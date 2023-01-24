Three-Car Crash Including Cop Car Closes Wellesley Street: Police

A multi-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser shut down a road in Wellesley, according to officials and reports.

Three cars were involved in an accident on Grove Street around 10:20 a.m., the Wellesley Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice.

Grove street was closed between Cottage Street and Benvenue Street while police, fire, and EMS units were called to the scene.

A police cruiser was involved in the accident, according to a Tweet by @BostonNewsMan. The officer was transported to a hospital but is said to be okay.

The incident is currently under investigation. Check back here for more updates as they are available.