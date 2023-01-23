ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Salem, NY

Rev. Judy Ferguson joins St. James Episcopal Church

By Tom Walogorsky
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - “This a place where you are safe and you are loved, despite your religious or spiritual background,” says Priest in Residence, Reverend Judy Ferguson about St. James Episcopal Church in North Salem.

Ferguson’s hope is to enrich the parish with regular communion and an understanding of the church seasons, adding that the parish is a “dynamic community with good energy.” With consistent worship, she hopes to guide the parish in finding a permanent priest.

Rev. Ferguson recently retired from 26 years of active, full-time ministry. She was the Rector at the Church of the Holy Innocents in Highland Falls for most of her tenure. Rev. Ferguson also continues to serve as the Episcopal Civilian Chaplain to USMA, West Point where she has led the campus/alumni ministry for 21 years.

She welcomes all to St. James, especially parents of young children, for some time out for “Sunday Joy” (babysitting provided, starting Feb. 5). The Sunday service at the church on the hill at 296 Titicus Road is 10 - 11 a.m., followed by coffee hour.

Rev Ferguson shares this message at the pulpit and in person: “It doesn’t matter what your world view is, the only thing that God requires of us is to love one another.” She invites anyone to drop by the Parish Hall office Tuesday or Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. for pastoral care, or to talk about theological or social issues.

For more information, call the St. James office at 914-669-5563 or visit stjamesns.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08m5pK_0kPbNdTX00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Recap: Later School Start Time, Author Patricia Engel Visits Hometown

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Parents and students of Ridgewood middle and high schools will have to wait until Monday for a presentation on a potential change to the start time of the schools. The board has discussed evaluating an 8:30 a.m. start at past meetings and the presentation was originally mentioned for this weekend's meeting, but it has been rescheduled for January 30. The Ridgewood swimming and wrestling teams are continuing to excel, having had another successful and victorious week. Three students from Bergen County Technical High School in Teterboro, New Jersey, have proposed a solution to reduce the environmental impact of the...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway's UCPAC to Hold Black History Month Event, Jan. 31

RAHWAY, NJ — In celebration of Black History Month, the Union County Board of County Commissioners and the City of Rahway invite residents to experience a very special event, interweaving art across centuries and continents, in a live performance of "Langston & Beethoven: Black & Proud" on Tuesday, January 31, at 7 p.m. at the Main Stage of the Union County Performing Arts Center (UCPAC), located at 1601 Irving Street. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended by going online at ucnj.org/black-history-month. "Langston & Beethoven" is a special opportunity to preview a performance at UCPAC that will move to Lincoln Center in February.  "Langston & Beethoven: Black & Proud" is the...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Harvey Alums Return to Share Their Musical Talents

KATONAH, N.Y. - A pair of Harvey School alums – one an award-winning virtuoso violinist and the other an up-and-coming guitarist and songwriter – returned recently to their alma mater to share their musical talents with a gathering of very appreciative current Upper School students. Performing in the black box Lasdon Theater in Harvey’s Walker Center for the Arts during a morning assembly, Nicole Wright ’05 and Dante Palminteri '14 treated the students in ninth through 12th grades to a special hour of music performed by two who once called the Harvey campus their own. Wright, who holds a Doctoral of Musical...
KATONAH, NY
TAPinto.net

Livingston Fifth Graders Celebrate District Strings Day with Inspirational Guests

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Livingston Public Schools (LPD) Music Department recently celebrated its annual District Strings Day, were fifth grade string students from all six elementary schools were visited by either Livingston High School (LHS) Orchestra Director Nancy Ciminnisi or Heritage Middle School (HMS) Orchestra Director Karen Kott. Throughout the day, the orchestra directors worked with the violinists, violists and cellists as they proudly played their pieces. At the end of each session, every fifth grader was given a letter of encouragement written by LHS orchestra students, who recalled their early days of playing strings in elementary school. The elementary students also had the opportunity to ask the HMS and LHS orchestra teachers about what it is like to play in the orchestra in middle school and high school. The day provided a unique opportunity to celebrate all that the district's fifth grade string students are accomplishing and a look into what the future holds for them in the LPS Orchestra Program.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Residents Can Spread Love and Cheer With "Valentines for Seniors"

PARSIPPANY, NJ -  Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is launching "Valentines for Seniors" which hopes to spread love to our senior community this Valentine's Day. Residents can drop off Valentine cards at the congresswoman's office beginning today, Friday January 27. Cards will be collect through Friday February 10. They must be submitted in non-sealed envelopes unless mailed to the congresswoman's office. The cards will be distributed to senior living homes throughout the NJ-11 district for Valentine's Day. “Over the past few years, my office and I have encouraged NJ-11 residents to take the time to show appreciation for members of our community––from veterans to healthcare providers–– with Valentine’s Day cards. The outpouring of love from people, especially young students, is always heartwarming,” said Rep. Sherrill. “This year, I am excited to launch ‘Valentines for Seniors’ to spread the love to our senior community in time for Valentine’s Day.” Sherrill's office is located at 8 Wood Hollow Road, Suite 203 Parsippany.
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hackensack’s Police Department Hosts Awards Ceremony to Honor Outstanding Personnel

