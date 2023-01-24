ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, NY

Photos - Snowflake Showdown

By Tom Walogorsky
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

SOMERS, N.Y. - Somers cheerleading had a great showing at the Snowflake Showdown! Competing at Mahopac High School on Jan. 14, the squad took second place in the large school/small team division.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MktG7_0kPbNEbU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rSqQb_0kPbNEbU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1196_0kPbNEbU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09tSvd_0kPbNEbU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m4CZh_0kPbNEbU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MoNXb_0kPbNEbU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzLJT_0kPbNEbU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FzK0a_0kPbNEbU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y73FC_0kPbNEbU00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Now's the Time to Help Roxbury High School's Rox-THON

ROXBURY, NJ - With 42 days left until the annual Rox-THON charity dance marathon at Roxbury High School, the students involved in planning the event are in the home stretch of soliciting donations and sponsors. The goal of Rox-THON is to raise money that will be donated to Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown and to Four Diamonds (Penn State Children’s Hospital) for pediatric cancer research. Last year’s event raised $55,566. Rox-THON 2023 will take place March 10. It will be a 12-hour-long gathering in the Roxbury High School gymnasium, running from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The students are seeking both direct donations and business sponsorships....
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Recap: Later School Start Time, Author Patricia Engel Visits Hometown

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Parents and students of Ridgewood middle and high schools will have to wait until Monday for a presentation on a potential change to the start time of the schools. The board has discussed evaluating an 8:30 a.m. start at past meetings and the presentation was originally mentioned for this weekend's meeting, but it has been rescheduled for January 30. The Ridgewood swimming and wrestling teams are continuing to excel, having had another successful and victorious week. Three students from Bergen County Technical High School in Teterboro, New Jersey, have proposed a solution to reduce the environmental impact of the...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Nutley Suffers a 1-0 Defeat to Montclair High School

MONTCLAIR, NJ – Columbia’s Ice Hockey team traveled to Clary Anderson Arena to face Montclair high school on its senior night. The Maroon Pirates were unable to play spoiler as the Mounties netted one goal in the game, and it ended up being enough to take the victory.   Nutley head coach David Marci decided to roll with Sophomore netminder Joseph Weedo tonight. He did his part in helping the Maroon Riders having only one blemish that came in the 1st period. An initial shot was redirected by into the net and that was the only shot that got past Weedo....
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Brandon Toranzo Stands Atop Essex County

WEST ORANGE, NJ - The Nutley junior rolled through the heavyweight division in earning his first Essex County Tournament championship as the annual two-day event concluded on Thursday afternoon at Codey Arena in West Orange. Toranzo, now a perfect 24-0 this season, recorded a fall in just 1:42 over John Stockelberg of Verona in the final. Toranzo had pinned Joshua Schumann of Glen Ridge in just 27 seconds in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday before posting a 10-4 decision over Jack Tierney of Seton Hall Prep in Thursday's semifinal round. Nutley also had another finalist in senior Franco Graffeo, who reached the 126-pound...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Parsippany Regional Edges Morris Catholic, 4-3

MORRISTOWN, NJ -- The Parsippany Regional ice hockey team won for the second time this winter, defeating Morris Catholic, 4-3, on Thursday. Parsippany (2-9) scored three of its goals in the second period, then took a 4-2 lead in the third period. Morris Catholic (2-14) had scored the first two goals of the game. Robert Hemenway scored two goals for Parsippany, including a shorthanded goal in the third period. Maxwell Ingersoll and Nicholas Hornung each scored one goal in the win.  Giovanni Nigro, Joe Gasparro, Matthew Hemenway and Kyle Kirk all had Parsippany assists. Winning goalie Andrew Nicholas made 29 saves.  
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Hudson Valley Post

Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly

Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
KINGSTON, NY
TAPinto.net

Madison Wrestlers Compete in Morris County Tournament

JEFFERSON, NJ - In the first day of the Morris County Tournament at Mount Olive, 138-pounder AnthonyvCollins won in the second round by a 7-1 decision, Jason Candelario won by fall in 2:40 at 144 and Skyler Pastro won a 3-1 decision at 215. The Morris County Wrestling Tournament will continue on Saturday.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Wrestling Defeats Linden, Takes on Westfield Jan. 27

RAHWAY, NJ — TAPinto Rahway just wrote about the January 25th Senior Night for the Rahway High School wrestlers. But we didn't include the actual results of the match against Linden itself. The varsity team defeated the Tigers, 48-31, along with several solid performances from Rahway's JV wrestlers as well. At the JV level, five wrestlers won their matches: Daniel Davidson, Ryan Kling, Steven Ribas, Pablo Rodriguez, and Matthew Samaniego.  On the varsity team, eight wrestlers won their matches on the team's way to its victory over Linden. The eight wrestlers were Jaeczar Evans, Amadi Murray, Adrian Harris, Robert Macaluso, Joshua Tilton, David Rosky, Austin Tilton, and Jonathan Martinez. The team faced Westfield, away, on January 27. TAPinto Rahway will follow up with the results of that match soon. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

The Passaic County 200 Club Launches 2023 Campaign

WAYNE, NJ – Snow threatened the event in the afternoon, then a deluge of rain pounded the streets and the highways, making driving conditions difficult. But the new members of the Passaic County 200 Club are a determined lot – they don’t let life’s difficulties get in the way of doing the right thing. Wednesday night, despite the weather, turned out to be amazing. Close to 100 people gathered together for a cocktail reception, a delicious buffet dinner and to be inspired by the club’s mission – and to be inspired by one another. The PC200club’s mission is simply to support the families...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lauren Espiritu, Alexis Laviola and Gabe DelFierro win Races for Bloomfield High Swim Team

