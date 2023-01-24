Read full article on original website
What The Critics Are Saying About The Dead Space Remake
"Dead Space" launches on January 27. For the uninitiated, "Dead Space" (2022) is the remake of the critically acclaimed 2008 title by the same name. The original space horror wowed gamers with its unique setting and gory presentation. The plot centers around Isaac Clarke, a systems engineer on a mining spaceship, who has to battle his way to safety after an outbreak erupts and the dead begin coming back to life, transforming into monsters called Necromorphs.
GoldenEye Studio Reminds Players That The Original Version Wasn't Perfect
There's been no shortage of first-person shooters this millennium, but back in the 90s, these games were rare. FPS games had to adapt to become more relevant, which is exactly what Rare accomplished with "GoldenEye 007." In the nearly 30 years since it came out for the Nintendo 64, the shooter genre exploded, and "GoldenEye 007" is often credited as one of the most impactful games of all time because of its influence on the genre. The high demand for "GoldenEye" remasters hasn't slowed over the years, and now it's available via Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Games Pass — but perceptive fans noticed something was amiss with this most recent re-release.
Zelda: Majora's Mask Actually Has Hidden Voice Command Features
The two "Zelda" games that released on the Nintendo 64 — "Ocarina of Time" and "Majora's Mask" — were the first in the series set in a 3D space. They were not the first "Zelda" games to hide secrets throughout their worlds, though, a feature of the games since the series' inception. Quite a bit of time has passed since the N64's "Zelda" entries came out, long enough for practically everything hidden in-game to be unveiled. But not every secret is something players can find in Hyrule.
What Is Siphon? Fortnite's New Game Mechanic Explained
One of "Fortnite's" strengths is how it's constantly evolving to keep gameplay fresh for new and returning players. In this case, its latest update reintroduces the "Siphon" mechanic. However, not everyone will know what that is because it's been a long time since it was last in "Fortnite." Siphon was...
God Of War Ragnarok Wasn't The Most Downloaded Playstation Game In 2022
Last year was a great time to be a PlayStation gamer, with many great exclusives making their way onto gamers' screens. But for many, one game stood above all the rest. For years, gamers patiently waited for a sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 "God of War." Gamers tirelessly tracked the game's development, and when there was even a whiff of a delay, they exploded on social media. But it was definitely worth the wait. When "God of War Ragnarök" was released in November, it wowed critics, with many calling it a near-perfect sequel. The incredible hype surrounding the title and its glowing critical reception resulted in "God of War Ragnarök" shooting up the charts to become the top-selling PlayStation 5 game of the month. Additionally, the sequel stole the show at the Game Awards thanks to Christopher Judge's long but memorable speech. So when it was time for PlayStation to announce the most downloaded games of 2022, a bet on "God of War Ragnarök" securing the top spot wouldn't have been misplaced.
Minecraft Kills Fans' Biggest Frustration With The Game
Microsoft won't release a sequel to "Minecraft," so players have to be satisfied with the main game. With constant updates, including quality-of-life changes and content additions, it's not hard to do. In fact, the developers listen to fans and have a public "Minecraft" feedback site so players can vote to add things that they'd like to see in the game. And, as "Minecraft" has recently proved, the developers really do listen to that feedback.
Why Fallout 76 Was A Major Flop Despite The Hype
The "Fallout" series has been a hit with gamers since the first title released back in 1997. Its blend of sci-fi, dark humor, and RPG mechanics makes it a unique experience that continues to please fans. It's no surprise, then, that when Bethesda announced an MMO entry in the franchise, the upcoming game was the subject of incredible hype.
The Best Strategies For Leveling Weapons Fast In Modern Warfare 2
Gaining XP and leveling weapons is a vital part of the early game for "Modern Warfare 2" multiplayer. Newcomers will find many of the best weapon receivers, attachments, and the ability to tune them are locked until other weapons have been leveled up. Even veterans who have earned all the important stuff may still care about leveling more weapons for the sake of completeness and opening up more options for experimentation.
The Metaverse Has Developers Split On Its Ability To Deliver
The idea of inhabiting an avatar in virtual reality and exploring a fully realized immersive 3D world is exciting. In the past, various forms of science fiction have explored this concept extensively, with "Ready Player One" being one of the most notable examples. In one of these fictional virtual worlds, the Metaverse, players have everything they need at their fingertips, from social media and entertainment to education.