Hackensack, NJ - On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, At the Bergen County Academies, the Hackensack Police Department held an awards ceremony for its officers who had gone above and beyond in the line of duty. Hackensack Mayor John Labrosse, City Manager Vincent Caruso, and Police Director Raymond Guidetti were in attendance at the ceremony to honor their Police Department.   “Recognizing service, sacrifice, and duty are fundamental to any organization’s success, and the commendations our police wear remind the public that there are men and women willing to sacrifice their lives for causes greater than themselves,” said Director Guidetti. “The simple act...
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Millburn & Short Hills Students on the Dean’s List/President’s List

MILLBURN-SHORT HILLS, NJ – Nine Millburn and Short Hills residents made fall 2022 semester Dean’s and President’s List at their respective colleges and universities.   Millburn Kelly Fitzsimmons -- Miami University President's List Amanda Heckmann – Muhlenberg College Dean’s List Aidan Jones --  University of Vermont Dean’s List Ethan Rances – University of Vermont Dean’s List   Short Hills Lydia Brubaker – Muhlenberg Dean’s List Sydney Clawans -- James Madison University President's List Morgan Hakes -- The University of Scranton Dean's List Sophia Pharaon -- College of the Holy Cross List Dean’s List Thomas Waldman – University of Vermont Dean’s List   Congrats from TAPinto!      
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bus vs. House Accident Closes Passaic Ave. in Roseland and West Caldwell

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- A school bus with no children aboard slammed into a house around 9 a.m. Friday, forcing Passaic Avenue to be closed in West Caldwell and Roseland. According to WNBC Channel 4 News, the bus hit the residence hard enough to partially shift the foundation. According to the report, the home was not occupied at the time. Police said that the driver let off students at West Caldwell Tech three miles away a few minutes before the crash. The incident remained under investigation Friday afternoon. WNBC-4 reported that the bus driver was led away from the scene in handcuffs. The Roseland Police Department sent out an alert at 9:15 a.m. Friday: Please be advised that there is a traffic accident on Passaic Ave going towards West Caldwell near the intersection of Harrison Ave. Until the accident is cleared, Passaic Ave is closed in that area. Please avoid the area and plan an alternate route.
ROSELAND, NJ
TAPinto.net

The Passaic County 200 Club Launches 2023 Campaign

WAYNE, NJ – Snow threatened the event in the afternoon, then a deluge of rain pounded the streets and the highways, making driving conditions difficult. But the new members of the Passaic County 200 Club are a determined lot – they don’t let life’s difficulties get in the way of doing the right thing. Wednesday night, despite the weather, turned out to be amazing. Close to 100 people gathered together for a cocktail reception, a delicious buffet dinner and to be inspired by the club’s mission – and to be inspired by one another. The PC200club’s mission is simply to support the families...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Accident Closes Passaic Ave. in Roseland

ROSELAND, NJ -- The Roseland Police Department sent out an alert at 9:15 a.m. Friday: Please be advised that there is a traffic accident on Passaic Ave going towards West Caldwell near the intersection of Harrison Ave. Until the accident is cleared, Passaic Ave is closed in that area. Please avoid the area and plan an alternate route.
ROSELAND, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paul Cafone Promoted to Fire Chief — Updated Nutley Ordinance Makes the Impossible Happen

NUTLEY, NJ - Due to a well overdue ordinance update, what seemed impossible, at least in Nutley, is now possible. Public Safety Commissioner Alphonse Petracco promoted Deputy Fire Chief Paul Cafone to fire chief. The Nutley Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the appointment during the Jan. 3 public meeting. Cafone and many members of the Nutley Fire Department were present. See related story: Cafone Appointed Fire Chief, Nutley Fire Department Restructured Up until Jan. 3, in order for Cafone to become fire chief he would have had to forfeit his salary of $198,523.42 to earn only $5,000 minimum to $6,000 maximum a year...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away

KENILWORTH, NJ - Please see the following message from Superintendent Kyle C. Arlington and Dawn Cuccolo Director of Student Personnel Services. Dear School Community, This morning, we learned of the untimely passing of one of our instructional aides, Patricia Schaffer. Ms. Patty, as her students lovingly referred to her, was a classroom aide in one of our special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. Ms. Patty began working in our school in the fall of 2022. Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with Ms. Patty’s family, friends, and colleagues. We have informed our staff and have planned for assistance. We have made counselors available...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Elizabeth Father of Two Fatally Struck In Rahway

