Ruth Jacobson Ottenheimer was a remarkable woman: a devoted mother, wife, friend, and community volunteer. Born in Bunzlau, Germany, on Oct. 22, 1930, the daughter of Walter and Ella Jacobson, both of whom perished in the Holocaust. She traveled to England in 1939, at the age of eight, with her brother Kenneth, age six, on the Kinder Transport, believing they were going on holiday with their parents, whom they never saw again.

MADISON, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO