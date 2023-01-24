Read full article on original website
Related
biopharmadive.com
FDA advisers back Cidara and Melinta’s antifungal treatment
A panel of outside experts convened by the Food and Drug Administration have recommended a new antifungal treatment developed by Cidara Therapeutics that could become the first therapy drug approved in more than a decade for candidemia and invasive candidiasis. The FDA advisory committee voted 14-1 on Tuesday that the...
biopharmadive.com
FDA advisers back agency plan to simplify COVID-19 vaccination
A group of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday backed the agency’s plan to simplify COVID-19 vaccine regimens, recommending that both initial and booster doses target the same coronavirus strains. The committee, made up of infectious disease experts, voted 21-0 that all vaccine doses should have...
biopharmadive.com
Veteran biotech leader George Scangos to step down as Vir CEO
George Scangos, leader of infectious disease drugmaker Vir Biotechnology and one of the industry’s more high-profile chief executives, is retiring in April, the company said Wednesday. Scangos has led Vir since its launch in 2017 and oversaw its transition from startup to a developer of multiple marketed medicines. He...
Elon Musk Faces SEC Investigation Over Tesla's 'Self-Driving' Claims: Report
Tesla's advice about Autopilot cars and the company's videos appear to give very different messages.
biopharmadive.com
Moderna draws more lawmaker criticism for COVID vaccine pricing plan
Moderna’s plan to hike the price of its COVID-19 vaccine has drawn fire from Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Peter Welch, who criticized the company’s “greed” in a letter to CEO Stéphane Bancel Tuesday. Warren and Welch gave Bancel until Feb. 7 to answer a...
biopharmadive.com
Bristol Myers says CAR-T therapy curbed leukemia in long-running study
Treatment with Bristol Myers Squibb’s CAR-T cell therapy Breyanzi led to remission in adults with chronic lymphoyctic leukemia, meeting the goal of a yearslong clinical trial and suggesting the complex drug’s potential for use in patients with the slow-growing blood cancer. Bristol Myers did not disclose any specific...
biopharmadive.com
Merck reports one success, one setback from late-stage Keytruda trials
Merck & Co. can add another positive Phase 3 clinical trial to the long list of study successes for its top-selling cancer immunotherapy Keytruda, reporting Wednesday that adding the drug to chemotherapy extended survival in patients with a form of advanced bile duct cancer. Alongside the good news, however, Merck...
biopharmadive.com
Merck gets a ‘surprise’ win for Keytruda in early lung cancer
The Food and Drug Administration has cleared Merck & Co.’s immunotherapy Keytruda to treat early cases of lung cancer despite mixed results in the main study supporting its application. The regulator on Thursday approved Keytruda as an “adjuvant” treatment following chemotherapy and surgical removal of non-small cell lung tumors...
biopharmadive.com
J&J, Legend’s cancer cell therapy has early success in key clinical trial
Johnson & Johnson and partner Legend biotech said Friday that their cancer cell therapy showed early signs of success in a key clinical trial. The trial compares Carvykti, as the therapy is called, against two standard treatment regimens for advanced multiple myeloma. According to its developers, a preplanned interim analysis found Carvykti met the study’s main objective, as patients on it are living significantly longer without their cancer getting worse.
Comments / 1