Agent: The Overhyped Rockstar Game That Was Never Released
Since the turn of the millennium, Rockstar Games has been at the forefront of gaming and has released numerous classic titles. Be it "Grand Theft Auto 5," "Red Dead Redemption 2," or "Bully," Rockstar has a laundry list of hits that have proven to be extremely popular and borderline timeless over the years. However, for every classic that the New York-based company has churned out over the years, there are several games the company has developed that gamers will never have a chance to play. "Agent" is one of those games.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Forspoken?
After a pre-release cycle that saw the game be mocked by virtually everyone due to its cheesy marketing, "Forspoken" is finally out for the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. And a huge question on gamers' minds is how much content the game will pack in to keep them preoccupied. According...
Why Forspoken Didn't Get The Reaction Square Enix Hoped For
"Forspoken" didn't shine with critics, and unfortunately for the folks at Square Enix, it somehow did even worse with fans. While PS5 Metacritic scores for the game were mixed with critics at 67/100, fans basically roasted the game with a brutal 3.7/10. Steam reviews were generally mixed, and PC Metacritic scores landed low at 2.0/10.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Devil May Cry 5?
"Devil May Cry" is one of the most beloved action hack-and-slash series ever, but it has had its share of ups and downs. For example, "Devil May Cry 2" and "Devil May Cry 4" are considered awful sequels by many standards. The failure of "Devil May Cry 4" resulted in the series going in a different direction, with "DMC: Devil May Cry" reinventing the series for western audiences. However, it was met with a mixed response, with long-time fans unsatisfied with the reimagining. So naturally, many were thrilled to hear the series was returning to its roots with "Devil May Cry 5," and when it was released, it blew gamers away, smashing records across the board.
The Best Way To Fix 'Double NAT' Error On Xbox Series X
The Xbox series X is a powerhouse of a machine, but like all modern consoles, it relies heavily on a good internet connection for a lot of its functionality. Players don't just need the internet to play online with friends — they also need it to update their software, download titles from Game Pass, and share their captured media. That's why it's so frustrating that so many people have been experiencing something called the 'double NAT' error.
Why US Pokémon Fans Never Saw Ash Catch His Tauros
Ash Ketchum has caught plenty of Pokémon in his day, but nostalgic fans of the "Pokémon" anime may best recall his team members from his earliest adventure through Kanto. Of course, there's Pikachu, along with fan-favorites like Bulbasaur and Charizard, as well as some underrated heavy hitters like Kingler and Muk. However, viewers of this early chapter of the long-running series may still be rather puzzled by one of Ash's earliest gets — or, rather, 30 of them.
The Last Of Us Episode 2 Included An Easter Egg For Uncharted Fans
HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us" adaptation had critics and fans raving. Considering one of the best scenes in the episode wasn't even in the game, there were high hopes that the series would continue to knock it out of the park. Episode Two seemed to also enthrall fans, and part of that could be attributed to the small details throughout the ep. Many Naughty Dog fans noticed an "Uncharted" Easter egg, in particular.
League Of Legends' Source Code Is Being Held For Ransom
On January 20, "League of Legends" developer Riot games reported on Twitter that it had been targeted by hackers and that some of its systems had been breached. The announcement was light on details at the time, but it did come with a promise that more information would follow as Riot Games investigated. On January 24, an update did indeed follow, providing news about the current situation.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Fix The 'Puget Altus' Error
No one likes firing up a game only to find it unplayable due to an error. It's even worse when the problem isn't clear or the solution is unknown. It's no surprise then, that the strange "Puget Altus" error has been bugging fans of "Call of Duty" since the launch of "Modern Warfare 2." While the main storyline only takes about 7.5 hours to finish, no one wants that interrupted.
This $10,000 Pokémon Game Was Allegedly Destroyed By US Customs
There's no worse feeling than losing a rare collectable, especially when that collectable is valued around $10,000. Exactly that happened to one Pokémon fan, according to Stephen Kick, the CEO of Nightdive Studios (the independent developer behind the upcoming reboot of "System Shock"). On Thursday, Kick shared a picture of a destroyed original copy of "Pokémon: Yellow" — the final Game Boy game released in the West – to his Twitter account.
Persona 4 Golden: How To Beat Shadow Yosuke
One of the Xbox Game Pass games that will blow you away in 2023, "Persona 4 Golden," has plenty to do in the nearly 70 hours it takes to beat. When not going to school, befriending and romancing people, or spending time with their uncle and cousin, players will likely be fighting off shadows. Some of these shadows take the form of other characters, and that's the case with Shadow Yosuke.
