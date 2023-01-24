On Jan. 21, John M. “Jack” McGuire, 88, a longtime resident of Guilford, passed away with his loving wife, Rosalie, by his side. John was born in New Haven on Oct. 29, 1934, the son of Maurice J. McGuire and Martha Wheeler McGuire. He attended St. Francis School in New Haven, Notre Dame High School in West Haven, and graduated from UConn in 1957. He retired after 25 years as a juvenile probation officer for the state of Connecticut. John was a snare drummer for St. Francis Junior and Senior Drum Corps, having won the National Snare Drumming Championship in 1957, and was a member of Lancraft Fife & Drum Corps for almost 70 years. He was a communicant of St. George Church.

GUILFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO