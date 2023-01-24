Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood. Warning for the following rivers in Texas... Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Harrison, Rusk, Gregg and. Panola Counties. For the Sabine River...including Mineola, Hawkins, Gladewater,. Longview, Beckville, Logansport...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do...
The fight to keep Hawaii’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’
Legs dangling over the side of a cliff and shrouded by a thick mist, Bill Adams and Louis Otto rested on a razor’s edge of the Koolau mountain range on the island of Oahu in Hawaii and looked down. Eighteen hundred feet below, they watched the clouds part, unveiling the ancient volcano’s amphitheater shape, embellished with its massive groves and complemented by the green vistas and turquoise-colored waters of Kaneohe Bay. The year was 1942. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, Adams and Otto were hired by the U.S. Navy to scale the mountain and create a path for the construction of the Haiku Stairs, made up of 3,922 steps that reach a height of 2,800 feet. The purpose was to make way for a secret radio facility at the top that would connect Hawaii to other parts of the Pacific during World War II. Adams and Otto did not know that their work would become one of the most contentious topics among the islands. Eighty years since it was first built, the trail has become a magnet for controversy... Read more.
SFGate
Driver in California cliff crash moved from hospital to jail
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet (76 meters) off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh...
SFGate
Northern California police shoot, wound 17-year-old male
TRACY, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California shot and wounded a 17-year-old male wielding a knife Friday, authorities said. Tracy Police Department officials said in a statement that the department received a call Friday before 2 p.m. about two males, one of whom was holding a knife while chasing the other.
Comments / 0