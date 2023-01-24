Read full article on original website
Bredell Richardson Narrows Recruitment
Wide receiver Bredell Richardson cut down his recruitment on Saturday and included the Tennessee Volunteers in his top schools.
Sports Insider: Gearing up for Super Bowl; LeBron James’ record pursuit
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine Sports Insider keeps you updated on the latest news, with videos, galleries and more.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
NFC Championship game prediction: Favored Eagles the pick
The two top teams in the NFC this season will battle it out on Sunday for a trip to the Super Bowl when the 49ers meet the Eagles. Oddsmakers have made the Eagles a slight favorite at home after Philadelphia dismantled the Giants in the divisional round and the 49ers disposed of the Cowboys behind the league’s No. 1 defense. Though this is a pretty even matchup on paper, there are a couple of factors that give the Eagles a slight edge. The most obvious one is San Francisco rookie Brock Purdy making just his third career start on the road. Purdy’s...
AFC Championship Game prediction: Bengals-Chiefs picks against the spread
Cincinnati Bengals (+1) over KANSAS CITY CHIEFS; Under 48: My usual hesitancy about selecting the Chiefs is off the table this week. That would be the point spread. K.C. is 5-12-1 against the number this season including last week’s non-covering victory over the Jaguars. The Chiefs remarkably are home underdogs here because of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury. Seven of the Chiefs’ 27 points came on a 98-yard drive led by Chad Henne when Mahomes was being treated for his injury. Kansas City scored just 10 points in the second half — though an ailing, taped-up Mahomes did manage a 75-yard drive capped by...