Elizabeth, NJ - On Thursday, January 26, 2023, an Elizabeth man was laid to rest after he was fatally struck by a truck on a busy roadway in Rahway, NJ. At around 10 o'clock in the evening, Rahway emergency personnel were sent to the intersection of Randolph Avenue and Route 1 in response to reports of a person being hit by a car. When they arrived, authorities discovered Mr. Steven Neves De Oliveira, 36, suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a truck close to the crossing. Soon after De Oliveira was declared deceased. According to reports, De Oliveira, a mechanic at the...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Linden High School Swim Team Makes School History at Union County Swim Tournament

LINDEN, NJ - The Linden High School Swim Team competed in the Union County Championship at Rutgers University on January 22, 2023. Peter Jarzab made Linden High School Swim Team history by being the first LHS swimmer to become a Union County Champion. Jarzab came in first place for the boy's 100 freestyle overall, with a time of 48.80. Jarzab also took second place overall in the 50 freestyle. His time was 22.25, breaking another school record. This accomplishment was a major feat, as he competed against top County competitors from Westfield, Summit, and Scotch Plains-Fanwood. Fillip Salek took third place overall in the boy's 100 brushstroke....
LINDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: West Essex Eliminates Belleville, 77-63, in Essex County Tournament

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ -- Joe Ganton scored 24 points to lead West Essex to a 77-63 boys basketball victory over Belleville in a preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday. Corey Resnick connected for 19 points for the Knights (13-3), who outscored Belleville, 20-8, in the third quarter to take a 47-31 lead. West Essex pumped in 14 3-pointers in the game. Gianluca Vescuso finished with 18 points on six 3-pointers for ninth-seeded West Essex, which will play eighth-seeded Irvington on the road in the next round on Saturday.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tremendous Winter Track Season Continues at Bloomfield High, as Bengals Capture NJCTC Sophomore Girls State Championship

The 2022-2023 high school winter track season still has some big meets approaching. But at Bloomfield High, the team's success has already been well established. Most recently, the Bengal girls captured the NJCTC sophomore state championship at the Bennett Center, on Jan. 23, in Toms River.  And on Jan. 25, Bloomfield also competed at the Metropolitan Invitational, in New York City, with the boys and girls teams both taking part at the historic New York City Armory.  Bloomfield heads back to Staten Island, on Jan. 29, for the Essex County championship meet, starting at 9 a.m.  BHS head coach Terry Iavarone was obviously very proud of...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth Senior Center Health Maintenance Program

KENILWORTH, NJ - The Kenilworth Senior Center will be providing free health care checkups until the end of August. For any questions, residents of Kenilworth and Union County can call Senior Center Director Darlene Candarella at 908-276-1716.  Leave a message and she will return your call. The Senior Center is located at 526 Boulevard. Please see the following dates below. The Health Maintenance Program (HMP) & Screenings Schedule  Monday, February 27, 2023 10:30 AM 12:30 PM  Monday, March 20, 2023 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM  Monday, April 17, 2023 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM   Monday, May 22, 2023 10:30 AM 12:30 PM  Monday, June 05, 2023 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM   Monday, July 24, 2023 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM  Monday, August 07, 2023 10:30 AM 12:30 PM   Monday, August 21, 2023 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM      Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.  
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mahopac Fixture Cardsmart & Gifts Set to Close Next Month

MAHOPAC, N.Y. - Jan. 21 could have been any gray Saturday between the Christmas holidays and Valentine’s Day; the dull lull between two of the year’s busiest seasons for businesses such as Cardsmart & Gifts of Mahopac. But a touch of melancholy hung in the air on this particular afternoon, and it wasn’t just the byproduct of a rainy winter weekend. The iconic local retailer, which has served customers in Mahopac for more than 50 years, is set to close its doors in mid-February. Yet with Patsy Cline providing the soundtrack over an unseen stereo, owner John Castellano was still busy behind the...
MAHOPAC, NY
TAPinto.net

Lauren Espiritu, Alexis Laviola and Gabe DelFierro win Races for Bloomfield High Swim Team

The Bloomfield High swim team was back in action on Jan. 25, facing a strong Elizabeth team. Head coach Lenore Imhof's squad was pleased with her team's effort, as the season begins to wind down. Bloomfield will take on Science Park, at 4 p.m., on Jan. 31. "Our kids held their own against a tough Elizabeth team," said Imhof. "Their team was incredibly kind and supportive to us." Imhof noted the outstanding effort by sophomore Lauren Espiritu.  "Lauren won both her events, the 200-IM and 100-butterfly," said Imhof. "A special shout out to senior captain Alexis Laviola, who won the 500-yard freestyle." The coach also...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy