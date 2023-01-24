ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

A Beloved New York Pizza Chain is Coming to Iowa in 2023

A popular New York City pizzeria is looking to reign in 2023 by expanding into the Hawkeye State. By doing so, it will be competing with the likes of Pizza Ranch, Happy Joe's, Casey's, and many other staple pizza places in Iowa. That place is Grimaldi's Pizzeria, a Brooklyn-based pizza...
One Iowan Will Get a Chance to Visit the Military Women’s Memorial

A few weeks back, I had singer-songwriter Stokes Nielson on the phone to talk about the "Strength of America" contest. The contest itself is multi-layered: it's an opportunity for Iowans to showcase their musical and writing talents while honoring the 25th anniversary of the Military Women's Memorial at Arlington Cemetery in Washington D.C.
Iowa State Fair Announces New CEO and Fair Manager

There's a new face of the great Iowa State Fair, and with that obviously becomes a desire to maintain the legacy and blaze new trails. That's exactly what the fair's new CEO and manager Jeremy Parsons plans to do. Last week, Parsons was announced as the successor to Gary Slater, who has held the Iowa State Fair's top position since 2001. Slater announced his retirement last October, and Parsons will effectively take the reigns in March 2023.
The New Year Brings New Laws to Iowa in 2023

With a brand new year comes brand new laws taking effect in states across the country. Iowa has a few of their own that took effect at the stroke of midnight on January 1st, 2023. Some of these range from menial to important. I've broken down four that appear to be the most significant:
Bacteria Known to Cause Brain Disease Found in Iowa

In the middle of a "tridemic," as some are calling it, already compounding a hellish flu-season, and in the midst of whatever a "post-pandemic world" is supposed to look like, the latest news out of Des Moines, IA really isn't what we needed to hear as we head full-speed into 2023.
