Versity of Missouri Extension is offering their 92nd Stone County Livestock and Forage Conference in February. Farmers and ranchers in Southwest Missouri are invited to attend this year’s conference and dinner at no cost to themselves, thanks to donations from sponsors. This year there will be three main topics at the conference. Discussions will include a program on native grass, cow nutrition at time of calving, and hay feed strategies. The conference will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 6 to 9 pm, at the Crane First Baptist Church, located on Highway 413 at 30 Hallelujah Ave. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

STONE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO