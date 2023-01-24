Read full article on original website
venangoextra.com
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Man Shot and Killed in Clarion County
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
wesb.com
wnynewsnow.com
11-Year-Old Rape Victim Testifies Against Chautauqua County Man
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An 11-year-old victim of a Chautauqua County man accused of sexually assaulting and raping children delivered stomach churning testimony to a jury Thursday. Prosecutors with the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office called one of Dustin Post’s alleged victims to the stand during the...
explore venango
Police Identify Two Area Men Who Allegedly Provided Marijuana to Juvenile
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Sugarcreek Borough Police have released the names of two area men who provided marijuana to a juvenile. According to court documents, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Gavin Lee Carson, of Stoneboro, and 19-year-old Gavin Tanner Bishop, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, January 20.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Corsica Man Charged with Retail Theft in Alleged Red Bull Heist
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is facing criminal charges after walking out of a Country Fair Convenience Store with three cans of Red Bull in his pockets. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jason Scott Brooks, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, January 26.
CBC News
Niagara police charge two 15-year-olds in relation to school threats in Fort Erie
Niagara police have arrested and charged two 15-year-old males from Fort Erie in relation to a recent series of threats made to local schools. Last week, staff and students at four schools in Fort Erie were told to "shelter in place," causing what Mayor Wayne Redekop said was "a lot of concern" in the closely knit town of 30,000 residents.
erienewsnow.com
Parents Arrested In Cattaraugus County Following Fatal Overdose Of Baby Boy
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Parents of a two-year-old who died last year from a fentanyl overdose in Pennsylvania were arrested in Cattaraugus County this week. Two fugitives from justice, 45-year-old Nicole Ann Stauffer of Bethlehem Pa. and 25-year-old Christian Brewster of Friendship, NY, were wanted on involuntary manslaughter charges by Bethlehem Pennsylvania Police, a suburb of Allentown, Pa.
WFMZ-TV Online
Parents charged with involuntary manslaughter taken into custody
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The parents of the toddler who died of a fentanyl overdose were taken into custody on Thursday in Cattaraugus County, New York. They will be held in the county jail awaiting extradition to Northampton County. The father and mother are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the death...
wesb.com
Gowanda Man Arrested on Drug Warrant in Salamanca
A Gowanda man was arrested on a warrant in Salamanca Thursday. Salamanca Police arrested 28-year-old Jordan Coulon on a bench warrant for failure to appear out of Cattaraugus County of Criminal drug charges. Coulon was turned over to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office for processing.
explore venango
Child Endangerment Case Postponed Again Due to Prosecution’s Failure to Produce Discovery Files to Defense
VENANGO CO., Pa (EYT) – The child endangerment case against an Oil City woman has been extended once again following a hearing in which the embattled mother was prepared to enter a no-contest plea. (Photo above: Cain and Emily Layman outside the Venango County Courthouse.) According to court documents,...
wellsvillesun.com
explore venango
State Police Calls: Police Investigating Drug Possession in Jenks Township
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Route 66, at its intersection with State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police say...
explore venango
Seneca Man Accused of Attempting to Kidnap Ex-Girlfriend with BB Gun
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca man allegedly attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend with a BB pistol at a residence in Oil City on Wednesday evening. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Brenton Lee Shaw, of Seneca, on Thursday, January 26, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
wesb.com
Ludlow Man Accused of Stalking/Harassing Sheriff’s Officer
A Ludlow man is in McKean County Jail accused of stalking and harassing a law enforcement officer. According to court filings, a McKean County Sheriff’s Officer was called to UPMC Kane for a report of a disorderly person, who turned out to be 44-year-old Shawn Thornton. The officer said Thorton became verbally aggressive, saying that if the officer continued to speak with him, it would “end badly” for the officer, and that if he followed him out of the building, Thornton would “kick his ass.” Thornton reportedly taunted the officer after leaving the building.
explore venango
Tionesta Woman Accused of Leaving Infant, Child Alone at Residence
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing felony charges for allegedly leaving her nine-month-old daughter and seven-year-old son alone in a Tionesta residence early Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Samantha Jo Buckley, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District...
venangoextra.com
Judge again denies injunction to halt Polk closure
The second motion for a preliminary injunction brought by plaintiffs in their lawsuit against the state to stave off the closure of both Polk and White Haven state centers was denied Thursday by a magistrate judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. “The journey for the plaintiffs has been long...
wnynewsnow.com
Search Warrants Result in Multiple Arrests
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) — Two search warrants resulting in four arrests and the recovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia and weapons were conducted in Dunkirk during the early morning hours on Friday. Dunkirk Police SRT made entrance at 201 Deer Street while the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s SWAT made...
Woman accused of Springville arson also charged with October burglary
Sara Lilley currently remains held in custody without bail.
Four people charged in Chautauqua County raids
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four people are facing charges following two separate search warrants served at residences in the City of Dunkirk, New York. Both warrants were served at about 6 a.m. on Jan. 27. One warrant was for a home in the 100 block of Zebra Street, and the other warrant was for a home in […]
