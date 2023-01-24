Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Grant to Benefit Land Trust Improvement Project
Chester Land Trust (CLT) is the recipient of a $12,000 competitive grant award from the Community Foundation of Middlesex County (CFMC) Mary Janvrin and Natalie Janvrin Wiggins Fund for Birds, Other Animals and Nature. Funds will be used to protect and further develop the rich natural habitat for birds and other wildlife in areas surrounding Chester Creek from destruction due to Japanese knotweed and other invasive plants.
North Branford Rotary Honors Students of the Month
The North Branford Rotary Club has recently restarted their “Student of the Month” recognition dinners at Nataz in North Branford. Students and their families are invited to attend the dinner meetings hosted by the Rotary. North Branford High School (NBHS) departments nominate students for this special recognition event.
NBPD Counting on Community Support for Bare Necessities Diaper Drive
In a community that always comes through to support efforts of its police department, North Branford Chief of Police Kevin Halloran said a big boost in donations is the goal for North Branford Police Department’s (NBPD) participation in this year’s Shoreline Law Enforcement Diaper Drive. The department is...
Sale of Undeveloped Town-Owned Land Approved
At a meeting on Jan. 18, the Clinton Town Council unanimously voted to approve the sale of an undeveloped plot of town-owned land on Killingworth Turnpike for $7,500. In August 2022, Town Manager Karl Kilduff announced that an interested party had contacted the town about potentially purchasing the land at 36 R Killingworth Turnpike.
Sugar Season is Coming Soon
Early to mid-February usually marks the beginning of the maple sugaring season in Connecticut, weather permitting. The folks running the Parmelee Farm Sugarhouse at Parmalee Farm, 465 Route 81, Killingworth, expect their season to start in mid-February and run through mid-March. Stay tuned, and we’ll let you know when we hear more!
Ruth Jacobson Ottenheimer
Ruth Jacobson Ottenheimer was a remarkable woman: a devoted mother, wife, friend, and community volunteer. Born in Bunzlau, Germany, on Oct. 22, 1930, the daughter of Walter and Ella Jacobson, both of whom perished in the Holocaust. She traveled to England in 1939, at the age of eight, with her brother Kenneth, age six, on the Kinder Transport, believing they were going on holiday with their parents, whom they never saw again.
Gerald Giammattei
Gerald Giammattei, 75, of East Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 20 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born Nov. 24, 1947, in New Haven, to Mario and Mabel (Giannotti) Giammattei. Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda (DiMarzo) Giammattei; and two devoted children, Gerald...
David Berman
David Berman died on Jan. 20, at the age of 99 years, 11 months, and six days at Connecticut Hospice in Branford, after a short illness. He had been looking forward to celebrating his 100th birthday on Feb. 14. Mr. Berman was born to Anna and William Berman of New...
William F. Oppelt
On Jan. 23, William F. Oppelt, a longtime resident of Guilford, passed away peacefully at Apple Health Care of Old Saybrook. Husband of the late Felicia (Capezzone) Oppelt. Bill was born in Hartford on May 5, 1930, the son of the late William F. Oppelt, Sr. and Theresa (Fody) Oppelt.
Before Dawn
You’ve got to be an early riser to catch up with members of F3 Nation, a workout group comprised of local men with the intent of the “invigoration of male community leadership.” Members gathered at Madison Town Campus on Jan. 20 for an intensive early morning workout. Here, (from left) Rob Derry of Clinton, Ted Brereton of Branford, and Jason Engelhardt of Madison run up to their partners to trade places during a team exercise.
Westbrook Police Officer Resigns
A new police officer hired in August has resigned from her position. The town will now look to fill the post again. Last August, the Board of Selectmen (BOS) unanimously voted to hire a third full-time police officer. However, at a BOS meeting on Jan. 10, the board accepted the resignation of Officer Sabine Nyenhuis effective Jan. 20 (after press time).
Three Arrested for North Haven Purse Snatching After Highway Pursuit
On Jan. 26 at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers in the North Haven Police Department (NHPD) responded to the area of Grand Apizza North for the report of a purse snatching. Upon arrival, it was learned that an 18-year-old female was the victim of a purse-snatching robbery that involved a struggle over the purse and her falling to the ground.
