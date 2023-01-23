Rev. Judy Ferguson joins St. James Episcopal Church

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - “This a place where you are safe and you are loved, despite your religious or spiritual background,” says Priest in Residence, Reverend Judy Ferguson about St. James Episcopal Church in North Salem.

Ferguson’s hope is to enrich the parish with regular communion and an understanding of the church seasons, adding that the parish is a “dynamic community with good energy.” With consistent worship, she hopes to guide the parish in finding a permanent priest.

Rev. Ferguson recently retired from 26 years of active, full-time ministry. She was the Rector at the Church of the Holy Innocents in Highland Falls for most of her tenure. Rev. Ferguson also continues to serve as the Episcopal Civilian Chaplain to USMA, West Point where she has led the campus/alumni ministry for 21 years.

She welcomes all to St. James, especially parents of young children, for some time out for “Sunday Joy” (babysitting provided, starting Feb. 5). The Sunday service at the church on the hill at 296 Titicus Road is 10 - 11 a.m., followed by coffee hour.

Rev Ferguson shares this message at the pulpit and in person: “It doesn’t matter what your world view is, the only thing that God requires of us is to love one another.” She invites anyone to drop by the Parish Hall office Tuesday or Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. for pastoral care, or to talk about theological or social issues.

For more information, call the St. James office at 914-669-5563 or visit stjamesns.com.



