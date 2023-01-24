ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

SAVE MOMMOM: Grandmother in Need of Kidney Donation

By Joyce Corey
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

NEW JERSEY - A beloved 69-year-old grandmother is in desperate need of a new kidney.

Theresa LaBarck has been on dialysis for the past two years. Originally from Paterson, she has been a Wayne resident for almost 20 years. Her grandson, Thomas, Jr. "T.J." Sullivan, said he was ready to do anything to help her.

"My grandmother is my world. She is everything to me," he said. "When I first knew she needed a kidney, I wanted to help her out. We have a very close relationship, so I'm very blessed for her, and she is thankful for me and the efforts I make with spreading the word and advocating for her."

T.J. said everyone in his family has rallied around and everyone is supporting her.

"My mom Sharen, my Aunt Renee and the entire family have been a constant source of support for her, especially as she's gotten older and is now on dialysis," he added. "We really do our best to keep her in good spirits."

According to T.J. Theresa's kidneys are at zero percent functionality due to polycystic kidney disease, a genetic disorder in which numerous fluid-filled cysts develop in the kidney. The disease causes high blood pressure, back pain, headaches, blood in urine, kidney stones and urinary tract infections.

"It's very painful, and she needed to go on dialysis three years ago because her kidneys weren't working," TJ explained. "She first started having issues 30 years ago and has been living with this ever since. Now time is running out for her."

T.J.  wanted to donate one of his own kidneys to Theresa, who he lovingly calls "Mommom" but there were complications after he was listed at Barnabas' kidney donor list.

"I got diagnosed with hypertension, so we were unable to see it through, which was disappointing," he said.

T.J. appointed himself to campaign for his grandmother and plans to do everything possible to get her the organ. He has hosted several fundraisers and has set out to educate people as part of his mission.

"We had a pretty good turnout with community fundraising," T.J. said, adding that he also tries to assist the PKD (Polycystic Kidney Disease) Foundation with proceeds from his fundraising. "I also want to educate people with what's been going on with Mom-Mom. It can be scary to think about giving an organ to someone, so people need to be educated about the disease and the transplant process, and what can be done to help."

He's determined to find a kidney for Theresa and said he will stop at nothing to accomplish his goal

"Even though she's sick she still has an attitude of a 30-year-old. She's always had such a positive attitude and determination to stay alive for family," he further added. "It's because of her love and admiration for her family and friends. She is such a wonderful person, and she doesn't deserve this. She's the type of person that would give the shirt off her back to anybody. But the dialysis is now taking a lot of her energy, and it's very difficult for her to do things she loved to do. We're hoping now to get a living donor in order to give her the gift of life, as they say."

T.J. added that his family will do all that they can to make it happen for Theresa, who currently resides with her husband and has been caring for her throughout her dialysis treatments.

"We're a small family, but we're going full throttle and calling this a 'campaign' in order to get her a kidney," he explained. "We're trying to get the word out by reaching out to as many outlets as possible.  Social media is a big help, so she's on Facebook and Instagram."

Additionally, there is a GoFundMe page in order to get Theresa's story out and to raise money for her medical expenses.

"Even though health insurance covers many things, some things aren't covered such as caretaking during recovery and some medication she'll need," he emphasized. "Post-operative care can get very expensive.

T.J. remains hopefully that a donor will be found soon and is sharing information on what the requirements are to be a donor and to request donor kits. She is currently listed at Hackensack Meridian University Medical Center on the Organ Transplant Living Donor Program.

"It's crunch time now, so we want to drive home the fact that it's important to know how special a woman she is and that she will be able to live a longer, healthier and more productive life, so she is able to be there for her family and friends," T.J. noted.

He also thanked Donna Tissot, kidney advocate, for her assistance in getting Theresa's story heard.

"I want to thank her for all she's done for Mommom and for us, so I really appreciate her efforts."

Theresa needs blood type B or O, positive or negative. A living donor must be over the age of 18 and in good health (free of diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, etc.)

Please visit http://www.hmh.donorscreen.org or email doitformommom@gmail.com. for more information on how to register as a potential donor and to view Theresa LaBarck's story. You can also view http://www.facebook.com/doitformommom, http://www.instagram.com/akidneyformommom and http://gofundme.com/f/gofundmecomakidneyformommom for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Oyp9_0kPbNlXL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SE6yD_0kPbNlXL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xOF7U_0kPbNlXL00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Go-Fund-Me Organized to Help Local Teen

