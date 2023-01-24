SAVE MOMMOM: Grandmother in Need of Kidney Donation

NEW JERSEY - A beloved 69-year-old grandmother is in desperate need of a new kidney.

Theresa LaBarck has been on dialysis for the past two years. Originally from Paterson, she has been a Wayne resident for almost 20 years. Her grandson, Thomas, Jr. "T.J." Sullivan, said he was ready to do anything to help her.

"My grandmother is my world. She is everything to me," he said. "When I first knew she needed a kidney, I wanted to help her out. We have a very close relationship, so I'm very blessed for her, and she is thankful for me and the efforts I make with spreading the word and advocating for her."

T.J. said everyone in his family has rallied around and everyone is supporting her.

"My mom Sharen, my Aunt Renee and the entire family have been a constant source of support for her, especially as she's gotten older and is now on dialysis," he added. "We really do our best to keep her in good spirits."

According to T.J. Theresa's kidneys are at zero percent functionality due to polycystic kidney disease, a genetic disorder in which numerous fluid-filled cysts develop in the kidney. The disease causes high blood pressure, back pain, headaches, blood in urine, kidney stones and urinary tract infections.

"It's very painful, and she needed to go on dialysis three years ago because her kidneys weren't working," TJ explained. "She first started having issues 30 years ago and has been living with this ever since. Now time is running out for her."

T.J. wanted to donate one of his own kidneys to Theresa, who he lovingly calls "Mommom" but there were complications after he was listed at Barnabas' kidney donor list.

"I got diagnosed with hypertension, so we were unable to see it through, which was disappointing," he said.

T.J. appointed himself to campaign for his grandmother and plans to do everything possible to get her the organ. He has hosted several fundraisers and has set out to educate people as part of his mission.

"We had a pretty good turnout with community fundraising," T.J. said, adding that he also tries to assist the PKD (Polycystic Kidney Disease) Foundation with proceeds from his fundraising. "I also want to educate people with what's been going on with Mom-Mom. It can be scary to think about giving an organ to someone, so people need to be educated about the disease and the transplant process, and what can be done to help."

He's determined to find a kidney for Theresa and said he will stop at nothing to accomplish his goal

"Even though she's sick she still has an attitude of a 30-year-old. She's always had such a positive attitude and determination to stay alive for family," he further added. "It's because of her love and admiration for her family and friends. She is such a wonderful person, and she doesn't deserve this. She's the type of person that would give the shirt off her back to anybody. But the dialysis is now taking a lot of her energy, and it's very difficult for her to do things she loved to do. We're hoping now to get a living donor in order to give her the gift of life, as they say."

T.J. added that his family will do all that they can to make it happen for Theresa, who currently resides with her husband and has been caring for her throughout her dialysis treatments.

"We're a small family, but we're going full throttle and calling this a 'campaign' in order to get her a kidney," he explained. "We're trying to get the word out by reaching out to as many outlets as possible. Social media is a big help, so she's on Facebook and Instagram."

Additionally, there is a GoFundMe page in order to get Theresa's story out and to raise money for her medical expenses.

"Even though health insurance covers many things, some things aren't covered such as caretaking during recovery and some medication she'll need," he emphasized. "Post-operative care can get very expensive.

T.J. remains hopefully that a donor will be found soon and is sharing information on what the requirements are to be a donor and to request donor kits. She is currently listed at Hackensack Meridian University Medical Center on the Organ Transplant Living Donor Program.

"It's crunch time now, so we want to drive home the fact that it's important to know how special a woman she is and that she will be able to live a longer, healthier and more productive life, so she is able to be there for her family and friends," T.J. noted.

He also thanked Donna Tissot, kidney advocate, for her assistance in getting Theresa's story heard.

"I want to thank her for all she's done for Mommom and for us, so I really appreciate her efforts."

Theresa needs blood type B or O, positive or negative. A living donor must be over the age of 18 and in good health (free of diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, etc.)

Please visit http://www.hmh.donorscreen.org or email doitformommom@gmail.com. for more information on how to register as a potential donor and to view Theresa LaBarck's story. You can also view http://www.facebook.com/doitformommom, http://www.instagram.com/akidneyformommom and http://gofundme.com/f/gofundmecomakidneyformommom for more information.











