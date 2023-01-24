Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Digital Billboard One Step Closer to Morton Location
Some modern changes may be coming to some adverting space in the middle of Jacksonville’s busiest thoroughfare. The Jacksonville City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow Lamar Advertising of Springfield to bring a digital billboard to the middle of West Morton Avenue. City Attorney...
freedom929.com
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/28/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as Director of the state’s child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times over the past three years for the improper placement of children. In other appointments announced yesterday by the Governor, John Kim will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
wlds.com
Ashland Fire Seeks Replacement for Totaled Tanker
An area fire department is in need of new tanker equipment after an accident in late December. While responding to a call for mutual aid for a structure fire in a Chandlerville home in the early morning hours of December 23rd, the Ashland Fire Protection District Tender 4161 tanker truck crashed just outside of Chandlerville.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Dispensary Aims for Soft Opening Next Week
The area’s first-ever cannabis dispensary is on track to open soon. CEO of Kush 21, Michale Beraki says his hope is that the new dispensary located on Veterans Drive in Jacksonville will be holding a soft opening the first week of February. Beraki and his business partner Kenny Pleasant...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Salvation Army Makes Final Plea Ahead of Red Kettle Campaign’s End Tuesday
An area service organization is honing in on its fundraising goal. The Jacksonville Salvation Army is making a final call for donations for this season’s Red Kettle Campaign. The goal for this season was $150,000, and Jacksonville Salvation Army Captain Chris Clarke says he is thankful for the support...
freedom929.com
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/26/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) Now that Illinois is on its way to paying off COVID-related unemployment debts with the federal government, questions are still being raised about how much fraud took place in the state. While a new report says unemployment insurance fraud totaled nearly $60 billion nationwide, the Government Accountability Office warned the total fraud could be substantially higher. Illinois lawmakers called on the IDES (Illinois Department on Employment Security) to publish a state audit detailing how much fraudsters stole in benefits during the pandemic, however that report has yet to surface. Lawmakers approved paying off the remaining $1.37 billion debt during the recent lame duck session along party lines.
wdbr.com
Victim ID Released
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the name of an 18-year-old man who was killed after being struck by a train near Camp Butler Road. He’s identified as Logan Pierceall (PEER-suhl?) of Springfield. The accident occured Tuesday morning. He was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital where he died Thursday evening.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Native Recognized for Leadership at Blackburn
Miriam (Mim) Wali-Uddin, a senior Justice Administration major from Jacksonville, IL, has been named the recipient of Blackburn College’s 2023 Martin Luther King Student Leadership Award. The annual award honors students who have demonstrated outstanding commitment and service to the ideals of diversity, equity, and inclusion at the College.
foxillinois.com
Fatal crash at intersection of U.S. Route 67
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police officers (ISP) Morgan County Deputies and emergency and road crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash. ISP says the crash is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Motorists traveling...
taylorvilledailynews.com
CAT and ERT Arrest Three for Drug Activity
Community Action Team and Emergency Response Team of Christian County executed two search warrants early Monday morning. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler says the teams responded to separate locations. One on the 900 block of West Vandeveer and another at a retail thrift store on the 100 block of North Washington Street.
kjluradio.com
Illinois man sentenced to six years in Missouri prison after he's caught with stolen goods in Callaway County
An Illinois man accused of crimes in mid-Missouri will spend the next six years in a Missouri prison. Patrick Butler, of Auburn, Illinois, was arrested last November in Callaway County, following an investigation just north of Steedman. He’s accused of stealing a truck in Illinois, then stealing a camper from Jefferson City. When deputies found him in Callaway County, he took off on foot but was captured a short time later.
WAND TV
WAND TV
Possible mass overdose sends several people to hospital at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois.
wlds.com
No One Injured When Vehicle Collides with Jacksonville Store
Jacksonville Police responded to a vehicle vs. building crash in the 1900 block of West Morton Avenue at 3:07 this afternoon. Upon arrival and subsequent to an investigation, police say that a car being driven by 84 year old Maris R. Gent of Roodhouse mistakenly drove into the front of Maurices after placing the vehicle into drive instead of reverse.
wmay.com
National Weather Service Increases Snow Forecast For Winter Storm
The National Weather Service is increasing its estimate for snowfall from the winter storm taking aim on Central Illinois. The Springfield area is now under a Winter Weather Advisory through Wednesday evening, with snow totals now expected to range from two to six inches. Areas to the south and east of Springfield… including Taylorville and Decatur… are under a Winter Storm Warning, with snow totals of four to eight inches expected.
Coroner identifies 42-year-old Springfield man found dead in home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the 42-year-old man who died in his home on Friday. Byron Butler was pronounced dead around 3:30 p.m. at his home on the 1100 block of W. Maple South in Springfield. An autopsy showed no evidence of injury or trauma. Sangamon County Central Dispatch […]
foxillinois.com
25newsnow.com
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
wmay.com
Young man loses his life after being struck by train
The young man who was struck by a train earlier this week in Springfield has succumbed to his injuries. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 18-year-old Logan Pierceall died Thursday evening at HSHS St. John’s Hospital from the multiple, blunt force injuries he suffered when he was hit by the train Tuesday morning near Camp Butler and Laverna Roads.
