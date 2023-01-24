Read full article on original website
Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork
The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
A Beloved New York Pizza Chain is Coming to Iowa in 2023
A popular New York City pizzeria is looking to reign in 2023 by expanding into the Hawkeye State. By doing so, it will be competing with the likes of Pizza Ranch, Happy Joe's, Casey's, and many other staple pizza places in Iowa. That place is Grimaldi's Pizzeria, a Brooklyn-based pizza...
One Iowan Will Get a Chance to Visit the Military Women’s Memorial
A few weeks back, I had singer-songwriter Stokes Nielson on the phone to talk about the "Strength of America" contest. The contest itself is multi-layered: it's an opportunity for Iowans to showcase their musical and writing talents while honoring the 25th anniversary of the Military Women's Memorial at Arlington Cemetery in Washington D.C.
Iowa State Fair Announces New CEO and Fair Manager
There's a new face of the great Iowa State Fair, and with that obviously becomes a desire to maintain the legacy and blaze new trails. That's exactly what the fair's new CEO and manager Jeremy Parsons plans to do. Last week, Parsons was announced as the successor to Gary Slater, who has held the Iowa State Fair's top position since 2001. Slater announced his retirement last October, and Parsons will effectively take the reigns in March 2023.
Approaching Snowstorm Will Make For Difficult Travel Across Iowa
According to our partners at KWWL winter weather alerts are in effect this afternoon and will last through the Thursday morning commute. Which means winter driving precautions should be in place for travelers. This Afternoon a winter storm will approach from the south, making it to I-80 after 3pm. It...
The New Year Brings New Laws to Iowa in 2023
With a brand new year comes brand new laws taking effect in states across the country. Iowa has a few of their own that took effect at the stroke of midnight on January 1st, 2023. Some of these range from menial to important. I've broken down four that appear to be the most significant:
Iowa DNR Starts Winter Community Trout Stocking January 14th
Did you know that the Iowa DNR stocks more than 300,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout in 50 Northeast Iowa streams each year from April through October? True story! In fact, more than 600 extra brood trout, weighing over 2 pounds each, are also released in small numbers into Iowa streams. And,...
Iowa’s Eating Disorders Awareness Week Announced; Local Resources Available
The Eating Disorder Coalition of Iowa (EDCI) has announced they will be offering a plethora of programming and events during the Eating Disorders Awareness Week (EDAW), which will be running from February 24th - March 5th, 2023. For those unaware, EDAW is a national event in which organizations from around...
Iowa Native Competing on Upcoming Season of “The Bachelor”
As of late, a ton of Iowans have been making waves on national TV. Local Dubuque Chef Kevin Scharpf appeared on the TODAY show recently; a Clive, IA teenager is also currently competing on a Food Network program. And now, one of the 30 contestants on the upcoming season of The Bachelor is a native Iowan!
Bacteria Known to Cause Brain Disease Found in Iowa
In the middle of a "tridemic," as some are calling it, already compounding a hellish flu-season, and in the midst of whatever a "post-pandemic world" is supposed to look like, the latest news out of Des Moines, IA really isn't what we needed to hear as we head full-speed into 2023.