MILLTOWN, NJ - On January 16, local teen Sadie Trush lost her mother, Susan Ellen Trush. Susan Trush passed away in her sleep at the age of 51. According to her obituary, Susan Trush lived most of her life in Milltown before moving to Helmetta two years ago. She was the sole caregiver of her fifteen-year-old daughter Sadie. Sadie Trush has since been taken in by Nadya Lazarev, the mother of her best friend. Lazarev is currently attempting to obtain temporary custody and eventually legal guardianship of Sadie. This will allow the teen to remain in her school and with her friends. Since Lazarev is a...
MILLTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Residents Can Spread Love and Cheer With "Valentines for Seniors"

PARSIPPANY, NJ -  Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is launching "Valentines for Seniors" which hopes to spread love to our senior community this Valentine's Day. Residents can drop off Valentine cards at the congresswoman's office beginning today, Friday January 27. Cards will be collect through Friday February 10. They must be submitted in non-sealed envelopes unless mailed to the congresswoman's office. The cards will be distributed to senior living homes throughout the NJ-11 district for Valentine's Day. “Over the past few years, my office and I have encouraged NJ-11 residents to take the time to show appreciation for members of our community––from veterans to healthcare providers–– with Valentine’s Day cards. The outpouring of love from people, especially young students, is always heartwarming,” said Rep. Sherrill. “This year, I am excited to launch ‘Valentines for Seniors’ to spread the love to our senior community in time for Valentine’s Day.” Sherrill's office is located at 8 Wood Hollow Road, Suite 203 Parsippany.   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Glen Rock Dog Park to Host “Valentine’s Day Puppy Love” Fundraiser

GLEN ROCK, NJ - There's always love at the Glen Rock NJ Dog Park on Doremus Avenue, but Valentine's Day is extra special when they host their "Valentine's Day Puppy Love" event. Dog lovers will gather at the park on Tuesday, February 14 when it will be decorated with hearts and special messages everywhere. The fence will be lined with (purchased) hearts, and free dog treat valentines will be distributed while supplies last. RESERVE YOUR  NOW! The fence will be filled with “puppy love” hearts on Valentine's Day! A minimum donation of $10 ensures a colorful heart with YOUR doggy’s name(s) or a personal message on it! TO RESERVE: https://forms.gle/REg49jmtXWMq1yNL7 The dog park was officially opened dedicated to the 9/11 Search and Rescue Dogs on January 1, 2020.  The park is located at 350 Doremus Avenue behind the recycling center and is open to all from 7 a.m. to dusk. The Glen Rock NJ Dog Park is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Their mission is to create an eco-friendly, aesthetically pleasing, community oriented, multi-generational, canine recreation park dedicated to the 9/11 search and rescue dogs. Donations to the dog park are tax deductible. EIN# 47-5005221 Website: www.GlenRockNJDogPark.org Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/glenrocknjdogpark/ e-mail: GlenRockNJDogPark@gmail.com
GLEN ROCK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Applications Now Accepted for City of Summit 2023 'Hometown Heroes' Program

SUMMIT, NJ - Enrollment is now open for its City of Summit's 'Hometown Heroes' program which, in 2023, will enter its sixth year of honoring active military members and veterans on City streets from mid-May through mid August by displaying banners with their names, images, and dates of service.  An individual qualifies to take part in the program if they are serving -- or have served -- in any one of the following branches of the United States Armed Forces: Air Force Army Coast Guard Marines Navy Space Force Members of the United States Merchant Marine and Women Airforce Service Pilots in World War II are also invited to apply.  Applicants must also have lived in Summit at any time in the past or present, or are currently or have been employed by the City of Summit or Summit Board of Education, or are current or former volunteers in the Summit EMS, Police Auxiliary, or Volunteer Fire Division.  The deadline to apply is March 31, 2023. The program is funded through private donations with no fee to participate. Information on application requirements and how to apply is available at cityofsummit.org/hometownheroes.  Donations by check made payable to the Summit Foundation can be mailed to Summit Hometown Heroes, P.O. Box 892, Summit, NJ 07902.  For more information, contact summitnjheroes@gmail.com.
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Livingston Fifth Graders Celebrate District Strings Day with Inspirational Guests

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Livingston Public Schools (LPD) Music Department recently celebrated its annual District Strings Day, were fifth grade string students from all six elementary schools were visited by either Livingston High School (LHS) Orchestra Director Nancy Ciminnisi or Heritage Middle School (HMS) Orchestra Director Karen Kott. Throughout the day, the orchestra directors worked with the violinists, violists and cellists as they proudly played their pieces. At the end of each session, every fifth grader was given a letter of encouragement written by LHS orchestra students, who recalled their early days of playing strings in elementary school. The elementary students also had the opportunity to ask the HMS and LHS orchestra teachers about what it is like to play in the orchestra in middle school and high school. The day provided a unique opportunity to celebrate all that the district's fifth grade string students are accomplishing and a look into what the future holds for them in the LPS Orchestra Program.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth Senior Center Health Maintenance Program

