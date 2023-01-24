Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Complete Roman city uncovered in Luxor, Egypt
Archaeologists working in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor have uncovered a complete 1,800-year-old Roman city. Mostafa Waziri, Secretary-General of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the city dated back to the 2nd and 3rd centuries AD, and described it as "the oldest and most important city found on the eastern bank of Luxor."
KXLY
Archaeologists may have found Egypt's oldest mummy
Archeologists have uncovered what may be the oldest mummy ever found in Egypt. The 4,300-year-old mummy was a rich, important 35-year-old man called Djed Sepsh, archaeologist Zahi Hawass, Egypt's former antiquities minister, told CNN Friday. "It is the oldest mummy, complete and covered in gold, ever found in Egypt," he...
Comments / 0