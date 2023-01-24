ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark, NJ

Police Charge Clark Resident in Summer Crash on Madison Hill Road

 3 days ago

CLARK, NJ – On Tuesday morning Clark Police reported the findings of an extensive investigation into a motor vehicle collision that occurred on July 20, 2022 at the intersection of Cornell Drive and Madison Hill Road.

According to police, Detective Andrew Medeiros, serving as the lead investigator, charged Michael Reed, 33, of Clark with criminal charges and multiple motor vehicle violations.  Police said after examination, “the crash involved a black Nissan Maxima travelling southbound on Madison Hill Rd. which struck a gray Subaru, that was turning onto the roadway. As a result of the collision, the driver of the Subaru and a passenger in the Nissan driven by Reed sustained serious injuries.”

Police said Reed is scheduled to appear in the Union County Superior Court on February 13, 23 to face the following charges:

2C: 12-1c (3) (a) - 2 counts - 2nd Degree - Assault by Auto Under the Influence Within 1,000 Feet of School Property
2C: 12-1c (2) - 2 counts - 3rd Degree - Assault by Auto Under the Influence
2C: 12-1c (1) - 2 counts - 4th Degree - Assault by Auto
2C: 24-7.1a (3) - 2 counts - 3rd Degree - Endangering Another Person
2C: 35-10.5c- 1 count- Disorderly Persons- Unlawful use Prescription Legend Drug
2C: 35-10b - 1 count - Disorderly Persons – Under the Influence of CDS
2C: 36-2 - 1 count - Disorderly Persons – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

