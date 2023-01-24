Photos - Snowflake Showdown

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Livingston Public Schools (LPD) Music Department recently celebrated its annual District Strings Day, were fifth grade string students from all six elementary schools were visited by either Livingston High School (LHS) Orchestra Director Nancy Ciminnisi or Heritage Middle School (HMS) Orchestra Director Karen Kott. Throughout the day, the orchestra directors worked with the violinists, violists and cellists as they proudly played their pieces. At the end of each session, every fifth grader was given a letter of encouragement written by LHS orchestra students, who recalled their early days of playing strings in elementary school. The elementary students also had the opportunity to ask the HMS and LHS orchestra teachers about what it is like to play in the orchestra in middle school and high school. The day provided a unique opportunity to celebrate all that the district's fifth grade string students are accomplishing and a look into what the future holds for them in the LPS Orchestra Program.

