americans have made to society.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Jessica's Cafe in Plainfield Makes Yelp's 2023 Top 100 U.S. Restaurants List

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield’s very own Jessica’s Café made Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants 2023, ranked 40 out of the top 100 dining spots across the country. This year's list is the 10th anniversary of rating the most popular restaurants according to Yelp users. Jessica’s provides its guests with authentic wood-fired pizzas, and a rotating menu utilizing locally sourced vendors to create meals “all inspired by Italian and French cooking techniques." The restaurant, under the direction of Chef Armen Saqe, stormed onto the scene in June 2019 with a soft opening; it held a grand opening ceremony the following month. Jessica's managed to navigate the...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Princeton Police Release Sketch of Mercer Street Burglar

Princeton, NJ – Police now have a composite sketch of suspect in the burglary of a home on Mercer Street that occurred between 11 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, January 11. The suspect is described as a light skinned African-American male, approximately 5-feet-11 to 6 feet, weighing about 160 to 170 pounds with a normal build. He was wearing a blue/black ski knit hat, a black waist length “puffy” jacket, a black backpack, and black shoes. Princeton Police said that the burglar forced entry into the Mercer Street house through a rear door. The residence was ransacked and the suspect took possession of cash and jewelry. If anyone recognizes the individual in the composite sketch or has information, please contact Detective Robert Allie at 609-921-2100, ext. 2123, or at rallie@princetonnj.gov.  
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Are You Funny? Jersey City Comedy Festival Seeks Submissions

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Are you ready to bring the funny to Jersey City? Launched in 2017 as the 6th Borough Comedy Festival, the 4-day Jersey City Comedy Festival, presented by Art House Productions, was designed to showcase comedians from Jersey City and elsewhere, and will run again this year from June 7-10. The acts will include stand up, sketch, improv, roast battles, podcasts and other types of comedy. Those seeking to participate must submit a video and application for the opportunity to be selected. Selected comedians will perform 4.5 minutes in one showcase on either June 7, 8, or 9 between 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. in front of both judges and an audience. Two comics will advance from each showcase to perform six minutes in the final 'Best Of The Fest' show on Saturday, June 10, starting at 8:00 p.m. Prizes, including a $500 cash prize and spots at the Laugh Tour Comedy Club in Jersey City will be awarded. Click here for more information.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

TOWNSHIP OF MILLBURN ESSEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY PUBLIC NOTICE

TOWNSHIP OF MILLBURN ESSEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY PUBLIC NOTICE TAKE NOTICE that the Township Committee of the Township of Millburn, County of Essex, at a meeting to be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. will consider objections to Special Assessments to be levied against benefited and assessable properties in the Millburn Township Special Improvement District. The public meeting will be held at Millburn Town Hall located at 375 Millburn Avenue, Millburn NJ. The Assessment Roll, prepared by the Township Tax Assessor, has been filed in the Office of the Township Clerk at Millburn Town Hall, 375 Millburn Avenue, and is available there for inspection and will also be made available at https://www.twp.millburn.nj.us/702/Special-Improvement-District-Budget-Asse.  Millburn Township Committee Meeting details may be located at town hall, on our website https://www.twp.millburn.nj.us/AgendaCenter or by contacting the Municipal Clerks Office at 973-564-7092.  BY ORDER OF THE TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE Christine A. Gatti, RMC, Municipal Clerk
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

3 NJ Restaurants Make It On Yelp's 2023 Top 100 U.S. Restaurants List

Nationwide — Three New Jersey restaurants have made Yelp' Top 100 Restaurants in 2023. The restaurants are Jessica's Cafe in Plainfield, Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park and Nichola Anthony's Family Kitchen in West Orange. This year's list is the 10th anniversary of rating the most popular restaurants according to Yelp users. On the list, Jessica's Cafe was Ranked No. 40 Jessica’s provides its guests with authentic wood-fired pizzas, and a rotating menu utilizing locally sourced vendors to create meals “all inspired by Italian and French cooking techniques." The restaurant, under the direction of Chef Armen Saqe, stormed onto the scene in June 2019 with a soft...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Reduced Prices at Clothes Closet Sale in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, NJ - The Clothes Closet of St. John’s Episcopal Church will hold a New Year’s sale on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m.-noon. Reasonably priced clothing and accessories is available for all ages – men and women, boys and girls, infants and toddlers. · - Shoppers should bring their own bags; - Masks suggested and social distancing is required; · Cash only; · The Clothes Closet is located in the lower level of the parish hall at St. John’s, 158 West High St. · Free parking is available in the church lot behind the church or on the street. Enter the Clothes Closet by way of the parking lot. Kindly follow the directions of the Clothes Closet crew upon arrival. Upcoming Clothes Closet dates are Feb. 4 and 18. For more information call contact 908-722-1250 or go online to the website, www.StJohnSomerville.org.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hudson County Commissioners Approve $400K for Home Health Care Programs

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ - The Hudson County Board of Commissioners approved a 12-month $400,000 for Bayada Home Health Care, Inc. and Visiting Homemaker Service of Hudson County for certified home health care services.   The program, officials said, will provide home health care services, including basic personal care, hygiene, grooming services, meal preparation, laundering, light housekeeping, running errands and assistance with exercise regimens, to senior citizens and people with disabilities.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Driver Ticketed After Pedestrian, 15, Hit in Westfield Wednesday, Police Say

WESTFIELD, NJ — A 15-year-old boy was hit by a driver while walking in a crosswalk Wednesday afternoon, according to police. The boy, who was crossing at the intersection of Rahway Avenue and Shackamaxon Drive at 2:53 p.m., suffered a laceration to his hand and pain in his hip, police Sgt. Michael Walsh said. First responders treated the boy on the scene, according to Walsh, who said the youth was not taken to a hospital. The driver, a 54-year-old woman from Westfield, was traveling south on Rahway Avenue and attempted to turn left onto Shackamaxon Drive at which point she struck the boy, Walsh said. Police issued the driver tickets for careless driving and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, according to Walsh. Under New Jersey law, failure to stop for a pedestrian in the crosswalk carries a $200 fine, plus court costs and two points if the driver is found guilty. Drivers may also be subject to 15 days of community service and insurance surcharges, the statute says. Email Matt Kadosh at mkadosh@tapinto.net | Twitter: @MattKadosh
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

