bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister student Sam Teaster signs with C of O
Hollister High School Senior Sam Teaster recently signed his Letter of Intent to continue his education and athletic career in baseball at College of the Ozarks. College of the Ozarks Assistant Baseball Coach and Recruiting Coordinator Justin McMillin said the Bobcats are excited to add Teaster to their roster. “We...
Branson wrestlers Isringhausen, Moore win at tournaments
The Branson Boys Wrestling team stands with an 8-4 record after a win on senior night, and one wrestler set the school’s record for most wins in a career after a win in a weekend tournament. The team picked up a split in a match with Kickapoo and Ozark,...
Link Academy’s Walter to play in McDonald’s All American Game
One of the basketball stars of Link Academy is going to be playing on a nationally televised stage as part of the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game. Ja’Kobe Walter, a guard for Link who has committed to Baylor University, will be on the West team for the March 28 game in Houston.
ALLISON BARBOZA
Allison Barboza, 20, of Branson MO, passed away on January 20, 2023 in Springfield, Missouri. Allison was born November 8, 2002 in Branson, MO. She is survived by her parents, Aldo Montalvo and Liliana Flores; brothers, Oliver Barboza and Jeremiah Montalvo and sister, Breaelle Flores. Services were held Friday, Jan....
Reeds Spring Foundation gives dual credit scholarships
Nine Reeds Spring High School students earned dual-credit scholarships from the Reeds Spring School Foundation. Emilee Dees, Olivia Giebler, Madison Langston, Thomas McGuane, Marrin McKoy, Elizabeth Parrish, Shane Pearson, Madeline Peck, and Madison Sieg all received a scholarship up to $500 to cover dual-credit courses. The Reeds Spring High School offers its students the chance to get ahead on college credits by partnering with area colleges.
RENA ANN RINGGOLD
Rena Ann Ringgold of Branson, MO passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Springfield, MO. Rena was born in Gainesville, NY on July 10, 1937. She was preceeded in death by her husbands Billy Jones in 1995 and Leo Ringgold in 2012; baby daughter Debra Sue Jones in 1958; and three siblings, Wesley Boutwell, Peter Boutwell and Sally Voice.
RANDY GAGE
Randy Gage, 70, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mt. Vernon, MO. Randy, a veteran of the United States Army, was born March 16, 1952 in Springfield, MO. He was preceded in death by parents Carl and Jean; one brother, Steve; and two...
BRENDA LEE BARKER
Brenda B Lee Barker, 60, of Hollister, MO, passed away January 24, 2023. B was born on October 14, 1962. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Nancy Lawson; sister, Jeanne Lawson; and stepdad, Marvin Prokop. B is survived by her husband Charlie Barker; three daughters: Tina...
BOBBY CLIVE BARTON
Bobby Clive Barton, 78, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Forsyth, MO. Bobby was born on April 5, 1944. He was preceded in death by his parents. Bobby is survived by his wife, Joyce Barton; five children: Tammy Parker, Bobbie Mueting, Lori Mitchell, Kimberley Crewse and husband Stacy, Travis Barton and girlfriend Trish; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Boxcar Willie remembered at Branson Centennial Museum
The children of legendary Branson entertainer Boxcar Willie gave a presentation about their father’s life and legacy at the Branson Centennial Museum on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Larry Martin, who performed for years as Boxcar Willie, Jr., and his sister Lorrie Brown shared stories about growing up as Boxcar’s children, his fierce dedication to his fans, and his love of America and his fellow veterans.
DECHERT WILLIAM SHARPELL
Dechert “Deck” William Sharpell, 61, of Shell Knob, MO passed away January 22, 2023. Deck was born on August 27, 1961. He married Kara Laine Warble on April 10, 1993. He is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Virginia Sharpell and brother Kenneth William Sharpell. Deck...
DICK WAYNE STUMP
Dick Wayne Stump passed away on January 20, 2023 at Cox Medical Center in Branson, MO. Dick, a United States Army veteran, was born on July 21, 1948 in Pike County, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents, Offa and Beverly Stump and one brother, Timothy. Dick is...
Livestock and Forage Conference to take place
Versity of Missouri Extension is offering their 92nd Stone County Livestock and Forage Conference in February. Farmers and ranchers in Southwest Missouri are invited to attend this year’s conference and dinner at no cost to themselves, thanks to donations from sponsors. This year there will be three main topics at the conference. Discussions will include a program on native grass, cow nutrition at time of calving, and hay feed strategies. The conference will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 6 to 9 pm, at the Crane First Baptist Church, located on Highway 413 at 30 Hallelujah Ave. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Volunteer fire captain’s home destroyed by fire
The community around north Stone County is coming together to support a local volunteer firefighter and his family, who tragically lost their home to a fire on Saturday, Jan. 21, around 1 p.m. Dylan Foster, Captain at Fire Station 24 for North Stone Northeast Barry County Fire Protection District and...
WonderWorks Branson hosting annual Homeschool Days
WonderWorks Branson is giving homeschool families the opportunity to experience their attraction at a discounted rate. Throughout the months of January and February, WonderWorks is hosting their annual winter Homeschool Days. Homeschool guests can receive admission tickets for only $12 per person, plus tax, before 2 p.m. “Homeschool Days are...
One arrested after Hollister standoff
The Hollister Police Department detained four people following a hostage situation on Thursday, Jan. 26, however, only one is in the Taney County Jail. According to Hollister police, their officers were dispatched around 9:20 p.m. to a residence at 902 Evergreen St. over reports of a woman and a child being held against their will.
Forsyth man accused of kidnapping
A Forsyth man is facing life in prison after being accused of kidnapping. Todd A. Thompson, 45, is facing a count of first degree kidnapping and first degree harassment for an incident which took place in Branson on Jan. 3. He is also facing a charge of Tampering With A Witness In A Felony Prosecution from a second related incident.
Total Point Urgent Care Center opens in Hollister
A new healthcare practice is looking forward to treating patients in the Branson Tri-Lakes News coverage area. Total Point Urgent Care, located at 590 Birch Road in Hollister, opened its doors to the public on Thursday, Jan. 12. The facility treats injuries such as allergic reactions, asthma treatment, bug and minor animal bites, cold and flu, cuts, minor burns, strains and sprains. The facility also boasts on site labs and x-rays. Total Point Co-Founder Dr. Talal Zahoor said the idea is to make the experience more comfortable and convenient for the patient.
Birch & Willow Spa opens in Branson Meadows
A mother and daughter have opened one of Branson’s newest spas in the Shoppes at Branson Meadows. Birch & Willow Spa is the creation of Jami Kysar and daughter Jodi Lilly. Their aim is to create a spa which rivals those of the best resorts but is focused on superior customer service to keep regular customers extremely satisfied with their services.
TCAD and Hollister Rotary to offer free CPR classes
The Rotary Club of Hollister and Taney County Ambulance District are once again partnering to offer free, hands-only CPR classes. The classes will be held at the Taney County Ambulance District building located at 106 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister, and will take place on Feb. 23 and March 16; both on Thursdays, at 9 a.m.
