The Oscars’ Best Actress Race Took a Shocking Step Backward

By Kyndall Cunningham
 5 days ago
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

Today’s Oscars nominations included a handful of lovely surprises (Paul Mescal, Brian Tyree Henry, Stephanie Hsu! ) and some more, well, befuddling picks like Top Gun: Maverick for Best Adapted Screenplay (I blame Scientology!). However, out of all the surprises and snubs, it’s this year’s crop of Best Actress nominees that has truly broken the internet. It turns out that Courteney Cox and Joe Mantegna urging the Academy to consider Andrea Riseborough actually worked. And apparently, only one woman of color can compete for Best Actress every year.

Let’s start with the good news. It looks like we can still count on a showdown between frontrunners Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once and Cate Blanchett for Tár , who were both nominated. I would personally love to see a tie between these two acting titans, the first since Katharine Hepburn and Barbra Streisand split the Academy’s votes evenly in 1969.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36abMs_0kPbLoFw00

"PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Danielle Deadwyler poses in the press room during with an award during the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Night Gala at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 05, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)"

Kevin Winter

However, if Yeoh, who won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy at this year’s Golden Globes, takes home the prize, she would be the first Asian woman to win Best Actress and only the second woman of color in the history of the category, after Halle Berry more than 20 years ago. Both statistics are equally embarrassing for the Academy, but her potential win will nevertheless be a joyous occasion.

We also have Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans , who was noticeably absent from this year’s crop of Screen Actors Guild Awards contenders. The SAGs are considered the main bellwether for Oscars nominees, even more than the Golden Globes.

However, it seems like Academy voters like just about everything about The Fabelmans , as it racked up seven nominations. It would honestly be rude if they ignored our favorite Dawson’s Creek actor. Glad she was able to pull a K-Stew !

On the other hand, always-reliable English actress Andrea Riseborough managed to summon nearly every actor in Hollywood—including her competition! —for a last-minute Best Actress campaign that has now manifested in an Oscar nomination. So maybe we shouldn’t count her out as a possible surprise win, a la Olivia Coleman beating Glenn Close at 2019’s ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4jPF_0kPbLoFw00

Andrea Riseborough

Jason Mendez

Is this likely? Not really. I’m assuming that voters will expect Riseborough to simply appreciate the nomination. Still, this woman’s influence over Hollywood is certainly something to behold. The power of being a decent person, I’m assuming, and, of course, being white.

Now, let’s get into the controversy. As one of the few people on the planet who did not ardently hate the movie Blonde and thoroughly enjoyed Ana de Armas’ take on Marilyn Monroe, I’m pretty thrilled that she made the cut. (Fight me!) However, the internet couldn’t be less enthused about the Cuban actress presumably taking a spot from two Black women: Danielle Deadwyler for her heart-wrenching performance in Till and Viola Davis’ critically acclaimed work in The Woman King . To semi-quote Taylor Swift defending her VMA nomination over Nicki Minaj that one year, maybe one of the (other) white women took their spots!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29TCMj_0kPbLoFw00

Ana de Armas

Stefania D'Alessandro

Regardless, snubbing two of the only Black actresses in Oscars contention this year is downright embarrassing and speaks to the Academy’s inability to accept Black actresses as leading women and not just side characters.

Likewise, it’s not a surprise that there’s only one Black woman, Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , among this year’s acting nominees, in the Supporting Actress Category. Historically, it’s the only place you can expect Black women to sweep at the Oscars (and not just because we’re often playing maids). I guess the Academy looked at Yeoh and de Armas, a white Latina, on their ballots and thought, “That’s enough diversity for today!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEOdB_0kPbLoFw00

Viola Davis

Dave J Hogan

Still, good for Yeoh, who has taken all of her Best Actress campaign opportunities to shit on Hollywood for being racist and ageist . We can only hope her potential Oscars speech is just as brutally honest and impolite!

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Related
Rolling Stone

Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event

Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
EW.com

Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick

The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
GoldDerby

Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography

Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds.  SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
Variety

Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation

“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.  The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
Popculture

Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again

A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.”  At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
HollywoodLife

New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007

James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
thedigitalfix.com

Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?

Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
EW.com

The most shocking snubs and surprises of the 2023 Oscar nominations

And the Oscar nomination goes to... At last, we know who made the cut for the 2023 Academy Awards. But who was among the Oscar snubs and surprises? While the awards industry has generated robust and accurate pundit predictions, there are always at least a few shocks come nomination morning.
EW.com

Whoopi Goldberg addresses Till Oscars snub live on The View moments after nominations

Academy board member Whoopi Goldberg isn't happy about her long-gestating Emmett Till movie's absence on the 2023 Oscar nominations list. The Oscar-winning Ghost actress — who sits on the group's Board of Governors representing the Actors Branch alongside Rita Wilson and Marlee Matlin — addressed the Academy's failure to recognize director Chinonye Chukwu's Till for any awards on Tuesday morning while she kicked off a live episode of The View hours after the nominations announcement.
