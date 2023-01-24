There's a new face of the great Iowa State Fair, and with that obviously becomes a desire to maintain the legacy and blaze new trails. That's exactly what the fair's new CEO and manager Jeremy Parsons plans to do. Last week, Parsons was announced as the successor to Gary Slater, who has held the Iowa State Fair's top position since 2001. Slater announced his retirement last October, and Parsons will effectively take the reigns in March 2023.