The Bloomfield High swim team was back in action on Jan. 25, facing a strong Elizabeth team. Head coach Lenore Imhof's squad was pleased with her team's effort, as the season begins to wind down. Bloomfield will take on Science Park, at 4 p.m., on Jan. 31. "Our kids held their own against a tough Elizabeth team," said Imhof. "Their team was incredibly kind and supportive to us." Imhof noted the outstanding effort by sophomore Lauren Espiritu.  "Lauren won both her events, the 200-IM and 100-butterfly," said Imhof. "A special shout out to senior captain Alexis Laviola, who won the 500-yard freestyle." The coach also...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
TAPinto.net

Livingston Fifth Graders Celebrate District Strings Day with Inspirational Guests

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Livingston Public Schools (LPD) Music Department recently celebrated its annual District Strings Day, were fifth grade string students from all six elementary schools were visited by either Livingston High School (LHS) Orchestra Director Nancy Ciminnisi or Heritage Middle School (HMS) Orchestra Director Karen Kott. Throughout the day, the orchestra directors worked with the violinists, violists and cellists as they proudly played their pieces. At the end of each session, every fifth grader was given a letter of encouragement written by LHS orchestra students, who recalled their early days of playing strings in elementary school. The elementary students also had the opportunity to ask the HMS and LHS orchestra teachers about what it is like to play in the orchestra in middle school and high school. The day provided a unique opportunity to celebrate all that the district's fifth grade string students are accomplishing and a look into what the future holds for them in the LPS Orchestra Program.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Services Set For NJ Model Jeremy Ruehlemann

Funeral arrangements have been set for 27-year-old North Jersey native and model Jeremy Ruehlemann, who died over the weekend in a New York City apartment. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 27 from 3 to 7 p.m., at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Red Hook, NY. Following calling hours, all are invited to gather at The Early Terrible, in Woodstock, NY.
RED HOOK, NY
TAPinto.net

Madison Residents Can Spread Love and Cheer With "Valentines for Seniors"

PARSIPPANY, NJ -  Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is launching "Valentines for Seniors" which hopes to spread love to our senior community this Valentine's Day. Residents can drop off Valentine cards at the congresswoman's office beginning today, Friday January 27. Cards will be collect through Friday February 10. They must be submitted in non-sealed envelopes unless mailed to the congresswoman's office. The cards will be distributed to senior living homes throughout the NJ-11 district for Valentine's Day. “Over the past few years, my office and I have encouraged NJ-11 residents to take the time to show appreciation for members of our community––from veterans to healthcare providers–– with Valentine’s Day cards. The outpouring of love from people, especially young students, is always heartwarming,” said Rep. Sherrill. “This year, I am excited to launch ‘Valentines for Seniors’ to spread the love to our senior community in time for Valentine’s Day.” Sherrill's office is located at 8 Wood Hollow Road, Suite 203 Parsippany.
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: West Essex Eliminates Belleville, 77-63, in Essex County Tournament

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ -- Joe Ganton scored 24 points to lead West Essex to a 77-63 boys basketball victory over Belleville in a preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday. Corey Resnick connected for 19 points for the Knights (13-3), who outscored Belleville, 20-8, in the third quarter to take a 47-31 lead. West Essex pumped in 14 3-pointers in the game. Gianluca Vescuso finished with 18 points on six 3-pointers for ninth-seeded West Essex, which will play eighth-seeded Irvington on the road in the next round on Saturday.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Girls Basketball Edged South Brunswick; 54-51

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown girls basketball (9-6) edged South Brunswick, 54-51, on Friday night. Anna Rivetti scored 14 points, Kasey Bush and Cameron McGinley each put in 12 points and Maya Summerville totaled 10 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks. The Colonials will face Mount Saint Mary on Tuesday January 31
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball; Morristown Eliminates Dover from Morris County Tournament Quarterfinal Round

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  The Morristown boys basketball team defeated Dover High School 72-21 in the Morris County Tournament. It was a total team effort as Finn Rodgers tallied 14 points for Morristown. Darren Dacres scored 12 points for the Colonials and Zion Bailey added 10.  Chris Galligan added six points from 2 3-pointers. Will Galligan, Liam Daily and Thomas Gleichmann each added five points. Christian Clark Stokes sunk a 3-pointer and Leo Nardolilo and Jarek Skelton each added a basket. Joshua Quiles led Dover with 12 points. The No. 11 Colonials advance to face No. 6 Jefferson in the first round. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tremendous Winter Track Season Continues at Bloomfield High, as Bengals Capture NJCTC Sophomore Girls State Championship

The 2022-2023 high school winter track season still has some big meets approaching. But at Bloomfield High, the team's success has already been well established. Most recently, the Bengal girls captured the NJCTC sophomore state championship at the Bennett Center, on Jan. 23, in Toms River.  And on Jan. 25, Bloomfield also competed at the Metropolitan Invitational, in New York City, with the boys and girls teams both taking part at the historic New York City Armory.  Bloomfield heads back to Staten Island, on Jan. 29, for the Essex County championship meet, starting at 9 a.m.  BHS head coach Terry Iavarone was obviously very proud of...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth's Fearvana Yoga Offers Expanded Intro Package

KENILWORTH, NJ - The boutique yoga studio, Fearvana Yoga recently made the following announcement regarding a new into special on their social media page.  You’ve been reading about our new intro package a lot lately…can you tell we’re excited about it?!? Of course we are! We are doubling the length of the trial period to ensure you get the absolute most out of it. And we want to make sure you are taking advantage of it, so here are a few tips… First, spend some time checking out all of the classes. We offer the full spectrum of yoga, so it might get a...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy