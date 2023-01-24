ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Happens – Tasty Tuesday with Daiq’s, ‘Jan-NEW-ary’ must-haves, and more

By Maggie Flecknoe
KIAH
KIAH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ComJP_0kPbNh0R00

HOUSTON (KIAH) – It may be a stormy day, but Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is adding a little sunshine to your day.

We have the 95th Academy Award nominations! One film is dominating the nods with 11 nominations!

Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, is here with some tips on how to kick off the new year with everything from eating better to  feeling and living better.

Plus, it’s Tasty Tuesday and Daiq’s Restaurant & Lounge , one of Houston’s favorite party spots, is getting the jump on one of Houston’s favorite times of year – Crawfish Season! They are joining Maggie LIVE in studio!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIAH

Houston Happens is LIVE at Department of Wonder

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has taken the show on the road! Join her as she takes us inside Department of Wonder! Department of Wonder, is Sugar Land Town Square’s pioneering entertainment concept! The 10,000 square-foot venue combines interactive theater with emerging technologies to create an immersive fantastical experience.  Ticket prices run $39 for adults, $29 for […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Houston Happens is LIVE at the Houston AutoBoative Show

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has taken the show on the road…literally! She’s live at the Houston AutoBoative Show! The Houston AutoBoative Show returns to NRG Center January 25th-29th bringing together the best of two shows, the 67th Houston Boat Show and the 40th year of the Houston Auto Show, presented by […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Houston Happens is LIVE at Paranormal Cirque

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has run off with the circus! But this isn’t just any circus it’s Paranormal Cirque! Paranormal Cirque will expose you to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare. Cirque Italia is now presenting a brand-new show for a MATURE […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

JoiLux Band and Dueling Pianos performs LIVE on Houston Happens

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Escape from your busy day and allow Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to entertain you! She has a LIVE performance in studio from the JoiLux Band and Dueling Pianos. Taking to the stage are Joi Keeling, Tamara Williams and Andrew Dethloff. You can catch them at Fireside at The Moran CITYCENTRE. ABOUT […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Winner of MLK Jr. Oratory Competition performs LIVE on Houston Happens

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The winner of Foley’s Annual MLK Jr. Oratory Competition, Kadence Smith, a fifth-grader at Hoiston ISD’s James H. Law Elementary joins Maggie LIVE to perform her winning speech. ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston. ‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Houston-based cosmetics line getting national attention

LAMIK Beauty is a clean beauty brand made in Houston, Texas. It launched on HSN, making the brand the first black woman owned makeup brand to launch on The National Home Shopping Network (HSN). Kim Roxie, the founder of LAMIK, is a celebrated esthetician and makeup artist with over a decade of experience. She developed […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Salt and Pepper Gang changing the narrative, mentoring minority youth

Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation. The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

KIAH

Houston, TX
756
Followers
652
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

KIAH is your source for the latest Houston weather traffic and more.

 https://cw39.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy