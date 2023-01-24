Last year was a great time to be a PlayStation gamer, with many great exclusives making their way onto gamers' screens. But for many, one game stood above all the rest. For years, gamers patiently waited for a sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 "God of War." Gamers tirelessly tracked the game's development, and when there was even a whiff of a delay, they exploded on social media. But it was definitely worth the wait. When "God of War Ragnarök" was released in November, it wowed critics, with many calling it a near-perfect sequel. The incredible hype surrounding the title and its glowing critical reception resulted in "God of War Ragnarök" shooting up the charts to become the top-selling PlayStation 5 game of the month. Additionally, the sequel stole the show at the Game Awards thanks to Christopher Judge's long but memorable speech. So when it was time for PlayStation to announce the most downloaded games of 2022, a bet on "God of War Ragnarök" securing the top spot wouldn't have been misplaced.

9 DAYS AGO