KENILWORTH, NJ - The Kenilworth Senior Center will be providing free health care checkups until the end of August. For any questions, residents of Kenilworth and Union County can call Senior Center Director Darlene Candarella at 908-276-1716.  Leave a message and she will return your call. The Senior Center is located at 526 Boulevard. Please see the following dates below. The Health Maintenance Program (HMP) & Screenings Schedule  Monday, February 27, 2023 10:30 AM 12:30 PM  Monday, March 20, 2023 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM  Monday, April 17, 2023 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM   Monday, May 22, 2023 10:30 AM 12:30 PM  Monday, June 05, 2023 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM   Monday, July 24, 2023 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM  Monday, August 07, 2023 10:30 AM 12:30 PM   Monday, August 21, 2023 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM      Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.  
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Now's the Time to Help Roxbury High School's Rox-THON

ROXBURY, NJ - With 42 days left until the annual Rox-THON charity dance marathon at Roxbury High School, the students involved in planning the event are in the home stretch of soliciting donations and sponsors. The goal of Rox-THON is to raise money that will be donated to Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown and to Four Diamonds (Penn State Children’s Hospital) for pediatric cancer research. Last year’s event raised $55,566. Rox-THON 2023 will take place March 10. It will be a 12-hour-long gathering in the Roxbury High School gymnasium, running from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The students are seeking both direct donations and business sponsorships....
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Family of Great Grandfather Assaulted at Nursing Home in Westfield Fundraising for Funeral

LINDEN, NJ — The family of Herman Walker, a resident of Complete Care at Westfield who died after he was allegedly attacked by his roommate, is raising funds to pay for the funeral he would have wanted. “His assets all went to pay for his care in the nursing home and he had no insurance, as we were in the process of getting him on before he passed,” said his granddaughter, Naliah Eden, 35, of Linden. “My grandfather was an amazing father, grandfather and great grandfather,” Eden said. Walker was 91 years old when he died on Friday. He moved to New Jersey...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

The Passaic County 200 Club Launches 2023 Campaign

WAYNE, NJ – Snow threatened the event in the afternoon, then a deluge of rain pounded the streets and the highways, making driving conditions difficult. But the new members of the Passaic County 200 Club are a determined lot – they don’t let life’s difficulties get in the way of doing the right thing. Wednesday night, despite the weather, turned out to be amazing. Close to 100 people gathered together for a cocktail reception, a delicious buffet dinner and to be inspired by the club’s mission – and to be inspired by one another. The PC200club’s mission is simply to support the families...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Midnight Candle Co. invites Students with Special Needs to make their own candles

BELMAR, NJ — Midnight Candle Company, located at 1108 Main Street, recently invited students with special needs from Point Pleasant Borough High school to make their very own candles.  Midnight Candle Company was established in 1994, but has had its space in Belmar since 2018. Sole owner and operator Matt Dates has since made several renovations to his Belmar shop, including new chairs, candle-making stations, and even adding a table that was once the bar of 10th Ave. Burrito.  Starting out in craft fairs and online orders, Dates has made a business shift over the last few years. Midnight Candle Company is no...
BELMAR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away

KENILWORTH, NJ - Please see the following message from Superintendent Kyle C. Arlington and Dawn Cuccolo Director of Student Personnel Services. Dear School Community, This morning, we learned of the untimely passing of one of our instructional aides, Patricia Schaffer. Ms. Patty, as her students lovingly referred to her, was a classroom aide in one of our special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. Ms. Patty began working in our school in the fall of 2022. Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with Ms. Patty’s family, friends, and colleagues. We have informed our staff and have planned for assistance. We have made counselors available...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Looking to be a homeowner? Warren County Habitat for Humanity is Helping Three Families

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Warren County Habitat for Humanity is changing three families lives. One of them could be life changing for your family. Homeownership is a crucial foundation for helping low-income families find a path out of poverty. “A quality home is more than just a roof and walls,” said Renée Glover, chair of Habitat for Humanity International’s board of directors. “It provides homeowners with feelings of stability and pride, as well as generating measurable results such as decreased doctor visits and increased high school graduation rates. The Warren County Habitat for Humanity has started the first Part I application process seeking...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Somerville Elks Honor Green Beret SSgt. Robert Scherdin (MIA, 1968)

