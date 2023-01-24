ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Oklahoma basketball: Taylor Robertson breaks NCAA career 3-point record

Taylor Robertson set a new NCAA career record for three-point shooting, but it wasn’t enough to get the 14th-ranked Sooners a win as OU fell 86-78 at Iowa State on Saturday. Robertson broke the NCAA career record with her first field-goal attempt of the day and went on to add five more three-pointers on her way to a team-high 25 points. Nevaeh Tot and Madi Williams contributed 14 and 13 points, respectively, but it wasn’t enough to overcome five double-digit Iowa State scorers, led by a game-high 32 points by Ashley Joens, the Big 12’s leading scorer.
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

3 Kellen Moore replacements Cowboys need to hire after parting ways

The Cowboys ostensibly fired offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Sunday as the two sides agreed to part ways. Now they need to replace him. Most Dallas Cowboys fans were hoping that the team would be playing on conference championship Sunday but, instead, the franchise was making headlines one week after a disastrous Divisional Round loss to the 49ers. On Sunday, the team essentially fired offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Cowboys make Kellen Moore move decisively worse with latest report

The Dallas Cowboys officially parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. As it turns out, this news was even worse than imaginable based on this latest report. After the Dallas Cowboys’ Divisional Round elimination by the San Francisco 49ers, owner Jerry Jones said that the game would have no impact on head coach Mike McCarthy’s status with the organization. Days afterwards, the Cowboys were informed by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn that he was opting against pursuing a head coaching job for the second consecutive year and he would return for 2023. While McCarthy and Quinn are returning, one big name on the coaching staff isn’t.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
605K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy