Monmouth County, NJ

Rain, Not Snow, Expected on Wednesday in Monmouth

By Jeanne Wall
 3 days ago

HOLMDEL, NJ - Despite the headlines about snow that pack the local Home Depot and Lowes for shovels and salt, the anticipated snowfall levels in the local area continue to be basically zero. Snow may be in the forecast somewhere else in the state or the nation, but only rain is expected here. Of course, there is no shortage of headlines that say otherwise. For our local TAPinto areas of Holmdel, Colts Neck, Middletown, Keyport and Hazlet, grab an umbrella. In northwest New Jersey there may be snow for those looking to ski, however!

According to the National Weather Service for Monmouth:

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

A chance of snow before 10am, then rain. High near 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night

Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 4am, then a chance of rain. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 45. Windy, with a southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday

A chance of rain before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