SOMERVILLE, NJ - The Somerville Elks Post #1068 will be joined by members of Rolling Thunder Saturday afternoon to honor SSgt. Robert Francis Scherdin, a member of the elite Special Forces Green Berets, declared Missing in Action in Vietnam on Dec. 29, 1968. Scherdin, a Somerville resident born in 1947, was 21 when he was declared Missing in Action. Scherdin was the assistant team leader of a reconnaissance patrol in Cambodia when it came under heavy automatic weapon fire. Scherdin was wounded, and because of the tactical situation had been left behind. The next day a platoon was sent in to the area to search...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
New York Post

I make over $100K dog walking: ‘It’s been a blessing’

This well-paying gig is a walk in the park.  Michael Josephs went from making under $40,000 a year as a teacher to raking in six figures doing what he loves — walking dogs. The seemingly humble job has allowed the former Brooklynite, 34, to buy a home in Middletown, NJ, where he currently lives, as well as a new car. He’s also been able to take his family to Disney World and put aside $10,000 in a college fund for his 18-month-old kid. “It’s been a blessing,” Josephs told The Post. In early 2019, he started walking dogs as a side...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Scotch Plains Launches 'Safe Place Initiative'

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- Three downtown businesses now serve as voluntary “safe places” for victims of hate crimes, such as bullying, under a new initiative launched by the Township of Scotch Plains. The Safe Place Initiative was launched by the Seattle police department in 2015; the Scotch Plains police department joins more than 300 law enforcement agencies worldwide in participating.    “The Safe Place Initiative relies on strong communication and cooperation between local police, local business and local social services agencies,” explained Mayor Josh Losardo. “We appreciate such an active collaboration to keep our residents protected from any form of hate.” Under the plan, any victim of a hate crime can go to the Social Status Co. (417 Park Ave.), Black Drop Coffee (431 Park Ave.) or Stage House Tavern (366 Park Ave.) Owners and managers of the three businesses have received training from the Scotch Plains police. They have two key responsibilities: to immediately dial 911 and to allow a victim to remain on premises until police arrive. The initiative was announced at the Scotch Plains Council meeting of Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. To view the full meeting, click here.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Elizabeth Father of Two Fatally Struck In Rahway

Elizabeth, NJ - On Thursday, January 26, 2023, an Elizabeth man was laid to rest after he was fatally struck by a truck on a busy roadway in Rahway, NJ. At around 10 o'clock in the evening, Rahway emergency personnel were sent to the intersection of Randolph Avenue and Route 1 in response to reports of a person being hit by a car. When they arrived, authorities discovered Mr. Steven Neves De Oliveira, 36, suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a truck close to the crossing. Soon after De Oliveira was declared deceased. According to reports, De Oliveira, a mechanic at the...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Residents Offering $1,000 Reward for Identification & Prosecution of the Person in This Photo

MILLBURN, NJ – The newly-formed Concerned Residents of Millburn, a NJ non-profit organization dedicated to serving as a non-partisan advocacy group for all residents of Millburn and Short Hills, is offering a $1,000 reward for the identification, leading to the prosecution of the person in the photo above. Ben Stoller posted the photo on the Facebook page Millburn Township Local Politics. He also offered, “If you are the person stealing the signs, we will pay you to identify and prosecute [the person/people] whom you are working for.” Stoller said the location of the photo is in the South Mountain section, but signs have been stolen all over town. He continued, “We must not have these thugs prowling our streets. We also have a much more corroborating video.” There’s been a rash of lawn sign thefts. In fact, Richie Seibert reported during last week’s township committee meeting, “80% of the recall signs have been stolen.”  He added, “The Nest and Ring videos throughout the town have captured the vehicles and the drivers.”  
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Recap: Later School Start Time, Author Patricia Engel Visits Hometown

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Parents and students of Ridgewood middle and high schools will have to wait until Monday for a presentation on a potential change to the start time of the schools. The board has discussed evaluating an 8:30 a.m. start at past meetings and the presentation was originally mentioned for this weekend's meeting, but it has been rescheduled for January 30. The Ridgewood swimming and wrestling teams are continuing to excel, having had another successful and victorious week. Three students from Bergen County Technical High School in Teterboro, New Jersey, have proposed a solution to reduce the environmental impact of the...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hackensack’s Police Department Hosts Awards Ceremony to Honor Outstanding Personnel

Hackensack, NJ - On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, At the Bergen County Academies, the Hackensack Police Department held an awards ceremony for its officers who had gone above and beyond in the line of duty. Hackensack Mayor John Labrosse, City Manager Vincent Caruso, and Police Director Raymond Guidetti were in attendance at the ceremony to honor their Police Department.   “Recognizing service, sacrifice, and duty are fundamental to any organization’s success, and the commendations our police wear remind the public that there are men and women willing to sacrifice their lives for causes greater than themselves,” said Director Guidetti. “The simple act...
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy