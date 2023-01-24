Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Man Sentenced to 235 Months In Federal Prison After IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzEast Saint Louis, IL
She Said He "Never Came Back," So She Left His Young Children Alone In An Abandoned HouseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Historic St. Louis, Missouri house built for prominent dentist, Dr. George Ashe Bronson, in 1885CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
KYTV
Camdenton man killed in head-on crash Sunday
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton has died after a head-on crash Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Missouri Highway 7 just north of Bollinger Creek Road. The crash occurred when a 2018 Jeep Wrangler...
kjluradio.com
St. Louis-area man dies after UTV crash in Pulaski County
A St. Louis-area man dies when he wrecks a UTV in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Timothy Nolan, 43, of High Ridge, was driving a Polaris Ranger on Riddle Road just north of Buckhorn on Saturday night when he traveled off the edge of the road. The patrol says the UTV overturned and struck a tree.
Missouri man dead, woman injured after head-on crash
CAMDEN COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Sunday in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by Shaylin M. Torimino, 19, Climax Springs, was northbound on MO 7 just north of Bollinger Creek Road. The Jeep crossed the center...
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man arrested for alleged tampering
A 36-year-old House Springs man was arrested after he allegedly was found in a pickup that had been reported stolen by Winter Brothers Material Co., a masonry supply store in St. Louis County, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. A deputy stopped the man who was driving a 2004...
kjluradio.com
Camdenton man dies in head-on crash 5 miles east of Climax Springs
A Camden County man dies in a two-vehicle crash about 14 miles north of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Matthew Hallquist, 32, of Camdenton, was driving on Highway 7 on Sunday morning when an oncoming Jeep crossed the center line and struck his car head on. Hallquist was pronounced dead at the scene.
kjluradio.com
Jury trial begins Monday for man accused of brutal murder outside St. James motel
A jury trial begins Monday for a Pennsylvania man accused of a brutal murder in Phelps County. Josue Martinez is charged with fatally stabbing Donald Wethy, Jr., 36, of St. James, outside a St. James motel in 2021. Court records state surveillance footage shows Martinez stab Wethy twice unprovoked. When Wethy attempted to get away, Martinez allegedly stabbed him at least 12 more time. Video then shows Martinez going through Wethy’s pockets.
myozarksonline.com
Lake Ozark woman charged with domestic assault
A Lake Ozark woman is facing multiple charges following an incident at her home on Ridgecrest Circle on January 18th. According to the report from Camden County, when they arrived on the scene they found Alexis Whitaker in the parking lot screaming and in a highly intoxicated state. Whitaker was reportedly combative and swung at the deputy. At the same time, the victim of an alleged assault came to the door of the apartment but said she was afraid of Whitaker and went back inside. When the officer spoke with the victim she said they got into an argument and Whitaker grabbed her by the neck, and also threatened her with a kitchen knife, before stabbing herself in the stomach, causing a laceration. While being subdued by law enforcement, Whitaker reportedly began striking her head against the pavement multiple times. After Whitaker was taken into custody she was transported to an area hospital and was sedated. Whitaker has since been charged with domestic assault, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting arrest. She is being held without bond.
Missouri man gets life sentence for killing police officer
A Missouri driver who struck and killed a police officer who tried to stop him from fleeing has been sentenced to life in prison plus 13 years. Caleb Campbell, 24, was convicted in December 2022 in a bench trial for the death of Brian Pierce Jr. Pierce, also 24, was part of the team that tried to stop Campbell. Campbell drove over spike strips and hit Pierce on the McKinley Bridge in Venice, Illinois, which connects Missouri and Illinois.
Caught on camera: Teens carjack man near St. Louis church, quickly crash
Two young carjackers did not make it far after stealing a man's minivan in the parking lot of a south St. Louis church.
kjluradio.com
St. James man arrested with numerous stolen items and substantial amount of meth
A Phelps County man is behind bars for a multitude of crimes, including stolen items and drugs. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office reports it worked with numerous agencies Saturday to serve a search warrant at a home in St. James. During the search, officers seized numerous stolen and defaced firearms, outdoor gear, power tools, numerous vehicles, a substantial amount of methamphetamine, and other controlled substances.
Man accused of fatal Camden County DWI crash appears in court
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who is accused of causing a crash that killed a woman in December appeared for a hearing in the Camden County Courthouse on Wednesday. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, of Linn Creek, is charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. He is being held The post Man accused of fatal Camden County DWI crash appears in court appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myleaderpaper.com
Cash stolen from Cedar Hill arcade
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at the Cedar Hill Game Room, 8150 S. Industrial Drive, where someone allegedly broke into an office and stole cash. The Sheriff’s Office would not say how much money was taken from the arcade. Surveillance video showed someone enter...
Man shot, killed Friday in north St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a man's shooting death Friday evening in north St. Louis.
kjluradio.com
Over-the-road trucker from California state seriously injured in fiery crash near Rolla
A California state man is seriously injured when two semis collide in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gureet Singh, 24, of San Raymon, California, was driving on I-44 just northeast of Rolla on Friday afternoon when the accident occurred. The patrol says Singh struck the rear of another semi, causing his semi to catch on fire.
kjluradio.com
Two people seriously injured in possible DWI crash in Pettis County
A Henry County man is facing a possible driving while intoxicated charge following a two-vehicle collision with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Carsen Gerke, 21, of Windsor, was driving just east of his hometown on Highway 52 early Saturday morning when he traveled into oncoming traffic, striking an oncoming pickup truck.
kjluradio.com
One person injured during two-vehicle collision on JC's Southwest Boulevard
One person suffers moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Jefferson City’s south side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports it was called to Southwest Boulevard Saturday night around 6 p.m. Police say Kendra McElroy, 44, of Jefferson City, was attempting to turn onto Route C when she turned into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.
kjluradio.com
Bonnots Mill man seriously injured in crash south of his hometown
An Osage County man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his Jeep less than five miles south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Clark Porting, 56, of Bonnots Mill, was driving on Route A on Saturday night when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Porting’s Jeep then struck two chevron signs, crossed the road, and struck a ditch.
kjluradio.com
Two detained when drug-related search warrant served in Belle
Two people are detained when authorities serve a narcotics-related search warrant in Belle. The Maries County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant last night in the 300 block of Alvarado Avenue. Further information will be provided later.
kjluradio.com
St. James man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling fatal dose of Fentanyl
A Phelps County man accused of selling a fatal dose of Fentanyl is headed to prison. Dennis Stanley, of St. James, pleaded down last week to one count of second-degree murder. In exchange for his plea, charges of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance were dropped. Stanley was sentenced to ten years in prison.
KMOV
Jefferson County man faces charges for firing at thieves
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - Charges are being sought against a 39-year-old Jefferson County man after he opened fire on thieves who had been breaking into cars. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the man fired several times toward a 2014 Nissan Versa driving on Ozark Lane, which is near Highway 21 and south of Fenton.
Comments / 1