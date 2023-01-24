Read full article on original website
Arcade1Up: 40th anniversary edition Star Wars Home Arcade Game coming to the UK
Great news as the 40th anniversary edition of The Star Wars Home Arcade Game is now available in the UK. Both Game and Liberty Games have cabinets available, both retailing for £699.99, so make some space and get this vintage era beauty in your collection. Release Date: 14/02/2023. Features:
The best Star Wars moments from The Graham Norton Show
It was May 4th a few days ago, so what better way to celebrate than the ABSOLUTE best moments from the Star Wars cast we’ve had on the red sofa!. English (Publication Language) 344 Pages - 04/25/2023 (Publication Date) - DK (Publisher) $41.49. This is a paid link. Learn...
Bib’s Bash: Star Wars Sessions Celebration Afterparty event: Saturday 8th April
If you’re a follower or listener to the always awesome Star Wars Sessions podcast, you’ll know that this night fronted by Luke Bligh and Matt Hudson will be a blast. Tickets for Bib’s Bash land Tuesday 31st January, and we’ll bring more news as we get it.
Denuo Novo: Classic Imperial Sandtrooper Helmet Accessory
£328.00, arriving between April and May this year and ready now for pre-order, this is the Classic Imperial Sandtrooper Helmet Accessory from Denuo Novo, ready to get sand all over your carpet and between your toes (because it’s course and it gets everywhere). DENUO NOVO is proud to...
Star Wars comes to Wheel of Fortune
Based in the States? Watch Wheel of Fortune? Crazy about Star Wars? Well, this could be the article for you as US residents with a love for the GFFA have the chance to enter and be a part of a special week of Wheel set around the iconic saga. In...
Return of the Bash: Level Up Leroy and DJ Elliot confirmed
Great news revealed by James Burns of Jedi News tonight on the Virtual Cantina Intergalactic Newsdesk livestream as Level Up Leroy and DJ Elliot are confirmed to be playing Return of the Bash. LevelupLeroy is not your typical club DJ! Ever pushing the boundaries of live Audio-Visual performances and drawing...
Your Weekly Star Wars News Recap For 29th January 2023 – Good Morning Tatooine
Join Brian Cameron, and Andrew Walker on Good Morning Tatooine as they discuss this weeks Star Wars news. On this weeks show we discuss Alden Ehrenreich’s thoughts on the future of Han Solo. We look forward to Star Wars Celebration by checking out the first guest announcements, and some of the events around the show.
‘Sail Barge To Celebration’ with Dark Empire, Fantha Tracks, Mando Mercs, Rebel Legion and Saber Guild
With Boonta Eve, Return of the Bash and #CANTINA occupying Thursday, Friday and Sunday evenings respectively, there’s now an event taking place on the Saturday. That event is Sail Barge to Celebration, a clubs-only event hosted by Dark Empire, Fantha Tracks, Mando Mercs, Rebel Legion and Saber Guild that will see clubs members (along with our friends in the UK Garrison and Jedi News) board a boat for 4 hours and sail along the Thames.
Comic Review: Bounty Hunters (2020) #30
There is a shadow war raging across the galaxy between the Empire and the criminal syndicate known as Crimson Dawn. That conflict has T’onga’s bounty hunter crew–Bossk, Zuckuss, 4-LOM, Losha and Tasu Leech–on a collision course. with Valance’s team of heroes aboard a supply transport on...
Blocks Magazine #100: Congratulations on a centenary of brick news
Huge congratulations to the team at Blocks Magazine as the essential magazine for LEGO enthusiasts reaches its 100th issue. This time out there’s plenty to unpack, with celebrations, reviews, interviews and some special birthday surprises. Blocks magazine is delighted to have reached Issue 100 of the long-running publication for...
Avatar: The Way of Water about to submerge The Force Awakens at global box office
While The Force Awakens North American total is in little danger of being caught by James Cameron’s mega sequel, globally Avatar: The Way of Water is on the cusp of surpassing the all-time total of Episode VII. Since 16th December 2022 – that’s still only last month – Way of Water has taken $2.074bn compared to the final tally of $2.068bn for The Force Awakens. That incredible statistic means it becomes the fourth highest grossing film of all time in a little over 6 weeks, with only Titanic, Avengers: Endgame and the 2009 original Avatar ahead of it. That also means that James Cameron becomes the first director to have 3 films in the $2bn dollar club, topping the Russo Brothers with their two Avengers epics.
Regal Robot: Ree-Yees Concept Maquette Replica – Chris Walas Signature Edition
From the team at Regal Robot, a very special and limited release of their Ree Yees concept maquette signed by its original sculptor, Chris Walas. It’s available to pre-order at noon eastern / 5.00pm UK time on Wednesday 1st February and you need to be quick – there are only 100 of these available.
