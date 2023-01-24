Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Post 66 Presents Quilts of Valor
Quilts of Valor is a national organization with many local chapters. The local chapter works out of American Legion Post 66 in Clinton at their invitation. Their mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. The Quilts of Valor Foundation...
zip06.com
North Branford Rotary Honors Students of the Month
The North Branford Rotary Club has recently restarted their “Student of the Month” recognition dinners at Nataz in North Branford. Students and their families are invited to attend the dinner meetings hosted by the Rotary. North Branford High School (NBHS) departments nominate students for this special recognition event.
zip06.com
Grant to Benefit Land Trust Improvement Project
Chester Land Trust (CLT) is the recipient of a $12,000 competitive grant award from the Community Foundation of Middlesex County (CFMC) Mary Janvrin and Natalie Janvrin Wiggins Fund for Birds, Other Animals and Nature. Funds will be used to protect and further develop the rich natural habitat for birds and other wildlife in areas surrounding Chester Creek from destruction due to Japanese knotweed and other invasive plants.
zip06.com
Ruth Jacobson Ottenheimer
Ruth Jacobson Ottenheimer was a remarkable woman: a devoted mother, wife, friend, and community volunteer. Born in Bunzlau, Germany, on Oct. 22, 1930, the daughter of Walter and Ella Jacobson, both of whom perished in the Holocaust. She traveled to England in 1939, at the age of eight, with her brother Kenneth, age six, on the Kinder Transport, believing they were going on holiday with their parents, whom they never saw again.
zip06.com
John M. ‘Jack’ McGuire
On Jan. 21, John M. “Jack” McGuire, 88, a longtime resident of Guilford, passed away with his loving wife, Rosalie, by his side. John was born in New Haven on Oct. 29, 1934, the son of Maurice J. McGuire and Martha Wheeler McGuire. He attended St. Francis School in New Haven, Notre Dame High School in West Haven, and graduated from UConn in 1957. He retired after 25 years as a juvenile probation officer for the state of Connecticut. John was a snare drummer for St. Francis Junior and Senior Drum Corps, having won the National Snare Drumming Championship in 1957, and was a member of Lancraft Fife & Drum Corps for almost 70 years. He was a communicant of St. George Church.
zip06.com
Myrtle Francis Johnson Mislick
Myrtle Francis “Myrt” Johnson was born on Oct. 30, 1934, in New London, to Florence Pendleton Johnson and Edgar Julius Johnson. Myrt married the love of her life, John V. Mislick, on Jan. 15, 1955, and just celebrated their 68th anniversary, sharing a special love and friendship. They lived in Deep River for 67 years, raising their family. Myrt’s passions in life were her family, cooking, playing her organ, and crocheting. She truly loved life and found the good in everyone.
zip06.com
William F. Oppelt
On Jan. 23, William F. Oppelt, a longtime resident of Guilford, passed away peacefully at Apple Health Care of Old Saybrook. Husband of the late Felicia (Capezzone) Oppelt. Bill was born in Hartford on May 5, 1930, the son of the late William F. Oppelt, Sr. and Theresa (Fody) Oppelt.
zip06.com
David L. Lieberman Jr.
Dr. David L. Lieberman, Jr., Ph.D., better known as Leonard, 93, of Lyme, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 19, with his loving wife, Paula, at his bedside. He was born in November 1929, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Dr. and Mrs. David L. Lieberman, Sr. Soon after, the family moved from Brooklyn to the Town of Chester.
zip06.com
Barbara M. Platt
Barbara M. Platt, 87, of Deep River, passed away Jan. 22. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Elliot “Bud” Platt Jr.; they were married for 59 years. Barbara is survived by her children: Cheri Belz (Steven) of Old Lyme, Lisa Belval (Leo) of Ivoryton, Patti Maynard (Todd) of Essex, and Michael Platt of Deep River; her grandchildren: Jody Dube of Ledyard, Matthew Belz of Moodus, Alexandra Maynard of Essex, Leo Belval of Webster, Texas; Nicholas Maynard of Essex, and Alex Belval of Baltimore, Maryland; her siblings, William Mesick Jr. of Florida, and Thomas Mesick and John Mesick of New York. She was predeceased by her parents, Eleanor Bohuslaw and William Mesick, and her brother Charles Mesick.
zip06.com
Guilford Rotary Club Hosts Annual Frosty 5K Race
The Rotary Club of Guilford hosted its 38th annual Frosty 5K New Year's Day race, with 705 participants this year. As New Year's Day 2023 fell on a Sunday, the event, which included a certified 5K run, 2-mile health walk, and a Kids Fun Run, started opposite Calvin Leete School, and finished at East Creek Landing (formerly, Knights of Columbus) on Union Street in Guilford.
zip06.com
David Berman
David Berman died on Jan. 20, at the age of 99 years, 11 months, and six days at Connecticut Hospice in Branford, after a short illness. He had been looking forward to celebrating his 100th birthday on Feb. 14. Mr. Berman was born to Anna and William Berman of New...
zip06.com
Gerald Giammattei
Gerald Giammattei, 75, of East Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 20 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born Nov. 24, 1947, in New Haven, to Mario and Mabel (Giannotti) Giammattei. Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda (DiMarzo) Giammattei; and two devoted children, Gerald...
zip06.com
Before Dawn
You’ve got to be an early riser to catch up with members of F3 Nation, a workout group comprised of local men with the intent of the “invigoration of male community leadership.” Members gathered at Madison Town Campus on Jan. 20 for an intensive early morning workout. Here, (from left) Rob Derry of Clinton, Ted Brereton of Branford, and Jason Engelhardt of Madison run up to their partners to trade places during a team exercise.
zip06.com
Sale of Undeveloped Town-Owned Land Approved
At a meeting on Jan. 18, the Clinton Town Council unanimously voted to approve the sale of an undeveloped plot of town-owned land on Killingworth Turnpike for $7,500. In August 2022, Town Manager Karl Kilduff announced that an interested party had contacted the town about potentially purchasing the land at 36 R Killingworth Turnpike.
zip06.com
Westbrook Police Officer Resigns
A new police officer hired in August has resigned from her position. The town will now look to fill the post again. Last August, the Board of Selectmen (BOS) unanimously voted to hire a third full-time police officer. However, at a BOS meeting on Jan. 10, the board accepted the resignation of Officer Sabine Nyenhuis effective Jan. 20 (after press time).
zip06.com
Sugar Season is Coming Soon
Early to mid-February usually marks the beginning of the maple sugaring season in Connecticut, weather permitting. The folks running the Parmelee Farm Sugarhouse at Parmalee Farm, 465 Route 81, Killingworth, expect their season to start in mid-February and run through mid-March. Stay tuned, and we’ll let you know when we hear more!
zip06.com
Westbrook Approves Retail Marijuana Application
Retail cannabis is coming to Westbrook’s Boston Post Road following a yes vote by the Zoning Commission at its Jan. 23 meeting. Despite vocal objections from some members of the public, the Zoning Commission approved an application from BUDR Holding 3 LLC to open a retail cannabis store at 755 Boston Post Road with several conditions.
zip06.com
Three Arrested for North Haven Purse Snatching After Highway Pursuit
On Jan. 26 at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers in the North Haven Police Department (NHPD) responded to the area of Grand Apizza North for the report of a purse snatching. Upon arrival, it was learned that an 18-year-old female was the victim of a purse-snatching robbery that involved a struggle over the purse and her falling to the ground.
