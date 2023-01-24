ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Get ya popcorn ready'; 49ers defense preparing for Jalen Hurts, Eagles offense

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

SANTA CLARA -- 49ers veteran defensive back Jimmie Ward and his mates are preparing for a heavyweight fight in Sunday's NFC title game.

Both the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco roll into the contest off strong divisional playoff wins. The Niners defense played a commanding role in their 19-12 victory over Dallas.

Star linebacker Fred Warner had one of San Francisco's two interceptions against Dak Prescott and the Niners allowed just one touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Eagles crushed the New York Giants, 38-7, behind the play of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who put concerns about his banged-up right shoulder to rest.

He lofted a deep pass on the second play of the game and completed his first seven pass attempts. The Eagles called running plays for their fleet-footed QB and he never seemed rattled by any hard licks, especially when the shoulder was drilled on one hard sack. The Eagles improved to a whopping 15-1 in Hurts' starts this season.

Warner believes Sunday the 49ers defensive play will need to up even another notch.

"Obviously we know that we've got to play big-time football in the playoffs to have a chance to win this next game," he said.

Ward was even more emphatic about the challenge ahead.

"Get ya popcorn ready, man," he said. "Heavyweight fight right there. Get ready. It's gonna be a good show."

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

