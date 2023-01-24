Johnson & Johnson and partner Legend biotech said Friday that their cancer cell therapy showed early signs of success in a key clinical trial. The trial compares Carvykti, as the therapy is called, against two standard treatment regimens for advanced multiple myeloma. According to its developers, a preplanned interim analysis found Carvykti met the study’s main objective, as patients on it are living significantly longer without their cancer getting worse.

11 HOURS AGO